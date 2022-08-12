Read full article on original website
Twitch trend leads to large police response in this Texas town
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A dangerous Twitch trend prompted a large police response to a home on Wenonah Avenue Friday afternoon. According to Wichita Falls Police Sgt. Charlie Eipper, officers responded to the 2000 block of Wenonah Avenue at around 3:16 p.m. Friday, August 12, in response to a woman who told emergency dispatch she had just shot her husband with a rifle and said she would kill herself in ten minutes.
City of Wichita Falls receives America Walks 2021 Crosswalk Grant
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls is set to receive the America Walks 2021 Crosswalk Grant, beating out cities in 12 other states. A ribbon cutting held on Monday saw that grant being put into action. Crosswalk beacons, located near Lamar Elementary School on the intersection of Hines Boulevard and Lucas Avenue, are now going to be more visible to drivers.
I-44 suspect extradited to Comanche County
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Javier Gerardo Quinones, accused of hitting and killing a teenager on I-44 last month, is back in Comanche County and behind bars, according to the the Comanche County Detention Center’s website. According to court documents, Quinones was driving a Dodge Ram pickup near mile marker...
Texas DPS investigating fatal head-on wreck in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Two people have died following a head-on wreck in Clay County. Around 1:15 p.m. Monday afternoon, Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the head-on wreck near FM 174 and Brock Road, according to Staff Sgt. Dan Buesing. According to Buesing, the driver of a Honda was pronounced dead on scene, […]
A Tailor-Made American Dream in Taylor County: Refugee finds success behind sewing machine after fearing death in home country
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Pursuing the American Dream looks different for everyone. Maybe it’s going to college, starting a business or investing in stocks. For most in their pursuit of happiness, it doesn’t involve fearing for your life and moving halfway across the world. For Ndulu Amagito, that story begins nearly 20 years ago in […]
Where to park for this year’s Hotter’N Hell Hundred
Officials with Hotter'N Hell Hundred have released a map of remote parking locations ahead of the cycling event. Find the current list of parking locations here.
WCSO takes standoff suspect into custody
The Wichita County Sheriff's Office is currently involved in a standoff outside a residence in Wichita County outside of Kamay.
Man accused of post office assault now facing felony charge
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A man police say assaulted a postal supervisor at the Bridge Creek Post Office because they wouldn’t return a package he had mailed a couple hours earlier now faces a felony charge. The district attorney’s office filed papers to drop the original misdemeanor charge of assault against Timothy Pickens in March, […]
Fresh 48 issued after child shot at River Bend Nature Center
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating after a child was struck by a shot at the River Bend Nature Center on Thursday. This is an ongoing investigation and WFPD is looking for tips and information that might help. Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers have also issued a Fresh 48 in this case, meaning that a tip leading to an arrest could earn you an expanded cash reward.
Officers trying to help woman threatened by her son
A Wichita Falls man is facing six counts of making threats against police officers who had responded to check on his mother who said she was suicidal and had taken some pills.
Respiratory care student Kristina Tran had inspiring path to success
Kristina Tran once thought she had life all planned out. Where she would live, what career she would pursue, and even when the Wichitan wanted to get married. Goals were definitely important to the Wichita Falls local and Midwestern State University student, but life shook up the timing and execution of her plan when doctors found a rare, malignant tumor on her pancreas.
Toddler shot at River Bend Nature Center
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A young child was hit by a bullet while visiting the River Bend Nature Center Thursday afternoon. According to Sgt. Charlie Eipper with the Wichita Falls Police Department, officers responded to the nature center on 3rd Street just before 4:45 p.m. Thursday, August 11, for a report of gunshots in the […]
Wichita County to hold public hearing on 2023 budget
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Commissioners Court will hold a public hearing on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, on the 2023 budget. Wichita County residents are invited to attend. The meeting will start at 6 p.m. at the Wichita County Courthouse’s Commissioners Courtroom, room 270. The meeting will also be livestreamed on YouTube.
One killed in motorcycle wreck on Midwestern Parkway
A 22-year-old man was killed following a motorcycle wreck on Midwestern Parkway Saturday night.
Suspect remains at large following WCSO chase
The suspect in a multi-county chase that ended on foot remains at large Friday afternoon after deputies with the Wichita County Sheriff's Office said hours of searching were unsuccessful.
Trinity Noland arrested weeks after parole term ends
Just weeks after she was released from prison, a woman convicted of manslaughter and a string of robberies was back behind bars.
Wichita County chase suspect caught
A suspect who led law enforcement through a multi-county chase has been arrested.
WFFD battles fire on Gerald Street
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department fought a house fire on Gerald Street early Monday morning. Firefighters arrived on scene around 12:21 a.m. and reported fire showing from the rear of the home. Crews reportedly made entry from the front and were pulled back when the atmosphere inside became untenable.
Dobson getting ready to supply web service for Lawton, surrounding space
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) – The Lawton Chamber of Commerce is welcoming a brand new web and cellphone supplier to the town referred to as Dobson Fiber. On Wednesday, officers minimize the ribbon on this new enterprise and are wanting ahead the brand new addition of the Lawton household. They’re...
Archer City family loses home in fire
An Archer City family lost nearly everything when their home burned Sunday afternoon.
