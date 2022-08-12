It’s a new era for LSU football, but there’s going to be some work to do to get back to the mountaintop after recently winning a national championship with Ed Orgeron and Joe Burrow leading the way. The 2022 AP Top 25 preseason poll is out, and the Tigers only made it to the “others receiving votes” category with 55 points. This is the first time since 2000 LSU isn’t in the AP Top 25 preseason poll, which was Nick Saban’s first year coaching the team. They were also unranked in the first coaches poll revealed last week.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 8 HOURS AGO