4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
21 Years Ago, a Woman Left for a Romantic 4th of July Trip With Her Married Co-Worker. She Was Never Seen Again.Fatim HemrajMarysville, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Football: Buckeyes rank No. 2 in preseason coaches pollThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Ohio State Football: Penn State freshman transfers after talking smack to OSU
The Ohio State football program had the best recruiting class in school history in the 2022 cycle. They were the second-best class in the country and had plenty of talented prospects. Some of those freshmen will get some playing time this year as well. Even with the Buckeyes having such...
saturdaytradition.com
Kevin Wilson impressed by performance of true freshman RB during Ohio State's scrimmage
Ohio State has always had a rich tradition of running backs. That list includes returning All-American TreVeyon Henderson. Things are pretty set in Ohio State’s backfield for now. Another running back that is making some noise is Dallan Hayden. The 4-star recruit has seemingly impressed offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson.
Kurelic: Buckeyes’ recruiting goals; name to keep in mind; 5-star athlete help; and more…
Good evening Bucknuts members and visitors! There is plenty going on with Ohio State football recruiting so let’s get started! I will of course have plenty more throughout the night and tomorrow. 1) With the commitment late this afternoon of safety Jayden Bonsu to Ohio State, that means the...
Ohio State Has Named Its Captains For The 2022 Season
Ohio State has declared six captains for the 2022 college football season. The Buckeyes announced the selections Saturday night on Twitter. Kamryn Babb, C.J. Stroud, Cade Stover, Tyler Friday, Tommy Eichenberg, and Kourt Williams will hold the prestigious honor. Babb, the only repeat captain from last season, also became the...
Kamryn Babb awarded Ohio State’s Block O jersey
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State graduate receiver Kamryn Babb was awarded the Buckeyes’ Block O jersey Saturday. Ohio State started the Block “O” jersey tradition two years ago to honor former Buckeye defensive end Bill Willis. The No. 0 jersey is given to a player who embodies “toughness, accountability and the highest of character” […]
Ohio State football: Notre Dame running out of receivers for opener
The Ohio State football team has the premier game of Week 1 when Notre Dame comes to town in early September. The Buckeyes and Fighting Irish will both be top ten in the polls and will likely be top 5 when the AP Poll comes out. It seems Notre Dame might be in some trouble for that game though.
Top247 EDGE Brian Robinson isn’t bashful about wearing Michigan gear in Ohio
A lot has changed for Brian Robinson in the span of a year. The Austintown (Ohio) Fitch star gained 40 lbs., saw his recruitment explode from virtually nothing to over 30 offers, and became one of the most coveted targets on Michigan’s 2024 recruiting board. He also got more acquainted with the Wolverines during three visits, the most recent of which occurred a couple weeks ago for the annual Barbecue at the Big House. The latest trip only increased his comfort level with the staff, especially would-be position coach Mike Elston.
Eleven Warriors
Joshua Padilla Focused on Senior Year at Wayne, Plans to Enroll Early and Will Play Center at Ohio State
Last November, four-star Ohio offensive lineman Joshua Padilla became Ohio State's second commitment in the 2023 class. Now entering his senior season, the 6-foot-4, 265-pound offensive lineman believes he has improved himself as a player even more and has his eyes set on helping Wayne High School capture a state championship.
Look: Ohio State Reveals Who Will Wear No. 0 Jersey
With the college football season just around the corner, Ohio State has announced the latest recipient of the Block O jersey. The Block O jersey was officially announced in 2020 to honor Buckeye great Bill Willis. Last year, Ohio State handed this honor over to offensive lineman Thayer Munford. This...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State reveals recipient of 'Block O' jersey for 2022
Ohio State’s tradition of the Block O jersey continues as the Buckeyes have named graduate student and wide receiver Kamryn Babb the recipient of the #0 jersey, the team announced on Saturday. The “Block O” jersey is in special memory of former Ohio State player Bill Willis and College...
Michigan already listed as huge underdog vs. Ohio State
The countdown is on and it will not be long until the defending Big Ten Champion Michigan Wolverines take the field for the first time since losing to Georgia in the College Football Playoffs. 2021 was a heck of a season for Michigan but they will have their work cut...
The Spectrum: CHIPS Act in Ohio; candidates in November election
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum: A historic investment that’s poised to put Ohio on the cusp of a technological boom. “We are better positioned than any other nation in the world to win the economic competition of the 21st century,” said President Joe Biden. The Spectrum takes a look at the […]
Columbus Development Commission approves Sheetz site it previously opposed
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Sheetz is moving forward with a Hilltop convenience store and gas station. The proposed location at 782 and 744 N. Wilson Road met opposition from the city’s planning department and the Columbus Development Commission earlier this year. Though the planning department still opposed the use, Sheetz received unanimous approval […]
Strike looming, Columbus Board of Education gets 2 more talks with union
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Board of Education is set to meet two more times with the teachers’ union before a strike could start the week after. The Columbus Board of Education asked a federal mediator to schedule additional bargaining sessions in the ongoing contract dispute with the district’s teachers’ union, according to board […]
columbusfreepress.com
Busting Myths: Still searching for Downtown: “Ideas considered for Downtown plan”
Only in Columbus, Ohio, can “ideas [be] considered for Downtown plan” without confronting the physical reality or the history of downtown. That, of course, is the Columbus Way. Historical and physical reality, including concrete, cannot interfere with fantasy or selling and buying. If I didn’t know better, I...
OUTRAGEOUS: Columbus ordinance tasks abortion group to ‘examine activities’ of pro-life pregnancy centers
A City of Columbus abortion ordinance is allocating over $26,000 to Pro-Choice Ohio, originally founded as a NARAL affiliate (note: the national offices of NARAL were originally co-founded by eugenicists), to “examine” pregnancy resource centers and determine whether “residents of the City of Columbus have access to medically accurate and legal reproductive health information.” The City passed the ordinance as an emergency action along with additional pro-abortion measures.
Proposed Black Bank Aims To Raise $20 Million To Open in Columbus, Ohio
Columbus, Ohio’s largest city and capital, could become home to a Black-owned bank if leaders can make it happen. Adelphi Bank founder Jordan Miller said it is talking with “high net-worth individuals and institutions in Central Ohio as it seeks to raise the initial $20 million, ” according to Columbus Business First.
Shots fired in north Columbus bar during fight, per police
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Shots were fired overnight Monday during a fight inside a north Columbus bar, according to Columbus police. Police say that around 2:30 a.m., they received reports of shots fired in Ledo’s Tavern on North High Street and officers discovered a bullet that went through the ceiling of an apartment above the […]
wcbe.org
Double Take Emily the Criminal
Double Take: critical, sometimes confrontational podcast conversations about movies. A Cinema Classics production hosted by John De Sando and Johnny DiLoretto. John DeSando is a Los Angeles Press Club national entertainment broadcast winner and also hosts NPR’s It’s Movie Time for WCBE. Johnny DiLoretto directs community and public...
wcbe.org
Group plans to put Christian schools inside Ohio churches and allow kids to attend with public money
A new, private school has been commissioned in Columbus but it’s not like many others. What makes this one different is the elementary school is housed in a church, in a low-income neighborhood. This is a pilot project for the Center for Christian Virtue. And the group said it’s...
