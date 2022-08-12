Read full article on original website
L'Observateur
Detectives Investigate Shooting at LaPlace Business
Detectives with the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that occurred at a LaPlace business and left two men injured. On Thursday, August 11, 2022, about 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a business in the 600 block of West Airline Highway in LaPlace in reference to gunshots fired in the area. Upon arrival, officers canvassed the area, and no victims were located. Subsequently, officers were dispatched to a local hospital in reference to two male subjects injured during a shooting.
L'Observateur
SCSO seeks help identifying subject
The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to identify a male subject that trespassed in a backyard in Luling. On Sunday, August 14, 2022, just after 10:00 am, deputies with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 100 block of Lakewood Drive in Luling, LA for a report of a male subject trespassing in the backyard.
L'Observateur
Motorcyclist Killed in Lafourche Parish Crash
Chackbay – On August 14, 2022, shortly before 2:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatality crash involving a motorcycle on Louisiana Highway 20 near Louisiana Highway 307. The crash claimed the life of 39-year-old Tricia Vicknair of Schriever. The preliminary investigation revealed Vicknair...
L'Observateur
District Attorney Narcotics Diversion Program Graduates Five Defendants
District Attorney Ricky Babin is pleased to announce the graduation of five adult defendants from the 23rd Judicial District Attorney Narcotics Diversion Program last week. These individuals were recognized for their successful completion of the program which was implemented in 2019 to target the needs of non-violent individuals who suffer from drug addiction. This program is funded by the Parish of Ascension and led by Assistant District Attorneys Charles “Chuck” Long and Robin O’Bannon. Presiding over these cases is the Honorable Judge Tess Stromberg.
L'Observateur
10-year End of Watch program honors fallen heroes
LAPLACE — A 10-year End of Watch Remembering Our Heroes program in honor of fallen St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies Brandon Nielsen and Jeremy Triche will be held at 5 p.m. August 16 in LaPlace. The program will take place at the Lloyd B. Johnson...
L'Observateur
SCSO participates in statewide Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign
Sheriff Greg Champagne is joining other local law enforcement agencies in participating in the statewide Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign which will run from August 19th through September 5th, 2022. The campaign is coordinated and funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.
L'Observateur
St. James Sheriff’s Office warns of fake news
St. James Sheriff’s Office would like to let the public know it has. been made aware that this is being shared on Facebook. This post has also been shared in other parishes across the state. Unfortunately there are people that are spreading FAKE NEWS!! Help stop the spread of...
L'Observateur
Tangipahoa Parish road update
PONCHATOULA—Rain has once again delayed several road projects across Tangipahoa Parish, forcing at least one road closure on the south end to be extended through the middle of next week. Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller said heavy rains experienced across the parish this week delayed crews from being able...
L'Observateur
Inflation Reduction Act promises to keep oil royalty income for Louisiana, but also will hike prices
(The Center Square) — The so-called Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 approved by the U.S. House on Friday could bring some relief to Louisiana parishes that rely on oil and gas leases to fund coastal restoration work, though industry experts contend the legislation will create higher costs for consumers.
L'Observateur
Recreational Red Grouper Season To Close August 30
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced that the season for the recreational harvest of red grouper will close in Louisiana waters at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. The season is currently scheduled to re-open on January 1, 2023. NOAA Fisheries has informed the Department of Wildlife...
L'Observateur
LA Treasury to host unclaimed money webinar for businesses Free online event set Sept. 1
BATON ROUGE, LA – The Louisiana Department of Treasury will host a free online seminar to assist businesses with unclaimed money law compliance and reporting requirements. The 2022 Unclaimed Property Holder Webinar will take place online September 1 from 10-11:30 a.m. “We want Louisiana’s businesses to know how to...
L'Observateur
Analysis projects Greenfield Louisiana’s impact on local economy
WALLACE — An analysis by Greater New Orleans, Inc. has projected 371 jobs will be created and $8.4 million in annual tax revenue will be generated after the opening of Greenfield Louisiana’s grain terminal in Wallace. The projections don’t account for tax reductions from a cooperative endeavor agreement...
L'Observateur
Housing Authority continues demolition progress
LAPLACE — Slabs, roads and underground utilities that once served public housing developments in Garyville in Edgard have been substantially removed, leaving a blank slate for potential future development at the sites. The St. John Parish Housing Authority still has decisions to make regarding the LaPlace and Reserve sites....
L'Observateur
Save the date for story time & tea party with Princess Tiana
LAPLACE — The Kiwanis Club of Tri Parishes invites children in the River Region to join Princess Tiana for a New Orleans style tea party with beignets and beverages, sing-a-long fun, games, a perfect picture spot and a special story time featuring local author Gabby Cannon’s New Orleans themed book. The night will end with a showing of the Disney movie, “The Princess and the Frog.”
L'Observateur
LaPlace Lions Club presents Service Awards
LAPLACE — The LaPlace Lions Club recently honored three Service Award recipients. The 2022 recipients, pictured above from left to right, were Sara St. Pierre, Tank Nelson and Marissa Duhe.
