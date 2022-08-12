ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette, MI

WLUC

Marquette native finds country music career in Nashville

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... The U.P. State Fair kicks off at 5:00 p.m., a fire on Isle Royale causes evacuations and closures, gas prices are below $4/gallon on average, and Lake Superior Youth Theatre holds a back-to-school supply drive. Plus... singer-songwriter and Marquette native Alyssa Palmer...
Rural Michigan fears airline route changes will be ‘disastrous’

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Some of Michigan’s small airports will lose nonstop service from Delta in September. New routes mean travelers may pay more, compete for seats and face overnight stays in Detroit or Minneapolis to make their connections.
Marquette County Fair holds ‘inclusive hours’

SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Everyone was welcome at the Marquette County Fair Friday. For two years, the fair has held an all-silent, no-lights carnival opportunity for people dealing with high sensory sensitivity. Marquette County Fair President Walt Maki says the inclusive hours are important in order to serve the...
MSU President visits Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The president of Michigan State University visited the U.P. Monday to share his plans for the school. Dr. Samuel L. Stanley Jr. visited Marquette to present his strategic plan for MSU to the Marquette Rotary Club. MSU has a connection to the U.P. through the MSU extensions.
LOCAL 3 SUNDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 8/14/2022

STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 309 PM EDT SUN AUG 14 2022 /209 PM CDT SUN AUG 14 2022/ .TONIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH PATCHY FOG. LOWS 52 TO 58. .MONDAY...PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND A SLIGHT CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS IN THE WEST HALF. HIGHS 66 TO 78. .MONDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLEAR WITH PATCHY FOG. LOWS 48 TO 56. .TUESDAY...MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS 71 TO 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 50 TO 61. .WEDNESDAY...PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS IN THE WEST LATE IN THE DAY. HIGHS 75 TO 81. .THURSDAY...PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND A SLIGHT CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS. LOWS IN THE 50S AND 60S. HIGHS IN THE 70S AND 80S. .FRIDAY...PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND A SLIGHT CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS. LOWS IN THE 50S AND 60S. HIGHS IN THE 70S AND 80S. $$ LG.
Green Bay Murder Suspect’s U.P. Assault Victim Speaks Out

IRON COUNTY, MI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The only surviving victim of a man’s crime spree that spanned three states, including Wisconsin, says she’s lucky to be alive. Caleb Anderson, 23, is accused of murdering a person in Green Bay and then driving to Alabama and killing another person.
