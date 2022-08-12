ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman charged following domestic disturbance

By Erica Miller
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested late Thursday night following a domestic disturbance. Carolyn Russell, 61, has been charged with Assault/Family Violence and Terroristic Threats.

Officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home in the 4600 block of Sandra Lane to investigate after Russell’s son said she threatened to shoot him, an affidavit stated. The man said he left the home after he was threatened and later returned with his dad and sister.

At that point, the man went into his bedroom and discovered that his mom had fired a gun through the bedroom door. The bullet went through the door, through a dresser, and then through a television set. He told investigators Russell used a .38 special to fire the shot.

Officers also spoke with Russell’s husband who stated that earlier in the day, Russell had threatened to run him over. He stated while he was searching for his keys so he could leave the home, she attacked him from behind and “clawed” his chest and neck.

Investigators noted that the family’s home had been “notorious” for disturbances over the last few days and the victims stated alcohol was a factor in the disturbances. Russell remained behind bars as of Friday afternoon, her bond has been set at a combined $5,500. Jail records indicated Russell has been arrested multiple times since 1999 on charges such as drunk driving, injury to a child, and several instances of assault.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Carolyn Russell
