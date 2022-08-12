Read full article on original website
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York Exclusive
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
This $15 Million European-Style Chateau in Connecticut Comes With a 24-Car Showroom
Located on Connecticut’s affluent Gold Coast, this European-inspired chateau in New Canaan is nothing if not transporting. Fairfield County is home to some extraordinary enclaves and this one-of-a-kind estate is no exception. The stately European beauty sits on six sprawling acres of pristine, professionally designed grounds an hour outside of New York City. The 18,000-square-foot mega-mansion, listed for $15 million by Cliff Smith and Todd David Miller of The Agency New Canaan, comprises seven bedrooms, nine full baths and a large 24-car underground garage. Per the listing, its owners were “focused on keeping the standards and aesthetics of grand European estates.” Think...
NewsTimes
Benny Goodman's former Stamford home on the market for $1.3M
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Originally built in 1832, the home on 1287 Rock Rimmon Road in Stamford has all the hallmarks of a traditional New England Colonial with its wood shingle siding, rectangular shape and shuttered windows. But the Stamford property has been home to more than just typical New England architecture.
Register Citizen
New Canaan’s Silvermine Arts Center paints a perfect scene for its centennial celebration with hands-on demos
NEW CANAAN — The Silvermine Arts Center is celebrating its 100th anniversary with instructor demonstrations, hands-on art projects for all ages and new exhibitions in the student and main galleries during a special open house. Current students, prospective students and children and families — even those who are new...
NewsTimes
Horse barn, part of Tommy Hilfiger’s Greenwich estate, listed for $7M
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It’s not every day that a fully-equipped horse barn comes on the market. But when it comes to the property at 0 N Porchuck Road in Greenwich, its previous ownership might be more notable than the barn itself.
Register Citizen
Tattoo studio proposed for Barnum Avenue
STRATFORD — Despite strict regulations limiting tattoo studios, Barnum Avenue may soon be home to a new place to get inked. Stratfour Ventures LLC is seeking the Zoning Commission’s approval to open the studio in a 1,000-square-foot storefront at 1345 Barnum Ave., according to an application submitted to the town.
Register Citizen
The Dish: NHL’s Cam Atkinson shops on Greenwich Ave with family; Martha Stewart opens Bedford-inspired eatery
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Scene… Actor Michael Weatherly (from “NCIS” and “Dark Angel”) was seen enjoying dinner at Gabriele’s of Westport, as was CNN journalist, political commentator and Westport resident Alisyn Camerota . Out there… Lifestyle guru...
Register Citizen
Father-son duo buy the Inn at Fairfield Beach, plan to ‘refresh a landmark in the town’
FAIRFIELD — The Inn at Fairfield Beach, a staple in the area, has taken on new ownership. Father-son duo Jeff and Mike Giannone, both Fairfield residents, recently bought the 6,804-square-foot, multi-story inn on Reef Road for $2 million. Mike Giannone said he and his father have known of the place for years.
Register Citizen
Madison woman gives away ‘buckets of blooms’ to nurses and teachers
MADISON — If you hear show tunes playing loudly outdoors, you’ll probably find Camille Ackermann weeding and cutting fresh flowers in her garden under the broiling summer sun. And, oh what a garden. Blazing yellow sunflowers bigger than saucers, “giant marigolds” more than a foot tall, deep purple,...
longisland.com
Nathan Hale Beach Club Closed to Bathing
Nathan Hale Beach Club in Huntington Bay is closed to bathing due to the finding of bacteria at levels in excess of acceptable criteria. The following beaches remain closed: Beech Road Beach in Rocky Point; Sound Beach Property Owners’ Association Beach in Sound Beach, Knollwood Beach in Huntington Bay, Huntington Beach Community Association Beach in Huntington Bay, Valley Grove Beach in Eatons Neck and Crab Meadow Beach in Northport.
Register Citizen
Greenwich man celebrates a century as he hits milestone birthday
Robert Horan of Old Greenwich, who recently turned 100 years old, celebrated the special milestone with family, neighbors and friends. First Selectman Fred Camillo also attended the party and presented a town of Greenwich Certificate of Recognition to Horan for his achievement. Horan has been a town resident for more...
Hudson Valley City Ranked as One of the Healthiest Cities in America
I've always said there is something special about the Hudson Valley. Out of all of my travels, there are fewer mountain ranges that have surpassed its beauty or skies that can be as incredible as ours. Turns out something else the Hudson Valley does well in is health. One Hudson Valley city has been ranked one of the Healthiest Cities in America!
Register Citizen
Watch: Family of bears spotted playing in CT backyard
AVON — An Avon family was visited by a family of bears Sunday, who spent a few minutes playing in the family’s backyard. The bears, including some cubs, tumbled on the hammock and climbed on chairs set up in the yard. Justin Mathews, who sent along video of...
Register Citizen
‘Once-in-a-lifetime’ national muster in Branford with massive parade, Aug. 19, 20
BRANFORD — Talk about a parade. Beginning on Friday, Aug. 19, no fewer than 31 fife and drum corps from around the country and Limerick, Ireland will descend on Hammer Field for a two-day national muster that features a performance exhibition, a Saturday parade through the town of Branford, and a mass jam session.
Scribe
204 Flax Hill Road
The IVE at 204 Flax - At IVE, we know you work hard to pay for your rent, and that’s why we work hard so you can get a better apartment for less rent! This beautifully revIVEd apartment has modern interiors, sustainable features, and a tremendous location, all at a great price! Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and updated bathrooms come standard. Highly efficient heating systems put more money in your pocket. Washer/Dryer unit in the apartment home means never having to carry your laundry to a Laundromat. Located steps from Downtown SoNo it’s a shopper’s paradise with quick access to all of the top retailers in America, restaurants, I-95, and the train station!
ctexaminer.com
Greenwich Revives Idea to Redevelop West Side Park in Stamford for Dogs
In a dense, noisy, high-traffic commercial section of Stamford’s West Side neighborhood, where grass and trees are scarce, Rosa Hartman Park offers respite. But Stamford residents have largely ignored it. The park is 14 wooded acres donated to Stamford in 1955 by real estate developer Jesse Hartman, who named...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Former Connecticut home of ‘King of Swing’ lists for $1.29M
Late musician and band leader Benny Goodman, known as the “King of Swing,” lived in this Stamford, Connecticut, property from 1952 until his death in 1986. When it came to composing his music, Goodman worked in a one-bedroom guest cottage with a cathedral ceiling on the grounds. The...
City Sells Land Under FBI Building For $2.5M
The city brought in $2.5 million after selling the land underneath downtown’s FBI building to the local private developer that has leased that property for the past two decades. That sale was recently recorded on the city’s online land records database. On Aug. 4, the City of New...
Register Citizen
Greenwich neighborhoods: Students get backpacks for new school year; Brookside construction extended
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Neighbor to Neighbor is helping students to get ready for the start of the new school year thanks to its partnership with the Greenwich Rotary Club. The two organizations collaborated on Friday to distribute more than 500 backpacks to...
NewsTimes
Ridgefield woman goes from teacher to children’s party planner with her Silly Goose business
RIDGEFIELD - Town resident and former elementary school teacher Kate Haase-MacDonald said she has always had a “silly, lighthearted side.”. She said her personality, combined with her passion as an activities coordinator, was what motivated her to open a multi-sensory business she named Silly Goose. Silly Goose. caters to...
6 more Long Island beaches closed, 17 now restricting swimming due to excessive bacteria levels
Six more beaches on Long Island were closed Sunday a day after swimming was restricted at 11 other beaches after excessive bacteria levels were found.
