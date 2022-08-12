ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TravelNoire

Passenger Kicked Off Flight With His Minor Daughter Due To Hawaiian Airlines Mistake

It was supposed to be a regular flight for Ryan DeMarre as he was going to fly from Seattle to Maui earlier this month. However, the travel turned out to be a bad experience for him and his minor daughter. Booked to travel on Hawaiian Airlines Flight 29, DeMarre was kicked off the flight without further explanation by the crew. They only said that his ticket was invalid. The situation was caught on video and shared on TikTok. The video has gone viral and reached over 4 million views.
SEATTLE, WA
PopCrush

Passenger Refuses to Trade Window Seat for ‘Inferior’ Spot so Mom Can Sit Next to Toddler During Long Flight From Japan

When flying, many people try to pick the best seat ahead of time that will be the most comfortable for them for the duration of their flight. Someone recently went viral for sharing that when a mom on a flight asked them if they would switch seats with her so she could sit next to her young child, they refused as they felt her seat was "inferior" to theirs.
LIFESTYLE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Daily Mail

What a snap! Moment alligator leaps out of Brazilian river and devours nosy fisherman's drone in mid-flight

This is the moment a fisherman tried out his drone for the very first time before it was suddenly destroyed by an alligator in a river in central Brazil. Luciano Souza, 47, told Brazilian news outlet G1 had paid almost $1,300 for his gadget in 2020 and had planned to use it last year on his annual friends fishing trip, which was unfortunately postponed because he had contracted COVID-19.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Hotel worker reveals the unsanitary items she would never touch in a hotel room

A hospitality industry worker shocked the internet when she shared some of the items she would never touch in a hotel room.The hotel worker, who goes by @queenevangeline25 on TikTok, received more than 750,000 views when she warned hotel guests of the unsanitary items lurking in their hotel rooms. Evangeline, who often shares hospitality advice to her TikTok page, explained to viewers that she would “never use” a hotel room’s remote control without “wiping it down first with my own Clorox wipe”.“Your cleaning and my cleaning are different cleaning, you feel me?” she said.Then, she encouraged followers to stay...
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home

A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
CELEBRITIES
LADbible

LADbible

