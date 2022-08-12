Read full article on original website
I’m a flight attendant and there is a huge mistake you are making if you sit in the window seat
A FLIGHT attendant has revealed why sitting in a window seat on a plane could be bad for your skin - in more ways than one. Former cabin crew member Arina Bloom spent two years dealing with passengers on planes and has learnt all about the mistakes we make every time we board an aircraft.
Passenger Kicked Off Flight With His Minor Daughter Due To Hawaiian Airlines Mistake
It was supposed to be a regular flight for Ryan DeMarre as he was going to fly from Seattle to Maui earlier this month. However, the travel turned out to be a bad experience for him and his minor daughter. Booked to travel on Hawaiian Airlines Flight 29, DeMarre was kicked off the flight without further explanation by the crew. They only said that his ticket was invalid. The situation was caught on video and shared on TikTok. The video has gone viral and reached over 4 million views.
Passenger Refuses to Trade Window Seat for ‘Inferior’ Spot so Mom Can Sit Next to Toddler During Long Flight From Japan
When flying, many people try to pick the best seat ahead of time that will be the most comfortable for them for the duration of their flight. Someone recently went viral for sharing that when a mom on a flight asked them if they would switch seats with her so she could sit next to her young child, they refused as they felt her seat was "inferior" to theirs.
A passenger was fined $1,874 after an airport security dog sniffed out two McMuffins in their luggage
An airline passenger arrived at an Australian airport with undeclared food, and officials weren’t lovin’ it. A detector dog sniffed out the breach in biosecurity last week after a passenger traveling from Indonesia snuck a McDonald's meal on a flight to Darwin International Airport in Australia. The airport’s...
A Delta Air Lines flight had to make a U-turn over the Atlantic and return to New York because of a fuel problem
One passenger said in a YouTube video the captain walked down the aisle to look out the window at the wings before saying the plane would turn around.
I went inside the secret room where pilots sleep on long-haul flights. I think it's the best seat on the entire plane.
Insider's reporter saw the secret room on top of the plane where Air New Zealand pilots sleep on long-haul Boeing 777-300ER flights.
Mystery as abandoned Boeing 737 suddenly appears in the middle of a field in Bali - and no-one is sure how it got there
An abandoned Boeing 737 has appeared out of no-where parked in a field in Bali, with many travellers scratching their heads about where it came from. The large plane sits in a limestone quarry near the Raya Nusa Dua Selatan Highway, not far from the Pandawa beach - a tourist hub.
I paid $85 for 2 hours in an airport 'nap room' and a 5-minute shower, and it was nice but probably not worth it
I recently splurged on a private room through Freshen Up at San Francisco International Airport, and the hidden fees ruined the experience for me.
Cursed cruise ship where 120 passengers tested positive for COVID-19, now is facing 20-foot waves and brutal wind, stranding it off Australia
A Coral Princess cruise ship with more than 2,000 passengers onboard is stranded at sea. Strong winds and 20-foot waves are preventing the ship from safely docking in Australia, per reports. This isn't the ship's only challenge in recent days. Last week, it reported 120 cases of COVID-19 onboard.
A disabled Spirit Air passenger spotted his wheelchair with baby strollers piled on it before a flight. It was badly damaged when returned.
Jesus Centeno uses a wheelchair due to a spinal cord injury. The chair was broken during a Houston flight leaving him "unable to do anything."
11 things frequent fliers always keep in their carry-ons in case of a delay or lost luggage
We're experiencing one of the worst summers for flying in recent history. Here are 11 things you should never be caught without in your carry-on.
Our landlord sent an electrician to our house but we were horrified when we discovered the real reason for his visit
TENANTS at a shared house said they were shocked to find out the real reason their landlord sent out an electrician to the property. All eight renters at the Brisbane home in Australia said the sneaky move had left them feeling like they were in an episode of Big Brother.
Plane makes terrifying 'lowest ever landing' at island airport
Aviation fans in Greece were left stunned when they witnessed a passenger jet make an incredibly low landing on the island of Skiathos. In footage shared online, a WizzAir plane is seen flying over the isle’s crystal blue waters as it approaches Skiathos Alexandros Papadiamantis Airport in preparation for landing.
What a snap! Moment alligator leaps out of Brazilian river and devours nosy fisherman's drone in mid-flight
This is the moment a fisherman tried out his drone for the very first time before it was suddenly destroyed by an alligator in a river in central Brazil. Luciano Souza, 47, told Brazilian news outlet G1 had paid almost $1,300 for his gadget in 2020 and had planned to use it last year on his annual friends fishing trip, which was unfortunately postponed because he had contracted COVID-19.
Delta gave a passenger $4,800 in air miles after forgetting to put his wheelchair on a flight from New York to Ireland, then breaking it on the way home
Delta forgot to put Tim Kelly's wheelchair onto a flight to Dublin, then broke it on the way back. The airline has now given him 400,000 air miles in compensation, the same amount his tickets cost. Delta previously offered him 117,500 air miles and $4,000 in vouchers and said his...
Hotel worker reveals the unsanitary items she would never touch in a hotel room
A hospitality industry worker shocked the internet when she shared some of the items she would never touch in a hotel room.The hotel worker, who goes by @queenevangeline25 on TikTok, received more than 750,000 views when she warned hotel guests of the unsanitary items lurking in their hotel rooms. Evangeline, who often shares hospitality advice to her TikTok page, explained to viewers that she would “never use” a hotel room’s remote control without “wiping it down first with my own Clorox wipe”.“Your cleaning and my cleaning are different cleaning, you feel me?” she said.Then, she encouraged followers to stay...
Passengers' lost suitcases were found dumped in the trash at an international airport, report says
The baggage handling company told UTV some bags contained perishable items which attracted vermin and had to be disposed.
I was a flight attendant for 10 years. Here are 10 of the biggest mistakes passengers make.
A former airplane crew member advises fliers against walking barefoot on dirty floors, drinking too much alcohol, and sitting in bulkhead seats.
At least 13 dead after going into open water during heatwave
At least 13 people have died in open water over the heatwave period and water safety organisations are concerned that the toll may climb as schools break up for the summer holidays. At least four people under the age of 17 have died in open water since Saturday, with the...
Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home
A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
