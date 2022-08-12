ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, MO

kchi.com

Historic Preservation Commission Meeting

The Historic Preservation Commission will be holding a meeting at the Chillicothe Municipal Utilities offices on Thursday, August 18th. The agenda includes a Status of Survey Report and the State Historic Preservation Office to discuss tax credits and grants.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kchi.com

Livingston County Health Center Blood Draw

The Livingston County Health Center will be having its next Adult Blood Draw on Wednesday, September 28th from 7 am to 10 am. You must schedule an appointment to attend, and those appointments can start to be made beginning the first week of September. To make an appointment, call 660-6465506.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
City
Chillicothe, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Chillicothe, MO
Government
kchi.com

“Road To Revival” Continues This Weekend

The area event, “Road to Revival” continues on Sunday, August 21st at 6 pm. Chillicothe Arts Council Director, Mary Lou VanDeventer talked about how this event came to be. The event will take place in the Simpson Park Rotary Shelter House in Chillicothe. The event is hosted by the Livingston County Ministerial Alliance and area laypersons. VanDeventer says the service will feature lots of entertainment.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kchi.com

Chillicothe FFA Member Takes Reserve Grand Champion At Missouri State Fair

A Chillicothe FFA member took reserve Grand Champion in the Missouri State Fair Barrow competition. The Grand Champion was shown by Wyatt Copenhaver, son of Chad and Hannah Copenhaver of Lexington. The reserve Grand Champion was shown by Connor Keithley, son of Chad and Betsy Keithley of Chillicothe. He is...
kchi.com

Carrollton Council Meeting Set For Next Week

The town of Carrollton will hold a regular council meeting on Monday, August 15th at 206 W Washington. The agenda for the meeting includes addressing the Junk in the Trunk event on the square. There will be official reports at the meeting from both the Fire chief and the Police...
CARROLLTON, MO
CJ Coombs

The Arthur-Leonard Historic District in Liberty, Missouri was developed over 100 years ago

The Hunt-Clarke House is a contributing building to the Arthur-Leonard Historic District.25or6to4, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There are 36 buildings that contribute to the making of the Arthur-Leonard Historic District in Liberty, Missouri. These structures are in an area that is mostly residential in Clay County. The development of this district occurred between 1868 and 1946. The buildings are all examples of architectural design including Bungalow/American Craftsman, Greek Revival, Queen Anne, and Prairie School.
LIBERTY, MO
tncontentexchange.com

No more cases of the Mondays in Maysville

MAYSVILLE, Mo. — Since Lathrop R-II pioneered the idea 12 years ago, the sending of students to school five days a week has, at least in rural Missouri, become more commonly a thing of the past. Maysville R-I students will return to class one day later than the neighboring...
MAYSVILLE, MO
fox4kc.com

Built on historic business, North Kansas City enjoys a modern boom

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mostly surrounded by Kansas City, Missouri, FOX4 featured the town of North Kansas City for this Zip Trip. The town sits on the Missouri River in Clay County and is home to just about 5,000 residents. The founding of “Northtown” as it’s sometimes called goes back over 110 years.
NORTH KANSAS CITY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Two Daviess County Officers Receive Dog Bites During Arrest

GALLATIN, MO – Two Daviess County officers were bitten by a suspect’s dog during an assault investigation in Gallatin on Friday night. According to a probable cause affidavit issued by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy on the scene was attempting to stop 49-year-old Gallatin resident Daniel Stout as he was walking away from them when he was bitten by the suspect’s dog. During the subsequent struggle with the suspect, a second deputy was injured from a dog bite and from falling over a large rock.
GALLATIN, MO
News Break
Politics
kmmo.com

A ONE VEHICLE CRASH IN SALINE COUNTY CAUSES MODERATE INJURIES.

A 42- year-old Greenwood man suffered no injury and a 36-year-old Moberly woman suffered moderate injuries in a one vehicle crash in Saline County on Saturday, August 13. According to a release from the Missouri Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by Brian O’Toole blew out a tire and proceeded to hit a guardrail and overturn.
SALINE COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports six arrests over the weekend of August 12, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested a resident of Overland Park, Kansas in Harrison County after he allegedly drove past the barriers of an active construction zone. Fifty-six-year-old Gregory Kramer is accused of driving while intoxicated, having no valid driver’s license, and driving on a bridge in an active construction zone where barriers were up. Kramer, who was arrested Saturday night was to have been on a 12-hour hold at the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Chillicothe Police Department Report For Friday

The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 114 calls for service on Friday. 8:22 AM, Officers responded to the 1100 block of Cooper Street for a report of Suspicious Activity. Upon arrival, Officers observed an open door of an abandoned house but no subjects were located inside. 8:24 AM, Officers responded...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri man on warrant out of Jefferson City

A Tina man was arrested by the Highway Patrol in Clay County the morning of August 12th on a felony warrant and other allegations. An arrest report shows the warrant for 40-year-old Lawrence Hart was from Probation and Parole of Jefferson City on property damage. The Patrol also accused him of tampering with a motor vehicle, two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, not having a driver’s license, and displaying plates of another vehicle.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Accomplice in Clay County robbery, shooting in custody

Changes ahead for the new work week KC! We are tracking isolated storms with a 30% chance for rain on Monday with highs in the upper 80s. Local health departments are ramping up efforts to get people vaccinated for monkeypox. In July, the World Health Organization declared monkeypox a public health emergency.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Gallatin Resident Facing a Multitude of Charges After an Arrest in Daviess County

(GALLATIN) – A Gallatin woman is facing multiple charges following an arrest in Daviess County Wednesday. At 11:34 A.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports they arrested 62-year-old Beverly R. Carpenter on accusatory charges of felony DWI, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of less than 10 grams of marijauna.
GALLATIN, MO

