abcnews4.com
Man punched pregnant woman in stomach, threatened to steal baby: North Charleston PD
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A Savannah man is facing charges after assaulting a pregnant employee at a North Charleston gas station on Sunday, according to an incident report obtained by ABC News 4. Officers responded to Circle K, located at 8700 Rivers Ave., early Sunday morning for reports...
abcnews4.com
Georgetown man facing 11 years in prison for drug charges, solicitor says
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — A Georgetown man pleaded guilty last Thursday to several drug charges and is facing 11 years in prison, according to a release from Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson. Corey Rutledge, 48, pleaded under North Carolina versus Alford to two counts of second-offense distribution of cocaine...
abcnews4.com
Man charged with murder of elderly Pineville woman, setting house fire
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — Berkeley County Detectives say a man has been charged with the murder of an elderly woman in her home earlier this month. Shelton Romone Brown, 31, of Pineville, was charged with of Murder, Burglary first-degree, Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime and Arson first-degree.
abcnews4.com
Charleston Police ask public's help identifying person found endangered
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police officials are asking for the public's help with identifying a man they located and say is endangered. Police said the man was found early Monday morning in the area of 2200 Ashley Crossing Dr. in West Ashley. Police said the individual has extremely...
abcnews4.com
NCPD: Motorist charged after running red light prior to fatal collision
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — An arrest has been made after a deadly collision in North Charleston on Saturday night. 28-year-old Aaron Portner was charged with felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury or death following a wreck along Tanger Outlet Boulevard near Savings Street. That night, authorities said...
abcnews4.com
Car group halts traffic on 1 side of the Ravenel Bridge Saturday; no arrests made
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Photos and video on social media show at least a dozen cars halt traffic on one side of the Ravenel Bridge Saturday. Shortly before 4 p.m., officers From Mount Pleasant and Charleston Police Departments responded to the bridge. Police received several reports of "a large number of vehicles stopped on the bridge blocking traffic, doing vehicle burnouts, and driving recklessly," according to a MPPD spokesperson.
abcnews4.com
Suspect in Folly Beach knife attack same person suspected of James Island hatchet murder
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCIV) — Chief Andrew Gilreath with Folly Beach Public Safety confirms to ABC News 4 that 42-year-old Theodore Wagner Jr., who was arrested early Friday morning in connection to the murder and attempted murder of a man and woman in a tent on James Island, was the same person accused of attacking someone with a knife at Folly Beach on Wednesday.
abcnews4.com
1 dead after vehicle overturns, catches fire in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person died after a vehicle overturned Saturday night and caught fire. The crash happened on SC 41 south of Morgan Avenue near Andrews, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper David Jones. Jones said a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling south on...
abcnews4.com
Former CCSD teacher alleges racism from co-workers at Buist Academy
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A former Charleston County teacher wants an investigation after she says she was the victim of racism at Buist Academy. During a press conference Monday, Louise Jenkins outlined when the racism started, and says this is a persistent problem CCSD continues to allow to happen.
The Post and Courier
Woman dead in arson at Pineville house in Berkeley County, authorities say
MONCKS CORNER — A woman was killed earlier this week as a result of arson at a home in the Pineville area of Berkeley County, authorities say. Berkeley County sheriff's deputies responded early Aug. 8 to an alarm at the woman's house on Pineville Circle, a sparsely wooded residential street off S.C. Highway 45, Cpl. Carli Drayton said.
abcnews4.com
Beaufort raises nearly $135K for Ukrainian sister city
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCIV) — The City of Beaufort says it has raised $135,525 to help the City of Ostroh in Ukraine. “We are so grateful for the generosity of all our donors, and especially for so many people in our City for stepping up to help Ukraine,” Murray said. “We never expected that our campaign would grow the way it did, and we appreciate all who took this to heart.”
abcnews4.com
Second Sunday returns to King Street
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — This Sunday marked another "Second Sunday" on King Street. During Second Sundays, King Street is closed to traffic at noon and pedestrians can walk the streets safely, enjoying the shops and galleries. Stores often have sales as well. “It’s the most popular and most regularly...
abcnews4.com
'Tragic, life changing': Boy from Bonneau loses part of leg, hand in lawnmower accident
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The small town of Bonneau is rallying around a family whose son is recovering from a serious accident involving a lawnmower on Saturday. According to a report from the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office, Wyatt Carr, 5, was playing in his yard while his father, Clinton, was cutting the grass.
abcnews4.com
CCSD teacher 'forced out by racism' to speak at Racial Justice Network press conference
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Racial Justice Network and State Rep. Wendell Gilliard are planning a press conference on Monday, August 15. The press conference is about "a teacher who was forced out because of racism in Charleston County School District," organizers said. The teacher is expected to...
abcnews4.com
Have you seen Tina Snipes? Edisto Island woman went missing 4 years ago today
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — It's been four years to the day since a Charleston County woman was last seen inside of an Edisto Island gas station. On Aug. 15, 2018, Tina Snipes, 43, went missing "under mysterious circumstances" after she was spotted on a surveillance camera at Horizon E Z Shop, located at 2410 Highway 174, deputies say.
abcnews4.com
West Ashley restaurant given seven days to clean oil out of nearby pond
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Slick and messy- a couple words to describe a West Ashley pond now that oil has seeped into it. Officials say the staff at Rio Chico Mexican Restaurant dumped oil last week that got into a nearby storm drain. Now, they have until the end...
abcnews4.com
Volunteers say West Ashley pond is contaminated with cooking oil
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Wildlife advocates and volunteers have spent days trying to relocate animals after they say dumped oil has made its way into a West Ashley pond along Ashley Crossing Drive. “A restaurant has been dumping cooking oil into a manhole cover. That has been washing into...
abcnews4.com
Blood donations needed during drive at Crews Subaru on Monday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The American Red Cross and the team at Crews have partnered to hold a blood drive on Monday, August 15. The event will run from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. in the Crews Subaru showroom at 8261 Rivers Avenue. CDC and Red Cross safety guidelines will be in place.
abcnews4.com
Summerville Orchestra seeking musicians, hosting open auditions
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Summerville Orchestra is looking to add new members and given musicians the opportunity to play with some of the area's top, amateur musicians. This season, the orchestra is looking for harp, cello, bass, and French horn players in particular. However, all who wish to...
