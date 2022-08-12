District Attorney Ricky Babin is pleased to announce the graduation of five adult defendants from the 23rd Judicial District Attorney Narcotics Diversion Program last week. These individuals were recognized for their successful completion of the program which was implemented in 2019 to target the needs of non-violent individuals who suffer from drug addiction. This program is funded by the Parish of Ascension and led by Assistant District Attorneys Charles “Chuck” Long and Robin O’Bannon. Presiding over these cases is the Honorable Judge Tess Stromberg.

