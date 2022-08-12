ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currituck, NC

Gov't meetings: Currituck commissioners to hold work session, regular meeting Monday

The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners’ Utilities Committee will meet in Courtroom C of the Pasquotank Courthouse Monday at 3 p.m. The board’s finance committee will meet at 4 p.m. and the regular commissioners meeting will be at 6 p.m.

The Currituck Board of Commissioners will hold a work session at the Historic Courthouse Monday at 5 p.m. The regular meeting will begin at 6 p.m.

The Currituck Board of Education will meet in closed session at the JP Knapp campus Wednesday at 3 p.m. The work session will follow at 4 p.m. The regular meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. at the Historic Currituck Courthouse. Access the meeting at http://currituckcountync.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.asp.

Albemarle Regional Health Services Board of Health will meet in the S. Michael Sutton boardroom at ARHS Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 7 p.m.

ABOUT

The Daily Advance is published in Elizabeth City, N.C. and serves an area of five mostly rural counties in the northeastern corner of North Carolina. They include Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Chowan counties. Because of the business and developmental links in the region, The Daily Advance coverage also frequently reaches into Gates and Dare counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com

