ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria Independent

Peoria urges residents check for leaks at home

Peoria Independent
Peoria Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KTNHb_0hF7rxVX00

As part of Peoria’s continued efforts to help residents increase water savings, residents are encouraged to find those sneaky leaks.

The best place to start when looking for potential leaks is to check individual water meters. First, make sure no water is running and the irrigation is off.

Open the water meter lid (usually the metal lid by the driveway) and check for a flashing leak indicator sign, and/or note the number of gallons used. Come back in 30 minutes and see if the reading has changed, even with no water on. If the meter shows water use has changed, there is a leak.

Visit www.smarthomewaterguide.org to learn more on finding and fixing leaks at home.

For information on the Peoria’s drought management plan and water conservation efforts, visit www.peoriaaz.gov/droughtready .

Comments / 0

Related
SignalsAZ

Builder Clayco Celebrates Groundbreaking in Mesa

Clayco, a full-service, turnkey real estate development, master planning, architecture, engineering, and construction firm, celebrated the groundbreaking of Power Industrial, a four-building, flex-industrial development designed for various end-users and located in Mesa’s Pecos Advanced Manufacturing Zone at the southeast corner of Pecos and Power Road. “Mesa continues to get...
MESA, AZ
kjzz.org

Phoenix sued over downtown homeless encampment

Late last week, a group of homeowners and business owners in Phoenix filed a lawsuit against the city, specifically related to an encampment of people who are experiencing homelessness. The 15 plaintiffs have land between Van Buren and Grant and between Seventh and 15th avenues, and the suit says they’re...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Management#Water Conservation#Water Meters#Irrigation
San Diego Channel

Oscar-winning actor's vehicle stolen, recovered in Arizona

MESA, Ariz. (KNXV) — Actor Troy Kotsur’s vehicle was stolen in Mesa, Arizona on Saturday. The vehicle reportedly had his Oscar trophy inside. Police say they were notified about the theft and were able to locate the vehicle with two juvenile boys inside. The boys reportedly admitted to...
MESA, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Crowd of citizens berates Town Council

Gilbert council members returned last week from their month-long summer hiatus to a room full of angry residents who hauled them over the coals for nearly two hours, mostly about commuter rail. Over 150 people filled an auditorium of the Gilbert Public Safety Training Facility for the Aug. 9 council...
GILBERT, AZ
ABC 15 News

LIVE UPDATES: Monsoon storms reach the Valley

PHOENIX — Monsoon storms are moving through the Valley after hitting Northern Arizona. Areas are under Flash Flood and Severe Thunderstorm warnings throughout the evening. Storms are seen moving south toward the Valley. 2:25 p.m. A special weather statement has been issued for parts of the West Valley, south...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Phoenix police looking for names in 2017 robbery, vandalism cases

This article originally appeared Jan. 15, 2018. There are a lot of stolen guns and ammunition out there and a big reward for the capture of the thieves. On Sunday morning, Dec. 10, 2017, three suspects broke into Legendary Guns near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road. “The firearms range from...
PHOENIX, AZ
KGUN 9

Man accused of killing Mesa resident over a parking dispute

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a suspect is accused of fatally running over an east Mesa man with his vehicle over a parking dispute. Mesa police say 61-year-old John Lagana is jailed on suspicion of first-degree murder. It was unclear Sunday if Lagana has a lawyer who can speak on his behalf.
MESA, AZ
ABC 15 News

RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area? 8-14-22

Monsoon storms moved in from the north and south, dropping heavy rain on parts of the Valley Sunday afternoon. A Flood Watch was put into effect for areas of the Valley, some lasting through 11 p.m. How much rain has fallen in your area? See the latest rainfall totals from...
fox10phoenix.com

Dog rescued from north Phoenix apartment fire

PHOENIX - A dog was rescued from an apartment fire in north Phoenix Sunday afternoon, fire officials said. Firefighters were called to a three-story apartment complex near 35th Avenue and Greenway Road and discovered smoke coming from one of the windows. Officials said a fire from a kitchen stove had...
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

State probes Gilbert memory care patient’s death

The state health department is investigating a memory-care facility near Baseline and Recker roads after an 88-year-old woman last week wandered away and was later found dead. Ina Rose Jenkins, clad in a short-sleeve shirt and red plaid pajama pants, was believed to have walked away from the Silver Creek Inn Memory Care Community at 2:02 p.m. Aug. 8, according to Gilbert Police, which issued a Silver Alert.
MESA, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Kari Lake Unveils Plan to Fix Arizona’s Homeless Crisis

Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake held a press conference this week at a Phoenix homeless camp covering the homeless crisis the state is facing and her policies to do something about it if elected as the next governor. “I’ve covered our homeless crisis for many, many years, and nothing...
ARIZONA STATE
peoriatimes.com

Bashas’ roof partially collapses after storm hits the Valley

Part of the roof at the Bashas’ store near 75th Avenue and Thunderbird Road collapsed early in the morning on Aug. 4 after a heavy storm hit the Valley. Fire crews from Peoria, Glendale and Phoenix were all on-site, as they each responded to reports of a gas leak at the store.
GLENDALE, AZ
oucampus.org

Baseline and Alma School

Perfect credit is not required. Pets are welcome under 35 lbs. Large walk-in closet in Master Bedroom. Balcony with every unit. Quaint property with Gas BBQ Grills.No criiminal background accepted here. Close to shopping, schools and golf courses. You will love your new home!. Location. Baseline and Alma School, Mesa,...
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Horse therapy at Hunkapi Programs in Scottsdale asks for help as hay is impacted by inflation

People aren't the only ones feeling the pinch of higher prices. They're starting to impact horses, too. The price of hay has almost doubled in cost over the last six months and Hunkapi Programs in Scottsdale needs your help because the price of hay has nearly doubled in the past six months. It offers therapeutic horseback riding, but to keep the horses at full strength, it takes a lot of hay, pellets, grain supplements and more.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Peoria Independent

Peoria Independent

Peoria, AZ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
109K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to the city of Peoria, Arizona, and covering the people, places and events that make it among the quickest-growing suburbs in the Phoenix area.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/peoria-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy