New Canaan, CT

Robb Report

This $15 Million European-Style Chateau in Connecticut Comes With a 24-Car Showroom

Located on Connecticut’s affluent Gold Coast, this European-inspired chateau in New Canaan is nothing if not transporting.  Fairfield County is home to some extraordinary enclaves and this one-of-a-kind estate is no exception. The stately European beauty sits on six sprawling acres of pristine, professionally designed grounds an hour outside of New York City. The 18,000-square-foot mega-mansion, listed for $15 million by Cliff Smith and Todd David Miller of The Agency New Canaan, comprises seven bedrooms, nine full baths and a large 24-car underground garage. Per the listing, its owners were “focused on keeping the standards and aesthetics of grand European estates.” Think...
NEW CANAAN, CT
NewsTimes

Benny Goodman's former Stamford home on the market for $1.3M

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Originally built in 1832, the home on 1287 Rock Rimmon Road in Stamford has all the hallmarks of a traditional New England Colonial with its wood shingle siding, rectangular shape and shuttered windows. But the Stamford property has been home to more than just typical New England architecture.
STAMFORD, CT
New Canaan, CT
Register Citizen

Tattoo studio proposed for Barnum Avenue

STRATFORD — Despite strict regulations limiting tattoo studios, Barnum Avenue may soon be home to a new place to get inked. Stratfour Ventures LLC is seeking the Zoning Commission’s approval to open the studio in a 1,000-square-foot storefront at 1345 Barnum Ave., according to an application submitted to the town.
STRATFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Madison woman gives away ‘buckets of blooms’ to nurses and teachers

MADISON — If you hear show tunes playing loudly outdoors, you’ll probably find Camille Ackermann weeding and cutting fresh flowers in her garden under the broiling summer sun. And, oh what a garden. Blazing yellow sunflowers bigger than saucers, “giant marigolds” more than a foot tall, deep purple,...
MADISON, CT
longisland.com

Nathan Hale Beach Club Closed to Bathing

Nathan Hale Beach Club in Huntington Bay is closed to bathing due to the finding of bacteria at levels in excess of acceptable criteria. The following beaches remain closed: Beech Road Beach in Rocky Point; Sound Beach Property Owners’ Association Beach in Sound Beach, Knollwood Beach in Huntington Bay, Huntington Beach Community Association Beach in Huntington Bay, Valley Grove Beach in Eatons Neck and Crab Meadow Beach in Northport.
HUNTINGTON, NY
Register Citizen

Greenwich man celebrates a century as he hits milestone birthday

Robert Horan of Old Greenwich, who recently turned 100 years old, celebrated the special milestone with family, neighbors and friends. First Selectman Fred Camillo also attended the party and presented a town of Greenwich Certificate of Recognition to Horan for his achievement. Horan has been a town resident for more...
GREENWICH, CT
Register Citizen

Watch: Family of bears spotted playing in CT backyard

AVON — An Avon family was visited by a family of bears Sunday, who spent a few minutes playing in the family’s backyard. The bears, including some cubs, tumbled on the hammock and climbed on chairs set up in the yard. Justin Mathews, who sent along video of...
AVON, CT
Scribe

204 Flax Hill Road

The IVE at 204 Flax - At IVE, we know you work hard to pay for your rent, and that’s why we work hard so you can get a better apartment for less rent! This beautifully revIVEd apartment has modern interiors, sustainable features, and a tremendous location, all at a great price! Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and updated bathrooms come standard. Highly efficient heating systems put more money in your pocket. Washer/Dryer unit in the apartment home means never having to carry your laundry to a Laundromat. Located steps from Downtown SoNo it’s a shopper’s paradise with quick access to all of the top retailers in America, restaurants, I-95, and the train station!
NORWALK, CT
ctexaminer.com

Greenwich Revives Idea to Redevelop West Side Park in Stamford for Dogs

In a dense, noisy, high-traffic commercial section of Stamford’s West Side neighborhood, where grass and trees are scarce, Rosa Hartman Park offers respite. But Stamford residents have largely ignored it. The park is 14 wooded acres donated to Stamford in 1955 by real estate developer Jesse Hartman, who named...
STAMFORD, CT
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Former Connecticut home of ‘King of Swing’ lists for $1.29M

Late musician and band leader Benny Goodman, known as the “King of Swing,” lived in this Stamford, Connecticut, property from 1952 until his death in 1986. When it came to composing his music, Goodman worked in a one-bedroom guest cottage with a cathedral ceiling on the grounds. The...
STAMFORD, CT
