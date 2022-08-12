ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scioto County, OH

Americna Idol winner performs at Scioto County Fair

 3 days ago
Noah Thompson, the winner of the 20th season of American Idol, performed in front of a packed crowd at the Scioto County Fair on Thursday. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

LUCASVILLE — Scioto Countians got their golden tickets punched on Thursday.

That ticket being their fair passes and a trip to the Scioto County Fairgrounds to see Noah Thompson — a Louisa, Ky. native and the winner of the 20th season of American Idol.

The 20-year-old said the performance was his first large-scale concert since winning American Idol earlier this year.

Thompson performed his version of Rihanna’s “Stay” that was released as a single, along with a host of other popular country tunes such as Chris Stapleton’s “Fire Away”.

Prior to winning American Idol, Thompson was a construction worker in his native Lawrence County — just 73 miles from Lucasville.

Thompson’s friend and co-worker Arthur was who signed the contest’s winner up for an audition without his knowledge. His performance of Kameron Marlowe’s “Giving You Up” at his audition drew high praise from judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan — earning him a spot in the next round in Hollywood.

Prior to the concert, Scioto County commissioners Kathy Coleman, Brian Davis, and Scottie Powell were introduced, along with the Scioto County Fair Board and Fair Queen and Court.

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 370-0713 ext. 1930, by email at [email protected], or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT

Portsmouth, OH
