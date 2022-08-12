ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton County, MO

Sheriff: Hoax post being shared in US “buy, sell or trade” groups

By Stacie Strader
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KIDD9_0hF7tFBL00
Information from Newton County Sheriff's Office

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – “If this was legitimate information, it would originate from an official source, such as our page,” states authorities about a Facebook hoax.

A social media post with false information has been making its way across “buy, sell or trade” groups across the United States. The Newton County Sheriff’s Office today said the post was just brought to their attention. This particular post claims there’s a serial killer or abductor “hunting in Neosho..” The hoax continues by stating the man almost took a friend and goes into other details.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office reacted on social media with an image of the post. They say it’s 100% a hoax.

“When seeing a post like this, please consider the source,” stated the Sheriff’s Office.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 1

Related
KHBS

SW Missouri law enforcement searching for suspect in murder case

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Law enforcement in southwest Missouri is searching for a woman accused of killing her husband. Dawn Rene Wynn, 49, was last seen in Pea Ridge. Police believe she was headed to northwest Oklahoma. Wynn is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs between 150 and 170 pounds.
ANDERSON, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: Fatal 3-wheeler crash in Lawrence County, 3 JPD officers retire, and a local hospital honors 1st responders

HALLTOWN, Mo. Authorities respond to a three-wheeler crash just outside of Halltown, Missouri. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol Edward Griffin, age 72, of Halltown traveled off the left side of the road and struck a ditch. The collision overturned Griffin’s Honda Goldwing trike. Griffin was pronounced dead by Lawrence County Coroner at 8:40am Sunday morning.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newton County, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Newton County, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
Neosho, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

House fire in Neosho, all residents out safely

NEOSHO, Mo. — About 5:15 a.m. Monday call for fire at 712 West Spring Street alerted Dispatch. Neosho Fire, Neosho Police and Newton County Ambulance responded. Redings Mill Fire requested as mutual aid. On scene we learn from Neosho Police no residents were injured. Everyone was out safely. Officer tells us when he arrived it was fully involved, saying “they...
NEOSHO, MO
KOLR10 News

Crash on Chestnut Expressway leaves one hospitalized

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– One driver has been hospitalized following a collision in northern Springfield. At around 1:43 p.m. a truck traveling westbound on E. Chestnut Expressway collided with a Ford Mustang turning eastbound from N. Fremont Ave. Details of how the crash occurred have not yet been made available. The driver of the Mustang had to […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Hoax#The Sheriff S Office#Koam News#Rewritten
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Woman awaiting trial for Murder in Missouri, has now gone missing in Arkansas

#UPDATE: McDonald Co. Sheriff Rob Evenson tells KOAM’s Shannon Becker, Dawn Rene Wynn’s Bond is now revoked. Warrant for her arrest issued. All LEO agencies are alerted through the FBI’s NCIC (National Crime Information Center). Sunday night in a public statement Sheriff Evenson states, “Exercise caution and do not approach!” “Due to a recent Missouri Supreme Court ruling, over objections...
PEA RIDGE, AR
KYTV

Springfield Police release new information on assault of Springfield couple

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police have released new information in an assault and robbery investigation of an older couple. On August 8, police arrested Cody Alan Elija Coffman, 31, in connection to the August 3 assault of Rick and Jenny Keeling. Coffman was arrested for stealing $750 or more, but was not charged with the assault. According to investigators, Coffman was interviewed by police and said a friend stole his car the night before the crime occurred and returned it less than two hours after the assault. The Keelings tell KY3 that they do not believe Coffman was the man who assaulted them.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Carthage Fire take quick control of garage fire which showed a huge plume of black smoke

CARTHAGE, Mo. — About 12:15 p.m. Monday reports of a structure fire at 1008 Prospect alerted JasCo E911. Carthage Police, Mercy EMS and Carthage Fire responded emergency. Upon arrival a garage was reported as fully involved. Thick, heavy black smoke rose from the east side of Carthage. Tipsters told us they could see it from miles around. Deputy Chief Jason...
CARTHAGE, MO
FOX2Now

Missouri company owes $1 million after embezzlement scheme

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Missouri company will pay more than $1 million to the federal government under the terms of a non-prosecution agreement announced Thursday. Pro1 IAQ, Inc., a corporation with operations in Springfield, Missouri, and Boulder, Colorado, designs and sells indoor thermostats nationwide. Based on the non-prosecution agreement signed Thursday, representatives of Pro1 admitted that former executive officers engaged in a conspiracy to embezzle funds from Preferred Family Healthcare, Inc., a Springfield-based nonprofit corporation, from 2008 to November 2017.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Springfield

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Springfield from Tripadvisor. Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualification for barbecue—is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin turns 150 in March 2023, Limited Edition Joplin coin raising funds for special year-long events

JOPLIN, Mo. – March of 2023 the city of Joplin will turn 150 years old.  If you didn’t know, that’s called a Sesquicentennial. “You can commemorate that milestone now with this special limited-edition coin. Minted by the Joplin Celebrations Commission at only $20 it not only makes a great gift but your purchase will help fund upcoming celebration events. Get...
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy