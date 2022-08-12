ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

KFDA

Amarillo Police: Man arrested after SWAT standoff near Ridgecrest

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police has arrested a man after a SWAT standoff near Ridgecrest early this morning. According to officials, on August 15, at around 12:24 a.m., officers were called to a home near Mesa on a possible fight. One caller said that shots had been fired and...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

1 dead, 1 injured after crash in Moore County

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS is investigating a crash resulting one person dead another injured in Moore County. According to DPS, today at around 12:15 a.m., 61-year-old Carlos Ibarbo-Flores was traveling northbound on FM 2589 and approaching the stop intersection with US 87. A semi, was traveling eastbound on...
MOORE COUNTY, TX
abc7amarillo.com

1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police are investigating the 16th homicide of the year after a man was shot and killed Friday morning. Just before 8 a.m., police were called to the 2400 block of NW 15th Avenue. Officers found the body of 58-year-old Miguel Sapien Gutierrez and a...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

1 killed, 2 injured in 4-vehicle fiery head-on crash in Potter County

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — One person is dead and two others injured in a four vehicle fiery head-on crash in Potter County. According to preliminary information from the Texas Department of Public Safety, a semi-truck headed south on RM 1061 crossed the center stripe and crashed head-on into a U-Haul truck towing a passenger vehicle near Saddleback Road.
POTTER COUNTY, TX
101.9 The Bull

End of an Era for Popular Amarillo Cattle Auction and Restaurant

A piece of Amarillo history is no longer. The property at the Amarillo Stockyards located at 100 S. Manhattan, is said to have been sold to a scrap metal company. Amarillo Livestock Auction was once home to the Stockyards Cafe, which if you never had a chance to eat there, you missed out on some of the best food to ever grace the great city of Amarillo and the best chicken fried steak.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Boil water notice rescinded for City of Lefors

LEFORS, Texas (KFDA) - The boil water notice for the City of Lefors has been rescinded. According to the City of Lefors, the public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of water. TCEQ results indicate the water no longer needs to be boiled. If...
LEFORS, TX
KFDA

Alpha Media Amarillo launches 24/7 Sports station

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Alpha Media Amarillo launched the Panhandle’s only 24/7 Sports station. The Panhandle Sports Star- 102.9 (KVWE-FM) will carry ESPN Radio, select Amarillo high school football games, The Drive at 5 with two-time Texas sports Writer of the Year, Lance Lahnert, local Sports Nerds Jake Boesen and Allen Roberson and the Dallas Cowboys.
AMARILLO, TX

