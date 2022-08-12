ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

4 ways to support Ann Arbor nonprofits on National Nonprofits Day

ANN ARBOR – Think charitably on Tuesday during National Nonprofits Day. Commemorated annually on August 17, the day recognizes the unsung heroes of community wellness--nonprofits. Ann Arbor has dozens of these organizations that work tirelessly to better the community through providing food, clothing, education, medical care and housing assistance.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Trinity Health Ann Arbor ranked nationally as high performing hospital

ANN ARBOR – Trinity Health St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor has been ranked as a high performing hospital for 2022-2023, according to U.S. News & World Report. The honor designates hospitals that offer outstanding quality for special medical conditions and procedures and is the highest award given by USNWR on its Best Hospitals Procedures & Conditions rankings.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
Government
City
Washington Township, MI
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Local
Michigan Government
State
Washington State
thesalinepost.com

Startling Crash on Ann Arbor Street Sends 2 People to the Hospital

Two people were transported to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash on North Ann Arbor Street that startled residents on the normally quiet city street. Shortly before 2:15, emergency workers from the Saline Police Department, Saline Area Fire Department and Huron Valley Ambulance were dispatched to Ann Arbor Street, just south of Bennett Street.
SALINE, MI
1240 WJIM

Michigan Restaurant Ranked One of America’s Best ‘Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives’

When it comes to the best food in America, perhaps there's no better source or expert than Food Network's Guy Fieri. He is the mayor of Flavortown, after all. Guy has been traveling the nation in his red convertible looking for the most delicious food around for an incredible 35 seasons of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives! Over 400 episodes featuring some of the yummiest food our country has to offer.
LANSING, MI
MLive

With over 300 nuptials recorded, Taylor is Ann Arbor’s new wedding mayor

ANN ARBOR, MI — When Ann Arbor residents Mary Eldridge and Greg Syrjala decided to tie the knot four years ago, they didn’t want to make a big deal of it. “We’re older, and as we thought about being married, it was like, we don’t want a fuss,” Eldridge said. “And I had heard somehow that the mayor did these and I thought that’s perfect. You know, we’ll do this at city hall with the mayor, and it was so no frills.”
ANN ARBOR, MI
WNDU

Michigan’s largest garage sale taking place this weekend

(WNDU) - Michigan’s largest garage sale takes place every second week in August. From New Buffalo to Detroit, over 200 miles and more than 250 sales are happening in yards, garages, and parking lots along U.S. 12 Heritage Trail. The sales feature all kinds of items, from kitchen goods...
NEW BUFFALO, MI
whmi.com

Former Crest Motel To Be Rehabbed & Provide Transitional Housing

A local non-profit has purchased an old motel that it plans to rehab to provide transitional housing in Livingston County. Community Catalysts Development Company is a Livingston County-based non-profit that provides attainable housing for seniors, veterans, the homeless, and other lower-income people. It has purchased the former Crest Motel and plans to rehab it into an extended-stay facility with weekly and monthly rental options.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Biking event raises over $55K for Detroit’s homeless community

From the east to the west side, a bike tour was crisscrossing the city to raise money for the homeless. According to David Rudolph, the founder of Handlebars for the Homeless, the 15-mile bike ride that returned to being in person after a three-year hiatus raised more than $55,000. For...
DETROIT, MI

