County Mayor-elect DeWitte submits resignation to Rogersville BMA

Mark DeWitte removed one of his many hats Tuesday evening in preparation putting on a new one.

DeWitte submitted his resignation from the Rogersville Board of Mayor and Aldermen Tuesday evening.

He has served as a Rogersville alderman for more than 10 years. DeWitte was appointed to replace Philip Beal who moved out of the city about 1.5 years prior to the 2013 election; and was subsequently elected in 2013, and re-elected in 2017 and 2021.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed being part of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen,” DeWitte stated to his fellow board members in his letter of resignation. “Thanks so much to each of you for allowing me to participate in the guidance of the town. Each of you are to be thanked for stepping up and serving the public. As you know, at times it is very satisfying, and at times it is very trying, but each of you have shown courage and commitment, and are to be commended for taking the best interest of Rogersville citizens at heart.”

DeWitte added, “I will remain available for any assistance you may need as we take the town and county forward. Please do not hesitate to call me if needed. I look forward to a cooperative and mutually beneficial relationship. The door to the county mayor’s office is open to any of you at any time to discuss issues or just visit.”

DeWitte will also complete his first term on the county commission at the end of this month.

His BMA resignation officially takes effect on Aug. 31 at 9 a.m.

A swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for Aug. 31 at 3 p.m. at the Hawkins County Courthouse for DeWitte and other newly elected county officials.