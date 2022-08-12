Carowinds making big changes for 50th anniversary

(WGHP) — Carowinds announced its 50th-anniversary plans on Friday, including new attractions and renovations to the park, according to a Carowinds news release.

2023 marks the beginning of “50 years of Carolina fun,” which is a limited-time special event that brings new rides, attractions and extra food and beverage offerings to Carowinds.

Aeronautica Landing is at the center of the 50th-anniversary celebration. It’s a tribute to the Carolinas’ spirit of aviation, where guests can immerse themselves in the history and future of flight.

Construction is now underway in the Crossroads areas of the park, which will be completely renovated and renamed Aeronautica Landing. Five new themed attractions will open in 2023 with Aeronautica Landing, and an old ride will be rethemed.

Aeronautica Landing will have two new and one upgraded dining venues, including a new restaurant featuring a craft beer bar and patio.

A family-friendly area will feature a game zone with four new midway games, including an innovative acrobatic challenge and the retheming of a basketball challenge.

Carowinds also announced that 2023 Gold Season Passes are now on sale for $120. Passes include unlimited visits and free parking for the remainder of 2022 and all of 2023.

Guests who buy season passes by Aug. 14 will receive one Fast Lane pass that is valid for select days through Oct. 30, 2022.

A Gold Season Pass includes unlimited visits for Carolina Harbor Waterpark, admission into seasonal events like Grand Carnivale, SCarowinds and WinterFest, discounts on meals and merchandise and Bring-A-Friend discount offers.

