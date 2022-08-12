ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hogwarts Legacy Release Date, Trailer, And Gameplay - What We Know So Far

"Harry Potter" is a franchise that needs no introduction. Thanks to its ubiquity and timelessness, the beloved, magical world of Hogwarts is still keeping fans engaged and intrigued today. After a long wait and a few delays, upcoming title "Hogwarts Legacy" is finally poised to please fans with a new take on the fantastical world Harry calls home.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Hogwarts Legacy Game Set in the 'Harry Potter' Universe Delayed to February 2023

Hogwarts Legacy, the open-world game that lets players create their own student enrolled at the wizarding school from J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter universe, has been delayed and is now set for release on Feb. 10, 2023, developer Avalanche Software said Friday. It was previously set to release in time for the holiday shopping season this fall.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Hogwarts Legacy delayed to 2023

The highly anticipated Wizarding World open-world RPG Hogwarts Legacy has been delayed, Warner Bros. Games announced today. The announcement was made on the game’s Twitter page, revealing the game has been pushed from its original holiday 2022 release window to Feb. 10, 2023 for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. The Nintendo Switch release date will be “revealed soon.”
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avalanche Software#Video Game#Avalance Software#Nintendo Switch
ComicBook

Legacy-Style Sagrada: Artisans Coming Soon to Kickstarter

A legacy game version of Sagrada is coming soon. Floodgate Games has announced that Sagrada: Artisans, a legacy game take on the stained glass window game Sagrada, will launch on Kickstarter on September 13th. Players will compete as rival families of stained glass artisans, who work on the Sagrada Familia's windows over the course of generations. Players will gain powerful new abilities over the course of the campaign along with brand new tools. Other gameplay details about the new game are relatively sparse, but the game involves a spiral notebook and colored pencils instead traditional game boards. More details about the new game will likely be revealed ahead of the Kickstarter launch in the coming weeks.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Dungeons & Dragons Listing on Amazon Potentially Reveals Next Book Release

A placeholder listing on Amazon has potentially revealed the next Dungeons & Dragons book release. Fans have spotted a new placeholder listing on Amazon Canada for a new Dungeons & Dragons rulebook, which will be released on December 6th. As is standard for placeholder listings, no other information about the book was provided, but the listing notes to "Keep an eye on your favorite D&D news sources for your first peek inside this upcoming Dungeons & Dragons release!" The Canadian retail price for the book is $65.95, which matches the price of other Canadian Dungeons & Dragons titles.
RETAIL
The Verge

That Harry Potter prequel game is delayed again

Hogwarts Legacy, the Harry Potter prequel game, has been delayed a second time according to a tweet from the game’s official Twitter account. This delay pushes the game from its 2022 launch date to February 10th, 2023. Back in January of last year, developer Portkey Games stated that the delay was to ensure the game received “the time it needs.” Today’s statement echoes that sentiment as the developers are once again saying the game needs more time.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

New 'Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities' Images Show Off Practical FX and Haunting Horrors

With a little over two months to go until the release of the anthology horror series Cabinet of Curiosities, Netflix has decided to release some first-look images in order to tease us about the upcoming project. Co-showrun and curated by Academy Award winner Guillermo Del Toro (The Shape of Water), the series will tell eight spooky stories that explore different aspects of the horror genre. The first two episodes debut in late October, just in time for Halloween.
TV SERIES
CNET

Netflix Has Surprisingly Awesome Anime Shows: The Best to Watch Tonight

Interested in getting into anime? Netflix now features a surprisingly huge library, featuring everything from classics like Cowboy Bebop and Naruto to the latest and greatest shows like Demon Slayer and Attack on Titan. There's so much to watch. If you're looking for more niche stuff, Netflix also has shows...
TV SERIES
PC Gamer

Alone in the Dark is coming back with a 'completely original story' from the writer of SOMA

THQ Nordic announced the reboot of the classic survival horror game during today's online showcase. Alone in the Dark (opens in new tab) is officially coming back. Revealed today at THQ Nordic's digital showcase, the new game will be a "reimagination" of the 1990s survival horror trilogy featuring the characters, locations, and themes of the cult-classicsin "a completely original story."
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

Lord of the Rings: Every Character From the 'Hobbit' Trilogy Who Were Not in the Book

The prequels to Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings trilogy have had a mixed reception upon release. They introduced a large cast of new characters, such as the thirteen dwarves in Thorin Oakenshield's company, many of these were pulled straight from the book, but to fill up the time required for three full-length movies, extra characters had to be brought in.
MOVIES
Digital Trends

Get a first look at the remake of the infamous XIII remake

Developer Tower Five is remaking the panned remake of XIII, a project that was originally handled by developer PlayMagic in 2020. Now, a brand new trailer has been released showing it off on current-gen consoles. PlayMagic’s initial remake of the 2003 cult classic was critically panned due to its bugs...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

‘Peer Into the Darkness’ hidden moons guide in Cult of the Lamb

Cult of the Lamb offers a few side quest distractions to keep you busy while you build your cult. Most of these just ask you to acquire certain resources from Crusades, but one quest in particular focuses on a mysterious character: the evil, nameless, red fox. In this guide, we’ll...
VIDEO GAMES
Variety

‘The Crown’ Actor Sam Crane to Play Lead in ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’

Sam Crane will play Harry Potter in the new company that commences performances on “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” at London’s Palace Theatre from Oct. 13. Crane’s credits include “The Crown,” “DNA” at the National Theatre, “Othello” at Shakespeare’s Globe and “Farinelli and the King” on Broadway. Frances Grey (“Old Fool,” “Bloods”) plays Ginny Potter and Thomas Grant (“Spring Awakening”) their son Albus Potter, marking his debut on London’s West End. Thomas Aldridge (“Les Misérables”) and Michelle Gayle (“Beauty and the Beast”) continue as Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger and Grace Wylde (“The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe”) will play...
MOVIES
CNET

'The Hunger Games' Prequel Movie: Everything to Know

The Hunger Games movie franchise is expanding with a prequel film called The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, based on a 2020 book of the same name by Suzanne Collins. While the Lionsgate flick is still awhile off, a flurry of casting announcements in May and June along with a striking, ice-coated teaser have stoked excitement for the games to begin.
MOVIES

