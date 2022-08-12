Read full article on original website
‘Dr. Phil’ Announces Major Layoffs Ahead of Show’s Season 21
Dr. Phil is overhauling his staff as he heads into his show’s 21st season. Today, a spokesperson confirmed that the series laid off 25 employees. The majority of the people who were let go worked in production. And the series shared that it made the decision to help cut overall costs.
Watch Anne Heche as Twins on Soap That Earned Her an Emmy: I Wear the Work I Did on ‘Another World’ as a ‘Badge of Honor’ (Video)
Anne Heche was truly respected within the daytime soap opera world going back decades to her landmark — and Emmy-winning — performance as good-and-evil twins Vicky Hudson and Marley Love on NBC’s defunct “Another World.” Above is a step back in time for a look at the late actress’ star-making performances.
Nickelodeon child star's memoir claims network tried to pay her 'hush money' to not go public with allegations against show creator
Actress Jennette McCurdy, who played Sam Puckett on the popular Nickelodeon sitcom iCarly, claims she was offered $300,000 of what she calls “hush money” from the network. McCurdy was on iCarly for five years and won four Kids’ Choice Awards for the role, and then reprized the character in a spin-off show with Ariana Grande for one season in 2013.
‘A League of Their Own’ Cast Explains How the Series Expands the Scope of the Film by Telling LGBTQ+ Stories
“The movie told the story they were setting out to tell. They told the story of those women perfectly. Guess what, there are more women,” D’Arcy Carden tells TheWrap. The new Prime Video series “A League of Their Own” acknowledges Penny Marshall’s 1992 hit film of the same name while deepening the story. While Marshall’s movie very much tackled misogynistic attitudes towards women playing baseball, it didn’t have the scope of diversity that the new series establishes, especially when it comes to exploring issues related to race and sexual orientation with the All American Girls Professional Baseball League players.
Bob Greenblatt Turns His ‘Gift of Free Time’ into Memoir of Producing, Programming and Persevering
Bob Greenblatt’s rollercoaster ride as an executive over the past four years is a perfect illustration of the speed and magnitude of industry disruption. The longtime executive left his post as NBC Entertainment chairman in September 2018 after seven solid years. He joined up with AT&T’s WarnerMedia as head of HBO and Direct-to-Consumer in March 2019, but 17 months later got pushed out of that role in a massive shakeup. In January, he celebrated the launch of “The Gilded Age,” the costume drama series that he produced for HBO, which has a new owner in Warner Bros. Discovery since Greenblatt last...
The Rehearsal's Angela Addresses Her Abrupt Departure
Watch: Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows. The latest episode of Nathan Fielder's HBO series The Rehearsal saw the exit of Angela, a devout Christian and single woman looking to start a family of her own, after they disagreed about raising their fake son, who is played by multiple child-actors, with Jewish and Christian beliefs.
Jessica Klein, ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Writer and Producer, Dies at 66
Jessica Klein, an Emmy-nominated television writer and producer who was best known for her work on the original “Beverly Hills, 90210,” died of pancreatic cancer on July 13. She was 66. Her daughter Shira Rose confirmed her passing in a Facebook post. “My mom passed at 8:21am this...
‘Days of our Lives’ moving to Peacock, leaving 3 soap operas left on TV
“Days of Our Lives” is moving to the streaming service Peacock later this month. The New York Times reported that another show, to be announced, will run in its place. Mark Lazarus, chairman of NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a statement that the audience mostly watches the show digitally through DVR or Hulu already.
