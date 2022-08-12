Read full article on original website
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
These are some of San Antonio's most unusual lawsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Amazon truck full of packages hydroplanes off I-35, crashes into Grady’s BBQ restaurant
SAN ANTONIO — An Amazon 18-wheeler delivery truck hydroplaned on I-35 and crashed into Grady’s BBQ restaurant on the Northeast Side on Monday morning. The big rig apparently lost control heading southbound on I-35 near AT&T Center Parkway around 4 a.m., police say. The truck ran into the...
Escaped 12-Foot Python Found Under Parked Car In Texas Neighborhood
The snake escaped her locked enclosure.
Waste not, want not for one San Antonio west-side family
SAN ANTONIO — As if it's been assaulted by an angry porcupine, San Antonio's water-delivery system has been poked full of holes by the drought. What used to be 100 or so water main breaks per month rose to more than 400 in June and 700 in July. By the end of August, officials say, they expect they'll have seen at least 800 breaks.
Amazon truck crashes into restaurant on San Antonio’s Northeast side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A big rig has hydroplaned and crashed into a Northeast side barbecue restaurant. The crash happened at around 4 A.M. Monday when the Amazon truck loaded with packages went off the IH-35 access road near AT&T Center Parkway. The truck hit a tree, some...
Homeowner alerted by neighbor that garage was on fire, preventing spread of flames to home
SAN ANTONIO — Thanks to a neighbor, a homeowner was alerted to a fire in their garage and they were able to call firefighters to prevent it from spreading to their home. Firefighters were called out to the 700 block of W. Malone on the south side of town around 1:28 a.m. Monday.
Storage unit on west side burglarized
SAN ANTONIO — Burglary of Building. San Antonio Police have two people in custody after a storage unit on the west side of San Antonio was burglarized Saturday. It happened around 7:20 a.m. on the 2400 block of SW Loop 410. Officers received a call about two people seen...
Police searching for passengers of sedan involved in crash with Uber driver
SAN ANTONIO — Police are still searching for four passengers who were inside a sedan when it crashed into an Uber driver seriously injuring the passenger. It happened around 12:46 a.m. early Monday morning at the intersection of N. Elmendorf St. and W. Woodlawn Avenue. Police say officers witnessed...
El Chaparral remains a family affair 50 years strong in San Antonio
El Chaparral has been serving San Antonio since the 1970s.
San Antonio home with private cave explores the market at $875,000
Forget the man cave. Someone is about to become the new owner of a San Antonio-area home with its own Batman-worthy grotto. Originally listed in July at $950,000, the home now has a pending offer after the price was slashed by $75,000 to $875,000. Aside from the four-bedroom, three-bathroom, 2,745-square-foot home, the property features a cave discovered in 2004 when the current owners were clearing the more than two-and-a-half-acre homesite. The home — at 24811 Creek Loop in the gated Seven Hills Ranch neighborhood, just north of Garden Ridge — was completed in 2006.
The best Texas city for barbecue might surprise you
DALLAS — A new study that ranked the country’s top cities for barbecue unsurprisingly concluded that Texas is the best barbecue state. What is surprising, though, is that Dallas came in at No. 12 on the list, falling behind San Jose, Calif. and Jacksonville, Fla. San Antonio came in first with Austin in second, and Houston landed behind Dallas at number 18.
Over 6,000 CPS Energy customers report power outages across San Antonio
The outages are a result of Sunday's rainfall.
Southwest side taco stand robbed by suspect wielding gun
SAN ANTONIO — A taco stand on the southwest side of town was robbed Saturday night by a man with a gun. Police were called out to the 5600 block of Old Pearsall Rd near Pearsall Park around 10 p.m. for reports of a robbery in progress. When officers...
San Antonio Burritos Bites: Back to Los Balito's for breakfast
It's like a breakfast taco, but bigger, in case you didn't know.
6 San Antonio dog parks to enjoy off the leash fun
Bring your pooch to San Antonio's newest playground for dogs.
Wild animals at the San Antonio Airport ready to greet passengers
SAN ANTONIO — Passengers at the San Antonio Airport will be greeted with an unexpected group of animals on Friday. A sloth, an alligator, a macaw and a python are headed there to greet travelers as part of the airport’s summer tradition to give folks a fun and unexpected animal encounter. Zoomagination, a local non-profit, is bringing the animals to the airport.
Two women pinned inside vehicle after rollover crash
SAN ANTONIO — Two women had to be rescued from their vehicle after they were pinned inside following a rollover crash on the northeast side of town. It happened around 3 a.m. early Friday on Bending Crest at Barton Rock Lane near O'Connor Rd. Police responded for reports of...
Boy donates baggy filled with dollar bills he'd saved for one year to help feed dogs at shelter
SAN ANTONIO — The world would be a much better place if adults followed the same basic rules as children, such as sharing, being kind to one another, cleaning up after themselves, and loving animals. The related video above was originally published July 9, 2022. One San Antonio young...
Pillowcase drive held for students of Robb Elementary School
SAN ANTONIO — Nearly three months since the tragedy in Uvalde, the town is still healing and will be for a while. One local organization is trying to help ease the pain. The San Antonio chapter of Ryan's Case for Smiles organized a pillowcase drive for the students of Robb Elementary.
Stage 4 permit reductions declared for counties within San Antonio Pool
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Stage 4 permit reductions are now in effect in Central Texas counties within the San Antonio Pool, says the Edwards Aquifer Authority. This includes Atascosa, Bexar, Caldwell, Comal, Guadalupe, Hays and Medina counties. EAA says it was officially confirmed that the revisions for Comal Springs updated...
CODE RED: 25 dogs at risk of being euthanized at city municipal shelter
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Pets Alive! urgently needs your help to save some dogs!. The City of San Antonio municipal shelter says 25 dogs and puppies are at risk of being euthanized due to lack of space at the shelter. This seems to be happening more frequently this year.
