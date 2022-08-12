ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Local
Minnesota Basketball
Minneapolis, MN
Basketball
The Associated Press

Contreras, Rosario, Acuña lead Braves' blowout win over Mets

ATLANTA (AP) — William Contreras and Eddie Rosario hit back-to-back homers off Carlos Carrasco in the second inning, Ronald Acuña Jr. doubled three times and drove in three runs, and the Atlanta Braves routed the New York Mets 13-1 Monday night for their seventh straight win. The victory moved the second-place Braves 4 1/2 games back of New York for the NL East lead and put a brief halt to a hot streak in which the Mets had won 17 out of 20. Carrasco (13-5) allowed three runs in two innings, and his outing was interrupted by a 55-minute rain delay in the second inning. He returned after the break to get the final out of the inning, but he winced on his last pitch and was pulled with left side tightness. New York had allowed two runs or fewer in eight straight games to tie a franchise record set in 1969. Contreras’ homer ended the Mets’ streak of 19 consecutive scoreless innings.
ATLANTA, GA
San Diego Union-Tribune

PREP FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Western League

Last season: 12-2 Coach: Sean Doyle, 27th year Division: I Key players: Victory Johnson (LB), Marcus Ratcliffe (DB), Ty Cortes (DB), Sean Kagen (LB), Madden Faraimo (LB), Jack Janikowksi (OL-DL), Cary Kordas (OL-DL), Maxwell Bayles (TE), Will Bond (RB), Lucas Berning (PK).
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy