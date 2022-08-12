ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Heche’s Ex James Tupper Posts Powerful Tribute to the Actress Moments Before She Passes

By Megan Molseed
 3 days ago
On Friday, August 12, Anne Heche’s ex, James Tupper shared a touching tribute to the movie star shortly before she passed away from injuries she sustained in a deadly August 5 car crash.

“love you forever,” the actor writes in the message, adding a red broken-heart emoji.

James Tupper and Anne Heche were together for over a decade and share one son, Atlas. The couple met in 2006 when the pair costarred in the ABC primetime comedy-drama TV series Men In Trees. Tupper’s most recent tribute to the actress comes shortly before the news of the actress’s death after she sustained life-threatening injuries that were the result of a fiery crash Friday into a Los Angeles home.

The touching post features a photo of Heche adjusted to look like a wistful watercolor painting. The photo shows the actress donning her trademark smile while looking up toward something out of frame.

James Tupper Shares A Loving Message To Anne Heche Shortly After News Of Her Deadly Los Angeles Car Crash

This tribute comes just hours before the actress passed away from her injuries. And less than a day after the family announced the actress would be removed from life support.

Tupper’s initial tribute came just a few hours after news of the tragic car crash was released. In this Insta post, Tupper celebrates Anne Heche with a touching message noting that he is sending “thoughts and prayers” to the actress and her family.

“Thoughts and prayers for this lovely woman, actress and mother tonight anneheche,” Tupper writes in the Insta message. He then adds a broken heart emoji and the message, “we love you.” The post features Heche as she stands with the couple’s now 13-year-old son, Atlas.

Heche Suffered Life-Threatening Injuries In The Crash

In a statement released shortly before the actress’s death, it was noted that the actress suffered “a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma,” as a result of the incident.

“She is not expected to survive,” the statement continued. The Six Days, Seven Nights star remained in critical condition for days before passing away on August 12.

Anne Heche crashed her blue Mini Cooper into a Los Angeles home during the late morning hours of August 5. Nearly 60 firefighters were called to the scene to rescue Heche from the vehicle as it was engulfed in flames. She was rushed to a nearby hospital and treated for severe burns. An LAPD spokesperson has noted that a blood test obtained via a warrant shows that Heche had “narcotics in her system” at the time of the crash.

Heche has long been an advocate for organ donation, and reports note the actress was kept on life support to determine if any of her organs were viable for donation before her August 12 death.

Nilene T
3d ago

Losing his mother at this young age is going to be a very difficult hurdle for Atlas to overcome. One godsend is that he has a very stable father to raise him now. One gift he was given was time on this earth to be with a loving mother. The next gift he has been given is his father to help him through this heartbreak.

Dayna Darnell
3d ago

The Heavens got an angel. R. I. P. Thoughts and prayers to the family. I'm saddened. She's on the Stairway to Heaven. Fly high. prayers 🙏🙏 up!!! ❣️❣️

Deborah Mclain
3d ago

my condolences to the husband and son and emmediate family members and friends and celebrity family. RIP Angel 😇🙏💐🌺🌷. prayers going up.

