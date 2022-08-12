Read full article on original website
The Verge
The M1 MacBook Air is down to its lowest price ever at Best Buy
Our Monday deals post is starting off strong with the M1-equipped MacBook Air, which is currently matching its best price to date at Best Buy. The retailer has discounted both the 256GB and 512GB configurations to $849.99 (normally $999.99) and $1,049.99 (normally $1,299.99), respectively. While it’s beginning to show its age a bit — especially with the recent release of the M2 model — the M1 Air still remains a terrific macOS laptop thanks to its speedy performance and excellent battery life. The 720p webcam is definitely a pain point for the last-gen machine, but at this price, you’ll have difficulty finding a laptop that can match the M1 Air, pound for pound. Read our review.
Digital Trends
Best Buy just dropped the price of this Microsoft Surface laptop to $550
Laptop deals can feel overwhelming but we can confidently say that many people will be more than happy to gravitate straight toward this Microsoft Surface laptop deal. Right now, you can buy a Microsoft Surface Laptop Go from Best Buy for $550 saving you $150 off the usual price of $700. An already great value option for anyone looking for a mid-range laptop, if you’re keen to work on your commute or you want to look like the most stylish student in your class, this is the deal for you.
laptopmag.com
Best Buy Anniversary sale — best deals this weekend
Best Buy's Anniversary sale is in full swing right now with tempting summer deals. The sitewide savings event features epic discounts on laptops, tablets, headphones and more. During the sale, save up to $300 on select Intel CPU-powered laptops (opens in new tab) like the fantastic HP Envy X360 2-in-1, Asus ZenBook 14, and Dell Inspiron 2-in-1. Prices start at $529. And if you want to spend the least amount on a budget laptop, you can get the Intel-based Lenovo Chromebook 3 for just $79 (opens in new tab) ($60 off). Yeah, you read that right.
Digital Trends
Hurry and get this 50-inch 4K TV for $200 at Best Buy today
If you’ve been scouring the TV deals to find the absolute cheapest TV, we think we’ve found it. Right now, you can buy the Pioneer 50-inch 4K Smart Fire TV for $200 at Best Buy. Normally priced at $420, you’re saving a huge $220 off the usual price of this budget range TV. While it might not be the best known brand out there, if you’re simply looking for a decent sized screen without spending a fortune, this will serve the purpose. Here’s why it’s worth checking out.
Amazon Ending a Key Perk for Amazon Prime Customers
Months after raising its annual membership by 17%, Amazon.com is taking away one of its perks of Amazon Prime. Amazon announced to members that it will cease supporting Amazon Drive at the end of December 2023. Formerly known as Amazon Cloud Drive, Amazon Drive is a cloud storage application first offered by Amazon 11 years ago. Amazon Prime members received 5 GB of free cloud storage (with the option to buy more) in Amazon Drive to stash all sorts of files: photos, videos and more.
Bad news, Amazon Prime members - one of your best perks is being taken away
Amazon has revealed it is closing its cloud storage platform in another consolidation push from the tech giant. The company has emailed Amazon Drive customers to confirm that the service will be closing at the end of next year. The move comes as part of Amazon's push towards its Amazon...
Digital Trends
This 65-inch Sony OLED 4K TV just got a $500 price cut at Best Buy
If you’ve been shopping for 4K TV deals, you already know the sheer number of options can be overwhelming. Modern TVs are packed with features, and there are so many acronyms to keep straight that it can be tough to decide which one is right for you. Luckily for you, Best Buy has a great deal on a 65-inch Sony Bravia A80K OLED 4K TV that cuts $500 off the original price of $2,500 for a sale price of just $2,000. When it comes to OLED TV deals, this is one you don’t want to miss.
Digital Trends
Get this 65-inch 4K TV for just $398 at Walmart today
The 65-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV is yours for an affordable $398 under the available Walmart TV deals, after a $402 discount that halves its original price of $800. We’re not sure how long this offer will last, but given the massive price cut, it could disappear at any moment. If you’ve been planning to upgrade your home theater setup with a 65-inch screen but you’re on a tight budget, you shouldn’t pass up on this opportunity to buy the TCL 4-Series 4K TV for a very cheap price.
11 Items To Buy at Costco Instead of Amazon
It's so easy and convenient to order whatever you need from Amazon -- especially if you pay for a Prime Membership, which grants you same-day, one-day or two-day delivery on a variety of items....
