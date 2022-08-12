BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCIV) — The City of Beaufort says it has raised $135,525 to help the City of Ostroh in Ukraine. “We are so grateful for the generosity of all our donors, and especially for so many people in our City for stepping up to help Ukraine,” Murray said. “We never expected that our campaign would grow the way it did, and we appreciate all who took this to heart.”

