The 2021 season is one that Jacksonville Jaguars fans want to forget. In addition to a league-worst 3-14 record, the team had significant off-field drama involving head coach Urban Meyer. He ended up lasting just 13 games in Jacksonville, despite signing a multi-year and highly lucrative contract, and the franchise is ready for a new beginning.
Soon the 2022 season will be here, and Texas A&M football will be back! The Aggies will strive to recover from a terrible 8-4 rollercoaster of a season in 2021. Coach Jimbo Fisher and company will strive to establish the Aggies as an SEC powerhouse and a national championship contender. After all, they have what […] The post Texas A&M football: 3 Aggies breakout stars set for monster 2022 seasons in SEC appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The LSU Tigers’ quarterback competition took a major twist on Monday after sixth-year senior Myles Brennan made the decision to walk away from football altogether. Brennan, who was once again competing for the starting role, was informed over the weekend that he would not be named LSU’s starting quarterback in 2022, despite some level of […] The post Myles Brennan leaving LSU after failing to win QB competition appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FOXBOROUGH — The New England Patriots hit the practice field again on Monday, their first practice since their preseason-opening loss to the New York Giants. Monday’s practice was actually sandwiched between last Thursday’s game and a pair of joint practices with the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday and Thursday. Here are seven observations from Monday’s practice.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is back on the practice field Sunday, and based on head coach Zac Taylor’s comments, he’s doing better than ever after being sidelined due to his appendix surgery. For those not in the know, Burrow wasn’t able to practice with the team when...
The Texas Longhorns are entering the 2022 college football season with very high expectations. Texas is considered the slight favorite to win the Big 12 this year. The Longhorns have a probability percentage above 50 in all of their games as of right now except for their early-season showdown with Alabama, according to ESPN’s FPI. […] The post Texas Longhorns lose 2 key offensive starters to season-ending injuries appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Pittsburgh Steelers started their post-Ben Roethlisberger era with a solid 32-25 preseason win versus the Seattle Seahawks. The quarterback depth led by rookie Kenny Pickett went 26-37 for four touchdowns and zero interceptions. After 16 years with “Big Ben” under the center, it seems the Steelers are on the...
It’s a new era for LSU football, but there’s going to be some work to do to get back to the mountaintop after recently winning a national championship with Ed Orgeron and Joe Burrow leading the way. The 2022 AP Top 25 preseason poll is out, and the Tigers only made it to the “others receiving votes” category with 55 points. This is the first time since 2000 LSU isn’t in the AP Top 25 preseason poll, which was Nick Saban’s first year coaching the team. They were also unranked in the first coaches poll revealed last week.
With Mike Tirico joining Cris Collinsworth for a full season of Sunday Night Football and Drew Brees parting ways with NBC after just one year, the network needed a new duo for Notre Dame football games. The replacements for Tirico and Brees have been found, with Jac Collinsworth and Jason Garrett getting the call on […] The post The announcers replacing Mike Tirico, Drew Brees for Notre Dame football on NBC appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Oregon Ducks will have Dana Altman as head coach of Oregon basketball for seasons to come, and Oregon is adding another year to his tenure in Eugene, with James Crepea of The Oregonian reporting that the school is giving him a one-year extension that will cover for the 2027-28 college basketball season.
The college basketball world lost a legend on Monday when former Princeton Tigers head coach Pete Carril died at the age of 92. Carril’s family put out a statement through Princeton on Monday afternoon. “The Carril family is sad to report that Coach Peter J. Carril passed away peacefully this morning. We kindly ask that […] The post Dick Vitale reacts to death of Pete Carril, mastermind of Princeton Offense appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Zach Wilson and the New York Jets are breathing a sigh of relief. After injuring his knee against the Atlanta Falcons, Wilson was feared to be out for the season with a torn ACL, but, thankfully, he’s received a cautiously optimistic diagnosis as the Jets quarterback prepares for surgery.
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones will never forget the biggest lost of his young career so far, and he is using it as motivation to keep improving his game. Recently, Jones went viral after a photo plastered on his locker at Gillette Stadium made rounds online. It was spotted during an interview with Lil’Jordan […] The post Mac Jones’ locker decor will earn Patriots fans’ respect appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Utah football may have lost the Rose Bowl in spectacular fashion to Ohio State, but the 2021 season where the Utes won the Pac 12 can’t be considered anything other than a massive success. While it may have initially felt like the culmination of a squad comprised of a lot of upperclassmen, that actually isn’t […] The post Utah football: 2 Utes’ burning questions as 2022 preseason camp kicks off appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Whether Kentucky is a basketball or football school, Kentucky Wildcats athletics director Mitch Barnhart wants both sides of John Calipari and Mark Stoops to know that the school is doing all it can to help the respective programs. But that’s not all of it. When he spoke to the media recently, Barnhart also hinted on […] The post ‘Coaches change a lot in today’s world’: Kentucky AD sends strong message amid John Calipari-Mark Stoops feud appeared first on ClutchPoints.
