Gov't meetings: Currituck commissioners to hold work session, regular meeting Monday

The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners’ Utilities Committee will meet in Courtroom C of the Pasquotank Courthouse Monday at 3 p.m. The board’s finance committee will meet at 4 p.m. and the regular commissioners meeting will be at 6 p.m.

The Currituck Board of Commissioners will hold a work session at the Historic Courthouse Monday at 5 p.m. The regular meeting will begin at 6 p.m.

The Currituck Board of Education will meet in closed session at the JP Knapp campus Wednesday at 3 p.m. The work session will follow at 4 p.m. The regular meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. at the Historic Currituck Courthouse. Access the meeting at http://currituckcountync.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.asp.

Albemarle Regional Health Services Board of Health will meet in the S. Michael Sutton boardroom at ARHS Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 7 p.m.