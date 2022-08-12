Read full article on original website
Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Meeting Ernest Hemingway: Author Jim O'Kon RemembersDoc LawrenceAtlanta, GA
Witness to fatal stabbing on MLK Drive follows suspect and shoots them, APD says
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are saying that two violent crime scenes on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive are related. They tell 11Alive that one of the scenes is a shooting at an apartment building located at 2800 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Just down the street at a gas station at 2716 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, officers said they are investigating a stabbing.
Atlanta Police release surveillance video of 4 persons of interest in connection to Westside Atlanta shooting
ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous report. Atlanta Police homicide detectives released surveillance video of four persons of interest in connection to a shooting in Westside Atlanta early Saturday morning. Investigators previously said they believe the shooting occurred after an argument over a blocked...
Cell phone video shows chaos after quadruple shooting that killed 1, injured 3 in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police are investigating a deadly shooting at a Clayton County apartment complex. One person was killed and three others are recovering after shots were fired at the Park at Leeds Apartments on Riverdale Road. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
Police release video of 4 people of interest in death of man shot outside popular Atlanta restaurant
ATLANTA — Atlanta police have released surveillance video of four people of interest after a man was shot to death over a parking space outside a popular Atlanta restaurant. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said 30-year-old Joseph London Smith was shot outside the...
Clayton County police officer sued in federal court over 2019 incident where he broke down woman's door
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Clayton County woman is calling for justice after a police officer broke down her door, as she tried to keep a man convicted of abuse away from her kids. 11Alive's Kaitlyn Ross just obtained the video from that officer’s bodycam. The woman is using...
Atlanta woman says police burst into her home, threw her on ground over missing remote, chess board
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A mother is suing after she says an officer broke down her door, went inside her home and slammed her to the ground. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The officer’s bodycam captured the violent encounter where the woman was handcuffed,...
Woman shot in the lip after being jumped by party-goers, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA — A woman was grazed by a bullet at a party Saturday after being in a fight. Atlanta police said officers were called out to the 600 block of Joseph E. Lowery Blvd SW at 11:45 p.m. about a person shot. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
5 shot, 1 dead in Clayton County incident, police say
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Five people were shot and one person is dead following a shooting Saturday night in Clayton County, police said. The Clayton County Police Department said they responded to 5420 Riverdale Road in unincorporated College Park around 11 p.m. Police identified the victim as 19-year-old Kiyre...
Cobb County woman accused of setting home on fire
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman has been arrested for arson after investigators said she set a home on fire in Cobb County. Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services Fire Investigations Unit said an arrest warrant was obtained on Friday for Elizabeth Anne Shepherd, 46. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
Shooting at Clayton County apartment complex leaves teen dead, 3 people injured
Clayton County police reported that a shooting at an apartment complex left a teen dead and three others injured. One of the men caught in the action and injured spoke out about the moments that occurred.
College Park shooting leaves 1 dead, 3 injured
COLLEGE PARK — A quadruple shooting in College Park Friday has left one person dead and three others injured. At 10:45 p.m. Aug. 13, Clayton County police said they responded to a person shot call at the 5400 block of Riverdale Road. Officers arrived to find a total of four people shot, including one dead. The three victims were transported to a local hospital.
Atlanta Police find their most wanted suspect working as armed security guard
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police said this week they had caught their most wanted suspect - and found him working as an armed security guard. The Atlanta Police Department said on Facebook that 32-year-old Jordan Pack had been wanted in three separate aggravated assault cases, two of them from 2020 and one from this year. He had been wanted in Gwinnett County, Douglas County and Norcross in addition to Atlanta.
Teen with 'multiple mental disorders' reported missing in Clayton County, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A 15-year-old girl with "multiple mental disorders" has not been seen since Saturday afternoon, police say. Tiffany Smith was last seen at a home along Red Oak Drive in Riverdale on Saturday around 5:30 p.m. Smith is 5-foot-2, weighs 120 pounds with black and and...
Father kidnapped at gun point, forced to withdraw money in DeKalb County, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man accused of robbing a father at gunpoint in front of his teenage kids and forcing him to withdraw money from an ATM is off the streets, thanks to DeKalb County Police. On Wednesday afternoon, officers were sent to Meadow Lane, where they spoke...
Woman found shot on highway following incident at SW Atlanta home, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police officers found a woman shot between the Downtown Connector and Interstate 20 eastbound on Sunday morning. Police said the woman was treated for injuries at a hospital and her condition was not described as critical. Police said the shooting stemmed from an incident at a home...
Weekend of gun violence claims another life in Atlanta, leaves nine wounded
Atlanta reached a deadly milestone last week as the city officially recorded its 100th homicide of 2022, and the gun violence continued to play out over the weekend taking another life. Here are the incidents reported by the Atlanta Police Department in chronological order beginning late Friday afternoon. On Aug. 12 around 4:30 p.m., officers […] The post Weekend of gun violence claims another life in Atlanta, leaves nine wounded appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Family of Clayton County murder victim shares message to alleged killer during vigil
HAMPTON, Ga. - A Clayton County family continues to demand answers nearly a week after a 24-year-old man was killed at a house party that ended in gunfire. About 75 friends and family came together on Saturday night to pay tribute to 24-year-old Quintavious Jones after his murder last weekend.
Cherokee deputies searching for suspected car thief
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Cherokee County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man they say stole a car in Acworth. They say Brian McClure is in possession of a 2007 Toyota Camry that has been reported stolen. The Acworth owners reported the car stolen earlier this week. [DOWNLOAD:...
Two teens killed in suspected murder-suicide in Cobb County
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police said two people were found dead at a scene outside Smyrna on Saturday morning in what they believe is a murder-suicide. The Cobb County Police Department said it happened in the area of Olive Springs Road. Around 9:25 a.m., police said 911 dispatchers received...
Retired APD officer relieved of airport duty after 'altercation' with traveler; case referred to Clayton Co. DA
ATLANTA — A retired Atlanta Police officer who'd been working at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport through a "retired reserve" program was removed from the program after an "altercation" with a traveler earlier this month, APD said. The case was referred to the Clayton County District Attorney's Office, though it's...
