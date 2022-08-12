A legacy game version of Sagrada is coming soon. Floodgate Games has announced that Sagrada: Artisans, a legacy game take on the stained glass window game Sagrada, will launch on Kickstarter on September 13th. Players will compete as rival families of stained glass artisans, who work on the Sagrada Familia's windows over the course of generations. Players will gain powerful new abilities over the course of the campaign along with brand new tools. Other gameplay details about the new game are relatively sparse, but the game involves a spiral notebook and colored pencils instead traditional game boards. More details about the new game will likely be revealed ahead of the Kickstarter launch in the coming weeks.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO