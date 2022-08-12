Read full article on original website
WLBT
Legislators willing to re-examine hot pursuit law in wake of recent deadly accidents
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The police chase that started in Pearl and ended in Flowood Sunday is again putting the state’s hot pursuit law under the microscope. The state law leaves all the details up to the locals, but this isn’t the first time that pursuits have ended in a deadly crash and called people’s attention to the law.
State officials investigation Sunday shooting that involved Mississippi police officer
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation says an officer-involved shooting happened Sunday in Jackson. MBI says the shooting involved Capitol police near Lamar and Adelle streets. MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing their investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.
Weekend police chase involving multiple Mississippi agencies ends with fatal crash
A police pursuit by multiple Mississippi law enforcement agencies ended with a fatal crash Sunday night. Jackson news sources report that one man was killed after a police chase that originated in Pearl ended with a crash in Flowood near the intersection of Flowood Drive and Old Fannin Road around 7 p.m. Sunday.
WAPT
MBI investigates shooting involving Capitol Police officer
JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation says an officer-involved shooting happened Sunday in Jackson. MBI says the shooting involved Capitol police near Lamar and Adelle streets. "MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing their investigation, agents will share their findings with the...
Mississippi woman captured after being on the run for more than 2 weeks for murder of estranged husband
A woman on the run for more than two weeks has been taken into custody in connection with the death of her estranged husband,. Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson reported on Facebook that Patricia Flakes was apprehended by U.S. Marshals in Tennessee on Friday morning. Two other suspects in the...
Mississippi deputy injured after traffic stop turns into a pursuit
A Mississippi deputy sustained non-life-threatening injuries while apprehending a suspect who fled during a traffic stop on Friday night. A Warren County Sheriff’s Deputy sustained non-life-threatening injuries while apprehending a suspect who fled during a traffic stop on Friday night, according to Sheriff Martin Pace. Warren County Sheriff Martin...
Take a ride on Mississippi’s scenic routes
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi is home to beautiful landscapes like coastlines, rivers, lakes, forests, farmlands and more. Some of the best scenery around the state is outlined by established scenic routes, which drivers can take to appreciate the state’s natural beauty and history. The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) manages the Mississippi Scenic Byway […]
desotocountynews.com
Wing Stop cited, fined by Department of Labor
The U.S. Department of Labor has announced that the operator of five Wing Stop franchise locations in Mississippi, including one in Olive Branch, made employees pay for their uniforms, safety training, background checks and cash register shortages – and violated child labor regulations. The Southaven-based Boss Wings Enterprises LLC...
WLBT
School bus carrying 30 students crashes into home near Ohio-Indiana border
COLLEGE CORNER, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - A school bus carrying 30 students crashed into a home near the Ohio-Indiana state line early Monday, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State Police. The bus driver, 55-year-old Steven Posco, went into cardiac arrest while driving and hit a...
WLBT
MS Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics takes stand against firearm negligence
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics is taking a stand against gun negligence. The group said firearm-related injuries have risen 40% over the last four years in Mississippi. This includes a rise in firearm injuries among children 15 and younger. “Firearm deaths have...
Mississippi trooper cleared in probe of chokehold video
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — The Mississippi Department of Public Safety said Friday that its internal investigation found no criminal conduct by a white Highway Patrol trooper who used physical force against a handcuffed Black man during an arrest — a confrontation caught on video by relatives of the man being arrested. An investigation started after the relatives’ video of the Aug. 5 incident went viral. The footage showed the trooper putting a handcuffed man into a chokehold and wrestling him into a grassy ditch in a rural area near the south Mississippi city of McComb. The department and investigators from two of its divisions, the Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, said they completed all necessary inquiries. “A review of this incident by MBI agents and command staff produced no evidence of criminal conduct by the trooper throughout the encounter,” Lt. Col. Charles Haynes, director of the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, said in a news release.
MSNBC
Mississippi's got issues
A grand jury decided to not indict Carolyn Bryant Donham, the woman whose accusations led to the lynching of Emmett Till 67 years ago. However, that's not the only issue that's haunting the state of Mississippi. Maisie Brown and Mayor Chokwe Lumumba of Jackson, Mississippi join Tiffany Cross to discuss racial, economic, and social issues that impact the state.Aug. 13, 2022.
Manhunt for escaped Arkansas child rapist moves to Mississippi; police believe he may have used Jet Ski to cross Mississippi River
The manhunt for a convicted Arkansas child rapist who escaped custody now centers on Mississippi. Police say Samuel Hartman, 38, was working with an inmate maintenance crew when he escaped. Police said the escape occurred with help from outsiders who they believe shot at Arkansas corrections officers. Tunica County, Mississippi,...
Top rated hotels in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Travelers come to Mississippi for many reasons. Some include visiting the state’s many attractions like beaches, historical landmarks, casinos, museums and more. Where do travelers enjoy staying the most when they visit Mississippi? Hotels.com lets guests rate and leave reviews for the accommodations they stay at. While there’s plenty of highly-rated […]
‘I am frustrated’: Mississippi governor addresses Jackson’s water woes
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson’s ongoing water crisis is now getting the attention of the governor, but is it enough to get more state help? Long lines stretched around the central fire station, as Jacksonians waited to get their one case of water on Thursday. WJTV 12 News also heard from the governor on Thursday, […]
Officials say video clears trooper in incident involving white Mississippi Highway Patrol officer and three Black men. Watch video here.
An investigation by the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, the Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation into an incident involving a white Mississippi Highway Patrol officer and three Black men has found no evidence of criminal conduct, officials said. The Mississippi Department of Public Safety issued...
Mississippi moving company owner arrested for embezzlement after police recover stolen items from multiple victims
The owner of a Mississippi moving company has been arrested and charged with embezzlement. The Oxford Police Department has arrested Spyder Moving Services owner Vladyslav “Vlad” Ladygin after executing several search warrants for his arrest. After a lengthy investigation by the Criminal Investigation Division into Spyder Moving Services,...
DeSoto Times Today
Olive Branch Wingstop franchise owner ordered to pay $114,000 by Dept. of Labor for illegally deducting training, uniforms and background checks
The operator of five Wing Stop franchise locations in Mississippi who made employees pay for their uniforms, safety training, background checks and cash register shortages – and violated child labor regulations – has been held accountable by the U.S. Department of Labor, and paid $114,427 in back wages, liquidated damages and civil penalties.
wtva.com
List of medical marijuana establishments in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi has 107 licensed medical marijuana (cannabis) establishments as of Aug. 5, 2022. Of the total amount, 93 establishments are categorized as dispensaries. Other categories include cultivation facilities, disposal entities, micro-cultivation facilities, processing facilities and transportation entities. Open this link to view the full list of...
Mississippi woman arrested on fraud charges. More than $184,000 stolen, investigators said.
A Mississippi woman has been arrested on multiple charges in connection with more than $184,000 in fraudulent funds. Krysten H. Jones, 37, of Natchez has been arrested and charged with bank fraud, felony theft, forgery, money laundering, identity theft and computer fraud. On July 21, 2022, detectives with the Concordia...
