Von Ormy, TX

CultureMap San Antonio

San Antonio home with private cave explores the market at $875,000

Forget the man cave. Someone is about to become the new owner of a San Antonio-area home with its own Batman-worthy grotto. Originally listed in July at $950,000, the home now has a pending offer after the price was slashed by $75,000 to $875,000. Aside from the four-bedroom, three-bathroom, 2,745-square-foot home, the property features a cave discovered in 2004 when the current owners were clearing the more than two-and-a-half-acre homesite. The home — at 24811 Creek Loop in the gated Seven Hills Ranch neighborhood, just north of Garden Ridge — was completed in 2006.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Houston Chronicle

The best Texas city for barbecue might surprise you

DALLAS — A new study that ranked the country’s top cities for barbecue unsurprisingly concluded that Texas is the best barbecue state. What is surprising, though, is that Dallas came in at No. 12 on the list, falling behind San Jose, Calif. and Jacksonville, Fla. San Antonio came in first with Austin in second, and Houston landed behind Dallas at number 18.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fox7austin.com

Stage 4 permit reductions declared for counties within San Antonio Pool

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Stage 4 permit reductions are now in effect in Central Texas counties within the San Antonio Pool, says the Edwards Aquifer Authority. This includes Atascosa, Bexar, Caldwell, Comal, Guadalupe, Hays and Medina counties. EAA says it was officially confirmed that the revisions for Comal Springs updated...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio, TX
San Antonio local news

