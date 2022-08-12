ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family dogs blamed for eating winning Oregon lottery ticket

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
SALEM, Ore. — Despite some hungry and curious pups destroying a winning lottery ticket, officials at the Oregon Lottery still paid out the win.

The Oregon Lottery said in a news release that it received a letter with a torn-up ticket and photo of two dogs saying that the dogs had eaten the winning ticket. The letter, sent by Nathan and Rachael Lamet, included a photo of the two Alaskan Klee Kais, named Apple and Jack.

“For some reason we left the ticket on the ottoman, and they decided it was delicious,” Rachael Lamet said in the news release. “I went to bed, and when I woke up, it was eaten to the point that I thought it was unable to be checked. But my husband thought it was hilarious and someone might get a good laugh at the very least. He said it’s for sure a winner.”

Officials at the Oregon Lottery were able to piece together the ticket, purchased for $3, and confirmed that it was, in fact, a winner worth $8, The Salem Statesman Journal reported.

When the Lamets found out that the lottery was actually sending them a check, they were shocked and said that the pups would get the benefit of the winnings.

“We are definitely getting more chew toys. They go through a lot,” Rachael said. “We love them, but they are crazy sometimes.”

Lottery officials said in the news release that while they’ve seen tickets washed in pants, dropped in mud and run over by cars, having one eaten by a dog was a first.

Officials recommend that you always sign the back of your lottery ticket so that you can claim any prize you win. Officials also recommend keeping the tickets out of reach of pets.

