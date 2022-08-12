Peoria urges residents check for leaks at home

As part of Peoria’s continued efforts to help residents increase water savings, residents are encouraged to find those sneaky leaks.

The best place to start when looking for potential leaks is to check individual water meters. First, make sure no water is running and the irrigation is off.

Open the water meter lid (usually the metal lid by the driveway) and check for a flashing leak indicator sign, and/or note the number of gallons used. Come back in 30 minutes and see if the reading has changed, even with no water on. If the meter shows water use has changed, there is a leak.

Visit www.smarthomewaterguide.org to learn more on finding and fixing leaks at home.

For information on the Peoria’s drought management plan and water conservation efforts, visit www.peoriaaz.gov/droughtready .