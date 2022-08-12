Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York Exclusive
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Related
NewsTimes
Benny Goodman's former Stamford home on the market for $1.3M
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Originally built in 1832, the home on 1287 Rock Rimmon Road in Stamford has all the hallmarks of a traditional New England Colonial with its wood shingle siding, rectangular shape and shuttered windows. But the Stamford property has been home to more than just typical New England architecture.
This $15 Million European-Style Chateau in Connecticut Comes With a 24-Car Showroom
Located on Connecticut’s affluent Gold Coast, this European-inspired chateau in New Canaan is nothing if not transporting. Fairfield County is home to some extraordinary enclaves and this one-of-a-kind estate is no exception. The stately European beauty sits on six sprawling acres of pristine, professionally designed grounds an hour outside of New York City. The 18,000-square-foot mega-mansion, listed for $15 million by Cliff Smith and Todd David Miller of The Agency New Canaan, comprises seven bedrooms, nine full baths and a large 24-car underground garage. Per the listing, its owners were “focused on keeping the standards and aesthetics of grand European estates.” Think...
Simone completes industrial renovation, begins residential structure
Simone Development Companies has made new moves in both industrial and residential real estate in Westchester. It has completed the redevelopment of an industrial building in Mount Vernon that it acquired in September 2021 and, with Stagg Group, started construction on the residential phase of a project at 26 Garden St. in New Rochelle. A completed portion already houses Westchester County agencies, including New Rochelle Family Court and the Department of Probation.
Register Citizen
Tattoo studio proposed for Barnum Avenue
STRATFORD — Despite strict regulations limiting tattoo studios, Barnum Avenue may soon be home to a new place to get inked. Stratfour Ventures LLC is seeking the Zoning Commission’s approval to open the studio in a 1,000-square-foot storefront at 1345 Barnum Ave., according to an application submitted to the town.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NewsTimes
Horse barn, part of Tommy Hilfiger’s Greenwich estate, listed for $7M
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It’s not every day that a fully-equipped horse barn comes on the market. But when it comes to the property at 0 N Porchuck Road in Greenwich, its previous ownership might be more notable than the barn itself.
therealdeal.com
Luxury senior housing proposed for vacant Westchester office
As the office market continues to sag in the wake of the pandemic, one developer is eyeing new life for one Westchester complex in the form of luxury senior housing. AMS Acquisitions proposed converting the vacant office complex at 800 East Main Street in Yorktown into a senior housing development, the Westchester & Fairfield County Business Journals reported. The 35-acre property formerly served as the headquarters for Blue Book Network.
Design Taxi
New York City’s Most Expensive Hotel Opens Its Doors—Take A Peek Inside
If you’re looking for an ultra-luxurious getaway in the Big Apple, look no further than Aman New York. The Swiss hospitality brand has finally made its highly-anticipating entrance into the Big Apple, opening its doors on the upper floors of the iconic Crown Building in Manhattan. Guests will get...
foodieflashpacker.com
5 Restaurants With The Best Pasta In NYC | NYC’s Best Pasta Restaurants
If there is one thing about me, it’s that I have eaten so much pasta while living in NYC. The variety of options that the amazing restaurants throughout the city offer make it difficult to grow tired of it. From Brooklyn to Manhattan, to Long Island, I have compiled...
RELATED PEOPLE
Register Citizen
Greenwich man celebrates a century as he hits milestone birthday
Robert Horan of Old Greenwich, who recently turned 100 years old, celebrated the special milestone with family, neighbors and friends. First Selectman Fred Camillo also attended the party and presented a town of Greenwich Certificate of Recognition to Horan for his achievement. Horan has been a town resident for more...
Scribe
204 Flax Hill Road
The IVE at 204 Flax - At IVE, we know you work hard to pay for your rent, and that’s why we work hard so you can get a better apartment for less rent! This beautifully revIVEd apartment has modern interiors, sustainable features, and a tremendous location, all at a great price! Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and updated bathrooms come standard. Highly efficient heating systems put more money in your pocket. Washer/Dryer unit in the apartment home means never having to carry your laundry to a Laundromat. Located steps from Downtown SoNo it’s a shopper’s paradise with quick access to all of the top retailers in America, restaurants, I-95, and the train station!
greenwichfreepress.com
Stamford Downtown Presents 2022 Summer Restaurant Weeks, Aug 15-28
Stamford Downtown presents 2022 Summer Restaurant Weeks, beginning Monday, August 15 through Sunday, August 28. An exciting experience awaits, as 30 Stamford Downtown restaurants join together to participate in this two-week event. Offerings include prix-fixe lunch and dinner menus at value-oriented prices. Many menu items will feature locally grown herbs...
ctexaminer.com
Greenwich Revives Idea to Redevelop West Side Park in Stamford for Dogs
In a dense, noisy, high-traffic commercial section of Stamford’s West Side neighborhood, where grass and trees are scarce, Rosa Hartman Park offers respite. But Stamford residents have largely ignored it. The park is 14 wooded acres donated to Stamford in 1955 by real estate developer Jesse Hartman, who named...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stamford entrepreneur begins rolling out Bitcoin purchasing kiosks
Anthony Truglia, founder of Bitcoin-Abroad LLC, is pursuing his dream by installing digital kiosks across Stamford that will allow customers to purchase the cryptocurrency Bitcoin quickly and easily. “I think the number one reason I got into this is because I feel there are a lot of people who don’t...
6 more Long Island beaches closed, 17 now restricting swimming due to excessive bacteria levels
Six more beaches on Long Island were closed Sunday a day after swimming was restricted at 11 other beaches after excessive bacteria levels were found.
sheltonherald.com
Shelton restaurant asks for more outdoor dining, but instead gets less
SHELTON — Parking concerns have one restaurant losing some of its outdoor dining space. Matto Wine Bar, located in the Market Place Plaza at 389 Bridgeport Ave., had extended its outdoor dining space in 2020 — a move done to help maintain business during the height of the pandemic. In the process, the additional outdoor dining space took up one handicapped spot and two other parking spaces.
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Manhattan, NYC — 20 Top Places!
Apples aren’t just the only food you’d find in the Big Apple. In fact, there are countless cuisines to enjoy when you’re in New York City, especially in Manhattan. This vibrant NYC borough is most known for its exclusive shopping, rich culture, and luxury businesses, but it’s also a fantastic spot for food lovers to explore.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wappingers Rescue Welcomes 19 Beagles Saved From Breeding Facility
They're here! A Hudson Valley dog rescue has received a handful of young dogs after they were saved from deplorable conditions. At the end of July 2022, Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts of Dutchess County announced that they would be helping in the rescue efforts of over 4,000 beagle puppies from a breeding facility in Virginia. The story made national headlines as the puppies were found in terrible conditions. Today.com reported:
First responders rescue girl in unicorn raft who was swept out in Long Island Sound
A girl was rescued after her inflatable unicorn raft was swept out into the Long Island Sound in Fairfield, police say.
Norwalk ordered to clean up sewage system problems
NORWALK, Conn. — The State has ordered Norwalk to update its wastewater treatment system. Norwalk has dumped raw sewage and under-treated sewage into the Sound on multiple occasions because of specific inadequate mechanisms and can be reasonably expected to pollute state waters further given the system’s existing conditions, the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) states in a consent order signed by Mayor Harry Rilling on May 5.
NewsTimes
‘There was so much joy’: Family remembers former Fairfield man killed in flying incident
FAIRFIELD — The family of a former Fairfield man recently remembered his passion, talent, humor and adventurous spirit after his death in a flying incident late last month. Charles Crooks, 23, died after falling out of an airplane in North Carolina on July 29, according to the Associated Press.
Comments / 0