Kristina Tran once thought she had life all planned out. Where she would live, what career she would pursue, and even when the Wichitan wanted to get married. Goals were definitely important to the Wichita Falls local and Midwestern State University student, but life shook up the timing and execution of her plan when doctors found a rare, malignant tumor on her pancreas.

WICHITA FALLS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO