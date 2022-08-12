Read full article on original website
Hogwarts Legacy Release Date, Trailer, And Gameplay - What We Know So Far
"Harry Potter" is a franchise that needs no introduction. Thanks to its ubiquity and timelessness, the beloved, magical world of Hogwarts is still keeping fans engaged and intrigued today. After a long wait and a few delays, upcoming title "Hogwarts Legacy" is finally poised to please fans with a new take on the fantastical world Harry calls home.
CNET
Hogwarts Legacy Game Set in the 'Harry Potter' Universe Delayed to February 2023
Hogwarts Legacy, the open-world game that lets players create their own student enrolled at the wizarding school from J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter universe, has been delayed and is now set for release on Feb. 10, 2023, developer Avalanche Software said Friday. It was previously set to release in time for the holiday shopping season this fall.
dotesports.com
Hogwarts Legacy delayed to 2023
The highly anticipated Wizarding World open-world RPG Hogwarts Legacy has been delayed, Warner Bros. Games announced today. The announcement was made on the game’s Twitter page, revealing the game has been pushed from its original holiday 2022 release window to Feb. 10, 2023 for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. The Nintendo Switch release date will be “revealed soon.”
ComicBook
ComicBook
The Verge
That Harry Potter prequel game is delayed again
Hogwarts Legacy, the Harry Potter prequel game, has been delayed a second time according to a tweet from the game’s official Twitter account. This delay pushes the game from its 2022 launch date to February 10th, 2023. Back in January of last year, developer Portkey Games stated that the delay was to ensure the game received “the time it needs.” Today’s statement echoes that sentiment as the developers are once again saying the game needs more time.
Collider
CNET
Collider
Digital Trends
Polygon
CNET
