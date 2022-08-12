ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Accidents

Anne Heche declared brain dead week after fiery crash

By Caitlyn Rooney
 3 days ago

LOS ANGELES — Actor Anne Heche passed away on Friday, according to several reports, after a crash last week that left her in critical condition. She was 53.

Anne Heche ‘not expected to survive’ after car crash, rep says

A representative for the family previously said in a statement that Heche was “not expected to survive.”

Previous reports said she was kept on life support so her organs could be donated.

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

