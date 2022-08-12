ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Twitch trend leads to large police response in this Texas town

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A dangerous Twitch trend prompted a large police response to a home on Wenonah Avenue Friday afternoon. According to Wichita Falls Police Sgt. Charlie Eipper, officers responded to the 2000 block of Wenonah Avenue at around 3:16 p.m. Friday, August 12, in response to a woman who told emergency dispatch she had just shot her husband with a rifle and said she would kill herself in ten minutes.
City of Wichita Falls receives America Walks 2021 Crosswalk Grant

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls is set to receive the America Walks 2021 Crosswalk Grant, beating out cities in 12 other states. A ribbon cutting held on Monday saw that grant being put into action. Crosswalk beacons, located near Lamar Elementary School on the intersection of Hines Boulevard and Lucas Avenue, are now going to be more visible to drivers.
I-44 suspect extradited to Comanche County

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Javier Gerardo Quinones, accused of hitting and killing a teenager on I-44 last month, is back in Comanche County and behind bars, according to the the Comanche County Detention Center’s website. According to court documents, Quinones was driving a Dodge Ram pickup near mile marker...
Texas DPS investigating fatal head-on wreck in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Two people have died following a head-on wreck in Clay County. Around 1:15 p.m. Monday afternoon, Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the head-on wreck near FM 174 and Brock Road, according to Staff Sgt. Dan Buesing. According to Buesing, the driver of a Honda was pronounced dead on scene, […]
CLAY COUNTY, TX
A Tailor-Made American Dream in Taylor County: Refugee finds success behind sewing machine after fearing death in home country

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Pursuing the American Dream looks different for everyone. Maybe it’s going to college, starting a business or investing in stocks. For most in their pursuit of happiness, it doesn’t involve fearing for your life and moving halfway across the world. For Ndulu Amagito, that story begins nearly 20 years ago in […]
Man accused of post office assault now facing felony charge

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A man police say assaulted a postal supervisor at the Bridge Creek Post Office because they wouldn’t return a package he had mailed a couple hours earlier now faces a felony charge. The district attorney’s office filed papers to drop the original misdemeanor charge of assault against Timothy Pickens in March, […]
Fresh 48 issued after child shot at River Bend Nature Center

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating after a child was struck by a shot at the River Bend Nature Center on Thursday. This is an ongoing investigation and WFPD is looking for tips and information that might help. Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers have also issued a Fresh 48 in this case, meaning that a tip leading to an arrest could earn you an expanded cash reward.
Respiratory care student Kristina Tran had inspiring path to success

Kristina Tran once thought she had life all planned out. Where she would live, what career she would pursue, and even when the Wichitan wanted to get married. Goals were definitely important to the Wichita Falls local and Midwestern State University student, but life shook up the timing and execution of her plan when doctors found a rare, malignant tumor on her pancreas.
Toddler shot at River Bend Nature Center

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A young child was hit by a bullet while visiting the River Bend Nature Center Thursday afternoon. According to Sgt. Charlie Eipper with the Wichita Falls Police Department, officers responded to the nature center on 3rd Street just before 4:45 p.m. Thursday, August 11, for a report of gunshots in the […]
Wichita County to hold public hearing on 2023 budget

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Commissioners Court will hold a public hearing on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, on the 2023 budget. Wichita County residents are invited to attend. The meeting will start at 6 p.m. at the Wichita County Courthouse’s Commissioners Courtroom, room 270. The meeting will also be livestreamed on YouTube.
WFFD battles fire on Gerald Street

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department fought a house fire on Gerald Street early Monday morning. Firefighters arrived on scene around 12:21 a.m. and reported fire showing from the rear of the home. Crews reportedly made entry from the front and were pulled back when the atmosphere inside became untenable.
Dobson getting ready to supply web service for Lawton, surrounding space

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) – The Lawton Chamber of Commerce is welcoming a brand new web and cellphone supplier to the town referred to as Dobson Fiber. On Wednesday, officers minimize the ribbon on this new enterprise and are wanting ahead the brand new addition of the Lawton household. They’re...
