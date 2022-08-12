ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Magnolia State Live

State officials investigation Sunday shooting that involved Mississippi police officer

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation says an officer-involved shooting happened Sunday in Jackson. MBI says the shooting involved Capitol police near Lamar and Adelle streets. MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing their investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.
Take a ride on Mississippi’s scenic routes

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi is home to beautiful landscapes like coastlines, rivers, lakes, forests, farmlands and more. Some of the best scenery around the state is outlined by established scenic routes, which drivers can take to appreciate the state’s natural beauty and history. The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) manages the Mississippi Scenic Byway […]
Wing Stop cited, fined by Department of Labor

The U.S. Department of Labor has announced that the operator of five Wing Stop franchise locations in Mississippi, including one in Olive Branch, made employees pay for their uniforms, safety training, background checks and cash register shortages – and violated child labor regulations. The Southaven-based Boss Wings Enterprises LLC...
Mississippi trooper cleared in probe of chokehold video

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — The Mississippi Department of Public Safety said Friday that its internal investigation found no criminal conduct by a white Highway Patrol trooper who used physical force against a handcuffed Black man during an arrest — a confrontation caught on video by relatives of the man being arrested. An investigation started after the relatives’ video of the Aug. 5 incident went viral. The footage showed the trooper putting a handcuffed man into a chokehold and wrestling him into a grassy ditch in a rural area near the south Mississippi city of McComb. The department and investigators from two of its divisions, the Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, said they completed all necessary inquiries. “A review of this incident by MBI agents and command staff produced no evidence of criminal conduct by the trooper throughout the encounter,” Lt. Col. Charles Haynes, director of the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, said in a news release.
Mississippi's got issues

A grand jury decided to not indict Carolyn Bryant Donham, the woman whose accusations led to the lynching of Emmett Till 67 years ago. However, that's not the only issue that's haunting the state of Mississippi. Maisie Brown and Mayor Chokwe Lumumba of Jackson, Mississippi join Tiffany Cross to discuss racial, economic, and social issues that impact the state.Aug. 13, 2022.
Manhunt for escaped Arkansas child rapist moves to Mississippi; police believe he may have used Jet Ski to cross Mississippi River

The manhunt for a convicted Arkansas child rapist who escaped custody now centers on Mississippi. Police say Samuel Hartman, 38, was working with an inmate maintenance crew when he escaped. Police said the escape occurred with help from outsiders who they believe shot at Arkansas corrections officers. Tunica County, Mississippi,...
Top rated hotels in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Travelers come to Mississippi for many reasons. Some include visiting the state’s many attractions like beaches, historical landmarks, casinos, museums and more. Where do travelers enjoy staying the most when they visit Mississippi? Hotels.com lets guests rate and leave reviews for the accommodations they stay at. While there’s plenty of highly-rated […]
Officials say video clears trooper in incident involving white Mississippi Highway Patrol officer and three Black men. Watch video here.

An investigation by the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, the Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation into an incident involving a white Mississippi Highway Patrol officer and three Black men has found no evidence of criminal conduct, officials said. The Mississippi Department of Public Safety issued...
Mississippi moving company owner arrested for embezzlement after police recover stolen items from multiple victims

The owner of a Mississippi moving company has been arrested and charged with embezzlement. The Oxford Police Department has arrested Spyder Moving Services owner Vladyslav “Vlad” Ladygin after executing several search warrants for his arrest. After a lengthy investigation by the Criminal Investigation Division into Spyder Moving Services,...
Olive Branch Wingstop franchise owner ordered to pay $114,000 by Dept. of Labor for illegally deducting training, uniforms and background checks

The operator of five Wing Stop franchise locations in Mississippi who made employees pay for their uniforms, safety training, background checks and cash register shortages – and violated child labor regulations – has been held accountable by the U.S. Department of Labor, and paid $114,427 in back wages, liquidated damages and civil penalties.
List of medical marijuana establishments in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi has 107 licensed medical marijuana (cannabis) establishments as of Aug. 5, 2022. Of the total amount, 93 establishments are categorized as dispensaries. Other categories include cultivation facilities, disposal entities, micro-cultivation facilities, processing facilities and transportation entities. Open this link to view the full list of...
