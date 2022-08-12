ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogersville, TN

County Mayor-elect DeWitte submits resignation to Rogersville BMA

By By Jeff Bobo Editor
The Rogersville Review
The Rogersville Review
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rNgXJ_0hF7wsGx00

Mark DeWitte removed one of his many hats Tuesday evening in preparation putting on a new one.

DeWitte submitted his resignation from the Rogersville Board of Mayor and Aldermen Tuesday evening.

He has served as a Rogersville alderman for more than 10 years. DeWitte was appointed to replace Philip Beal who moved out of the city about 1.5 years prior to the 2013 election; and was subsequently elected in 2013, and re-elected in 2017 and 2021.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed being part of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen,” DeWitte stated to his fellow board members in his letter of resignation. “Thanks so much to each of you for allowing me to participate in the guidance of the town. Each of you are to be thanked for stepping up and serving the public. As you know, at times it is very satisfying, and at times it is very trying, but each of you have shown courage and commitment, and are to be commended for taking the best interest of Rogersville citizens at heart.”

DeWitte added, “I will remain available for any assistance you may need as we take the town and county forward. Please do not hesitate to call me if needed. I look forward to a cooperative and mutually beneficial relationship. The door to the county mayor’s office is open to any of you at any time to discuss issues or just visit.”

DeWitte will also complete his first term on the county commission at the end of this month.

His BMA resignation officially takes effect on Aug. 31 at 9 a.m.

A swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for Aug. 31 at 3 p.m. at the Hawkins County Courthouse for DeWitte and other newly elected county officials.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHL

Washington County, Tennessee slaughterhouse on town agenda for Tuesday

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A meat processing facility is coming to Washington County, Tennessee but where it will go is still uncertain. An area next to the Jonesborough Flea Market is a possibility, and so is another plot of land along Highway 11 E. and the Eagle’s Nest residential community. Town leaders will meet […]
The Daily Yonder

Commentary: TVA Owes Eastern Kentucky Reparations for Strip Mining’s Role in Flooding

It is not often that journalists confess they have run out of adjectives to describe an event, but two veterans who are covering the flooding in eastern Kentucky tell me they simply don’t have a sufficient vocabulary to describe what they see all over the region. “Unprecedented” has often been used. An editorial in the Whitesburg, Kentucky, Mountain Eagle last week called it “unnatural.” It can also be called “unnecessary.”
KENTUCKY STATE
Johnson City Press

Some Sullivan County offices planning move to former school

BLOUNTVILLE - At least two major county departments are planning to relocate from their relatively cramped quarters in the historic Sullivan County Courthouse. The Sullivan County Finance Department and the Sullivan County Purchasing Agent's Office are making preliminary steps to move to the third floor of the former Blountville Elementary School.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rogersville, TN
Government
City
Rogersville, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
WJHL

LGBTQ group opposes potential Kingsport City Schools gender identity policy

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a member of the Kingsport City Schools board proposed a new policy that bars district employees from actions that “create, facilitate or engage in classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity,” a local LGBTQ+ group spoke out against the measure. John Baker, president of Pride Community Center of the […]
KINGSPORT, TN
wvlt.tv

Fired Knoxville police officer files dispute request

The family was headed to see a pirate show in Gatlinburg when the bear walked up to the patio. Grainger County remains identified as Knoxville woman after more than 25 years. The remains were identified as a missing woman out of Knoxville. Cocke Co. deputy frees black bear locked inside...
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Bma#County Commission#Politics Local#Rogersville Bma#The Rogersville Board
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee Lookout fights for release of video in Grainger County slaughterhouse raid case

The Tennessee Lookout is fighting for the public’s right to see video footage of alleged brutality by a U.S. Department of Homeland Security agent during a Grainger County slaughterhouse raid. Nashville attorney Paul McAdoo with the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press on Wednesday filed a motion in U.S. District Court in Knoxville on […] The post Tennessee Lookout fights for release of video in Grainger County slaughterhouse raid case appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
GRAINGER COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Man dies days after confrontation with Kingsport police

KINGSPORT — A man who became unresponsive following a confrontation with a city police officer on Monday died at a local hospital Saturday morning. Immediately after Monday’s incident, Kingsport Police Department spokesman Tom Patton said Saturday, the agency contacted the office of the 2nd Judicial District attorney general with a request for an independent inquiry to be conducted by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Cement truck drum comes loose in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City drivers spotted a cement truck drum that came loose from its carrier and landed on University Parkway Monday afternoon. According to the vehicle’s driver on the scene, the rig was traveling on University Parkway toward Elizabethton when it began taking a turn onto Interstate 26. While turning, the […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WJHL

Carter Co. Sheriff’s Office seeks missing 17-year-old

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is searching for a missing teenage boy. According to a post from the CCSO, Dakota Hamilton is a missing 17-year-old. The sheriff’s office reports Hamilton’s last known location was at an address in Carter County. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Claiborne Progress

Drugs: been there, left there; not 1 more

Two local nonprofit organizations are giving drugs a run for its money with special events planned to attack the “scourge” that threatens the fabrics of our lives. Claiborne and a handful of adjacent counties in east Tennessee has long been known by law enforcement and parts of the drug underworld as a ‘drop-off’ point for drug trafficking. Stand in the Gap Coalition and Live Free-Claiborne are doing everything they can to change that moniker.
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Greene County Sheriff: Missing woman found safe

UPDATE: Sandra Pryor was located and is safe as of Monday afternoon, according to an updated post from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators were contacted by her husband, who said she has been located. GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a 51-year-old woman was reported missing by her husband, authorities are searching for any […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
Fairfield Sun Times

Memories of the 1899 five day meeting at the Grassy Creek Freewill Baptist Church.

The following story is derived from journals written by a Rogersville resident in the 1960’s. “My name is Victoria McCurry Russell I was fifteen years old the summer they had the big Association meeting down at Grassy Creek. I remember it well. As a matter of fact, sometimes the past like a mist closes around me and it seems like lately I’ve been living on yesterdays.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
hardknoxwire.com

NEW: Federal marijuana bust nets 14 people

More than a dozen people, mostly Knoxville residents, have been indicted in connection with a federal drug trafficking investigation into a conspiracy that allegedly involved more than 1,000 kilograms of marijuana, court records show. All but two of the 14 defendants who’ve been named publicly made their initial appearances Wednesday...
WATE

Food service discontinued at Knoxville senior housing facility

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The food service at Knoxville High Senior Living is discontinuing. A few years ago, the building was redeveloped into senior housing. Thursday, the owner of the property met with tenants to answer questions and try to clear up some concerns. WATE was not allowed at...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Rogersville Review

The Rogersville Review

Rogersville, TN
1K+
Followers
828
Post
139K+
Views
ABOUT

Located in the "Cradle of Tennessee Journalism," where the state's first newspaper was printed by George Roulstone in 1791—also the third newspaper West of the Appalachian Mountains—The Rogersville Review was founded by Will Robertson on July 23, 1885. Under its current names, as well as The Holston Review, it has remained the newspaper of record for Hawkins County and its communities for more than a century.

 https://www.therogersvillereview.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy