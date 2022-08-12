ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

AthlonSports.com

1 Major College Football Program Left Out Of Preseason AP Top 25 Poll

Texas football hype is off the charts ahead of the fast-approaching 2022 season. The Longhorns even received a first-place vote in the Coaches' Poll last week. However, The Associated Press isn't buying the hype. Texas did not receive enough votes to make the AP Top 25 Poll, which was released...
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

Texas football DL/EDGE Alfred Collins out 4-6 weeks with injury

Maybe the worst weekend in a long time in any fall camp for the Texas football program in terms of injury news is still seeing a plethora of storylines come about. Texas saw the likes of senior running back Roschon Johnson, senior interior offensive lineman Junior Angilau, and redshirt sophomore wide receiver Isaiah Neyor all go down with various lower-body injury issues.
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

Texas basketball books OV with 5-Star SG Wesley Yates

Notable news arrived for head coach Chris Beard and his staff for a top target of the 2023 Texas basketball recruiting class this weekend. According to a report from Gerry Hamilton of Inside Texas on Aug. 13 (paid content), Texas has secured an official visit with the elite five-star Beaumont United (TX) shooting guard Wesley Yates.
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

A look at the future of the Texas football running back room

The past, present, and future of the Texas football running back room is something fans have been able to rely on throughout the history of the program. Heisman winners Earl Campbell and Ricky Williams as well as Doak Walker winners Cedric Benson and D’Onta Foreman have created a strong legacy on the Forty Acres when it comes to the running back position.
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

4 Texas football players that shined in the first fall scrimmage

The highly anticipated first fall scrimmage took place for head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas football program on Aug. 13. Texas took to the practice field on the Forty Acres on Aug. 13 to see which players could rise to the occasion and to start really figuring out some of the more important position battles ahead of the upcoming regular season.
AUSTIN, TX
Houston Chronicle

The best Texas city for barbecue might surprise you

DALLAS — A new study that ranked the country’s top cities for barbecue unsurprisingly concluded that Texas is the best barbecue state. What is surprising, though, is that Dallas came in at No. 12 on the list, falling behind San Jose, Calif. and Jacksonville, Fla. San Antonio came in first with Austin in second, and Houston landed behind Dallas at number 18.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Vasek family ties help Westlake's winning ways

AUSTIN, Texas — Brian Vasek knew the day was coming that he was going to coach his sons on the football field and had a conversation about how they would handle that. “I told them at an early age, you tell me what you want,” says Brian Vasek, the defensive line coach at Westlake. “Do you want me to coach you hard and get the best out of you or do you want to lay back and enjoy this experience?”
AUSTIN, TX
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
travelnoire.com

5 Black-owned Food Trucks To Support In Austin, TX

Heading down to Austin for the AfroTech Conference? We know you’ll be looking for the best Black businesses to support while you’re visiting, and luckily, TN’s got the skinny on where to find the best Black-owned grub in town. Of course, the city has tons of BBQ...
AUSTIN, TX
B106

Legends Persist About Buried Treasure in the Texas Hill Country Near Austin

Why would you play the lottery, or go to the casino when you can search for buried treasure said to be buried in the Texas Hill Country near Austin?. According to texashillcountry.com, Texas is rumored to have riches buried in 230 different locations across the state. All of the buried treasure combined is believed to be worth around $340 million. Most of these buried treasure sites are out in the Texas Hill Country, which is most likely under layers of limestone and rock.
AUSTIN, TX
thetexastasty.com

13 Best Restaurants at the Domain in Austin, Texas

One of the best parts of living in Austin, Texas, is that every neighborhood is unique. Each holds a defining characteristic that makes it special and offers its residents great food, entertainment, and housing. The restaurants at the Domain, Austin are known as a go-to and we love it for its excellent and diverse options.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Low-pressure system moving in the Gulf

AUSTIN, Texas - We are closely monitoring a low-pressure system in the northwest gulf. It has a 10% chance of development in the next 48 hours. This system is a slow mover. It is pushing westward at about 5-10 mph towards southern Texas today and will move inland starting Sunday.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Low Pressure in the Gulf and Possible Cooler Temps

Southern Texas is in for quite a soaker. How does the low pressure to the south affect us here in Austin? Also, there are some changes to our weather pattern for the second half of next week. Meteorologist Adaleigh Rowe shares the details.
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

FanSided

