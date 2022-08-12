Anne Heche declared brain dead week after fiery crash

LOS ANGELES — Actor Anne Heche passed away on Friday, according to several reports, after a crash last week that left her in critical condition. She was 53.

A representative for the family previously said in a statement that Heche was “not expected to survive.”

Previous reports said she was kept on life support so her organs could be donated.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.