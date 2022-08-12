Read full article on original website
Related
WLUC
Marquette native finds country music career in Nashville
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... The U.P. State Fair kicks off at 5:00 p.m., a fire on Isle Royale causes evacuations and closures, gas prices are below $4/gallon on average, and Lake Superior Youth Theatre holds a back-to-school supply drive. Plus... singer-songwriter and Marquette native Alyssa Palmer...
themanchestermirror.com
Rural Michigan fears airline route changes will be ‘disastrous’
Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Some of Michigan’s small airports will lose nonstop service from Delta in September. New routes mean travelers may pay more, compete for seats and face overnight stays in Detroit or Minneapolis to make their connections.
UPMATTERS
‘Keeping Our Kids Safe Online’ Free documentary screening in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – In a collaborative effort between Michigan State Police (MSP), Aurora Films and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, there will be a free screening of the documentary “Sextortion, the Hidden Pandemic” in Marquette. The screening is being held at 6 p.m. in...
WLUC
Marquette County Fair holds ‘inclusive hours’
SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Everyone was welcome at the Marquette County Fair Friday. For two years, the fair has held an all-silent, no-lights carnival opportunity for people dealing with high sensory sensitivity. Marquette County Fair President Walt Maki says the inclusive hours are important in order to serve the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
UPMATTERS
MSU President visits Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The president of Michigan State University visited the U.P. Monday to share his plans for the school. Dr. Samuel L. Stanley Jr. visited Marquette to present his strategic plan for MSU to the Marquette Rotary Club. MSU has a connection to the U.P. through the MSU extensions.
UPMATTERS
LOCAL 3 SUNDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 8/14/2022
STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 309 PM EDT SUN AUG 14 2022 /209 PM CDT SUN AUG 14 2022/ .TONIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH PATCHY FOG. LOWS 52 TO 58. .MONDAY...PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND A SLIGHT CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS IN THE WEST HALF. HIGHS 66 TO 78. .MONDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLEAR WITH PATCHY FOG. LOWS 48 TO 56. .TUESDAY...MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS 71 TO 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 50 TO 61. .WEDNESDAY...PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS IN THE WEST LATE IN THE DAY. HIGHS 75 TO 81. .THURSDAY...PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND A SLIGHT CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS. LOWS IN THE 50S AND 60S. HIGHS IN THE 70S AND 80S. .FRIDAY...PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND A SLIGHT CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS. LOWS IN THE 50S AND 60S. HIGHS IN THE 70S AND 80S. $$ LG.
UPMATTERS
Escanaba is looking for bounce-back season under new leadership
ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – The Escanaba Eskymos will be under new leadership in 2022 with the arrival of Bailey Lamb as their next head coach. Day or night, Lamb has been able to get the best out of his players early in camp. “We practiced the other night at...
Michigan teen shares story of fighting off attacker now accused in 2 murders
GAASTRA, MI – An 18-year-old woman says she fought off a man who is now accused in two murders and a slew of other crimes, WLUC reports. Her description of the attacker and the vehicle he was driving helped law enforcement catch a man who allegedly committed two murders during the same week as the assault.
RELATED PEOPLE
wtaq.com
Green Bay Murder Suspect’s U.P. Assault Victim Speaks Out
IRON COUNTY, MI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The only surviving victim of a man’s crime spree that spanned three states, including Wisconsin, says she’s lucky to be alive. Caleb Anderson, 23, is accused of murdering a person in Green Bay and then driving to Alabama and killing another person.
Comments / 0