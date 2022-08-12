Anne Heche declared brain dead week after fiery crash
LOS ANGELES — Actor Anne Heche passed away on Friday, according to several reports, after a crash last week that left her in critical condition. She was 53.Anne Heche ‘not expected to survive’ after car crash, rep says
A representative for the family previously said in a statement that Heche was “not expected to survive.”
Previous reports said she was kept on life support so her organs could be donated.
