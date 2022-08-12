ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

1 man dead after morning shooting in Amarillo

By Angel Oliva
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reported that one person is dead after a shooting that took place Friday Morning.

According to APD, at 7:55 a.m. on August 12, officers found the body of Miguel Sapien Gutierrez, 58, dead at the 2400 block of northwest 15th Ave. A second man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries from a gunshot wound.

Police said they spoke with multiple people at the scene though no arrests were made. Officers are still investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.