Digital Trends
Hurry — this 70-inch 4K TV is under $500 at Best Buy today
If you’re looking for great value, one of the best TV deals around today is being able to snap up an Insignia 70-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV from Best Buy for only $470. Normally priced at $650, you save $180 by buying today. Paying $470 for a 70-inch 4K TV is a pretty great deal as anyone who has been checking out recent 70-inch TV deals can tell you. Buy it now and you even get a free Amazon Echo Dot (3rd generation) included in the deal. While it might not be the biggest name brand around, there are some key reasons why you might want to snap up the Insignia 70-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV and we’re here to tell you why.
Oops: Amazon forgot to end these 25 amazing Prime Day deals
Prime Day 2022 was a huge success. Just take one look at BGR’s big Prime Day deals roundup and you’ll see how many remarkable sales there were on wildly popular products. Unfortunately, however, Prime Day came to an end last week. Amazon said that millions of deals were...
Apple Experts Agree: You Should Disable This iPhone Setting ASAP For Longer Battery Life
Your iPhone was an expensive investment — so why does it seem like its battery lasts all of a few hours before conking out on you just when you need your device most? Poor charging habits could be contributing to a weaker battery, but so can the settings you have enabled, believe it or not. And sometimes disabling a setting or two is all you need to do to make a huge difference in the quality and performance of your phone. Apple experts agree: you should disable this iPhone setting ASAP for longer battery life.
Digital Trends
Get a fantastic student laptop for only $200 with this crazy Best Buy deal
When it comes to tracking down one of the best student laptop deals, HP’s lineup of laptops is a great place to start. Currently the HP 14-inch laptop is one of the best HP laptop deals available, as its price has been slashed an impressive $230 at Best Buy. This makes its sale price just $200, marked down all the way from $430. A discount on 15 months of Microsoft 365 is available with your purchase, as is six free months of security software. This is a time-sensitive deal, and the clock is counting down, so act quickly to claim your HP 14-inch laptop.
CNET
Save up to $400 on LG TVs at Best Buy -- Today Only
If you're in the market for a new smart TV, Best Buy has some great deals on LG smart TVs. You can save up to $400 off select models, so it's a great time to upgrade your home entertainment system. But these offers will end tonight. We've highlighted our favorite...
Digital Trends
Save $300 on this Asus gaming PC at Walmart today – now $599
You don’t have to spend thousands of dollars to get a decent gaming PC because of affordable options like the Asus ROG Strix GL10 gaming desktop, which is even cheaper under Walmart’s gaming PC deals. The machine is yours for just $599, after a $300 discount to its original price of $899. There’s no telling how much time is left for this offer though, so don’t think twice — click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.
Digital Trends
Heading back to school? Get this lightweight Dell laptop for $249
If you’re looking for laptop deals that keep costs low while giving you the ideal laptop for school, you’re going to love the Dell Inspiron 15 3000. Normally priced at $300, it’s down to just $250 right now at Dell, saving you $50 off the usual price. To make the deal even sweeter, you also get six months of The Disney Bundle included in the offer representing $84 worth of great entertainment. Buy this deal and you’re set up nicely for working at college or simply as a device for your daily commute. Read on while we tell you all about it.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone ever
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone you can buy when it hits the market early next year. This comes from a leak on 91mobiles.com (opens in new tab) that suggests Samsung’s next mainstream flagship (read: flat phone) will use the as-yet-unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 chipset. The current King of Smartphone chips, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 only recently began shipping on flagship phones, including the new OnePlus 10T.
Digital Trends
This Dell G15 Gaming Laptop is at clearance price for a limited time
If you’re not familiar with the Dell G15 Gaming Laptop, it’s a bit of an industry workhorse, being great for gaming while also having a budget price, which is why we’re always looking for gaming laptop deals that include the G15. For instance, today we found this excellent deal from Dell that discounts the G15 to $700 from $1,169, a whopping $469 discount on a great gaming rig.
Phone Arena
Best Buy still has Samsung's discontinued Galaxy Buds Pro on sale at a great price (not for long)
Despite unveiling a grand total of five extraordinary products at yesterday's big Unpacked event, Samsung only nixed two of these bad boys' forerunners, somewhat surprisingly keeping the Galaxy Watch 4, Watch 4 Classic, Z Flip 3, and Buds Live around, at least for the time being. Of course, the (officially)...
The Verge
How to save battery life on your Android phone
Once upon a time, phones such as the original Motorola Droid had interchangeable batteries. You could keep an extra charged battery on hand and swap them out when needed. It was a lot more convenient and lightweight than dragging around a heavy battery pack, and it kept the phone going strong over the course of the busiest workday.
