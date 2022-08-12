Read full article on original website
Related
Kylian Mbappe appears to 'stop running' during counter attack because nobody passed to him, footage is damning
Kylian Mbappe appeared to stop running during a Paris Saint-Germain counter attack in Saturday's 5-2 win over Montpellier and fans are furious. The Ligue 1 champions have started the campaign with two wins out of two under new manager Christophe Galtier, scoring 10 goals. Mbappe opened his account for the...
Erik ten Hag told to leave Manchester United after Brentford horror show
Manchester United have been advised to tell Erik ten Hag to leave the club after the horror show his side produced against Brentford on Saturday evening. Ten Hag’s men were second best from the get go under the scorching heat at the Gtech Community Stadium. Josh Dasilva put Thomas Frank’s side ahead when his tame effort was fumbled into the net by United keeper David de Gea.
Bruno Fernandes has been called 'the worst possible teammate' who 'gets away with murder'
Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has been called 'the worst possible teammate' who 'gets away with murder' in a damning rant. The Red Devils were thrashed 4-0 by Brentford on Saturday evening and they currently sit bottom of the Premier League table. Fernandes is one of United's most influential players...
A furious Cristiano Ronaldo 'refuses' to clap Man Utd fans then doesn't shake Erik ten Hag's hand
Cristiano Ronaldo allegedly exchanged words with Manchester United assistant coach Steve McClaren after refusing to go over to fans following their 4-0 defeat to Brentford. You can check out footage of Ronaldo heading down the tunnel before all his teammates below. United were thrashed at the Brentford Community stadium and...
RELATED PEOPLE
Kylian Mbappe and Neymar had to be separated in dressing room argument as 'objects were thrown'
Kylian Mbappe and Neymar reportedly had to be separated by teammates on Saturday night, following PSG's win over Montpellier, as things nearly turned really ugly. It was a night of mixed fortunes for Paris Saint-Germain and their forwards, as they beat Montpellier 5-2 at the Parc des Princess, in their opening home game of the new season.
SkySports
Inter Milan and AC Milan snub chance to sign Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's national newspapers... Cristiano Ronaldo was reportedly offered to both Inter Milan and AC Milan. But both clubs are said to have snubbed the chance to sign the wantaway Manchester United star in a fresh blow. Neymar has liked tweets which have...
'Look at me when I'm talking to you': Gary Neville and Jamie Redknapp have a furious bust-up live on-air over who is to blame for Man United's desperate demise... before joking they will fight on the Joshua-Usyk undercard!
Gary Neville and Jamie Redknapp were involved in an astonishing post-match bust-up live on-air following Manchester United's sensational hammering at Brentford. United were beaten 4-0 at the Gtech Community Stadium, with all the goals coming in the first 35 minutes through Josh Dasilva, Mathias Jensen, Ben Mee and Bryan Mbeumo to ensure they started the Premier League season with back-to-back defeats for the first time in 30 years.
Manchester United Could Terminate Cristiano Ronaldo’s Contract Due To Bad Attitude
Manchester United could now consider terminating the contract of Cristiano Ronaldo who has a year remaining at Old Trafford if they don’t see a change in attitude claims a new report.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Glazers have already set an asking price for Man Utd sale
Manchester United fans might be desperate to see the Glazers sell their club but it's going to take a lot of money for the Americans to leave. Supporters at Old Trafford have not been happy with the Glazers ever since they took over at United back in May 2005, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' owners using loans in order to buy the club.
BBC
Transfer rumours: Vardy, Aubameyang, Ronaldo, Nunes, Semenyo, Gordon
Manchester United are considering a move for Leicester's Jamie Vardy, 35, but the Foxes are said to be reluctant to allow the English striker to leave. (Athletic via Daily Star) United are also ready to battle Chelsea for Barcelona's 33-year-old Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. (Sun) United boss Erik ten Hag...
ESPN
Real Madrid rally past Almeria to start LaLiga season with win
Champions Real Madrid overcame a slow start in their first match of the LaLiga season with a 2-1 comeback win over Almeria at the Power Horse Stadium on Sunday night. David Alaba netted a divine winner after Lucas Vazquez had drawn Madrid level following a surprise opener from Almeria's Largie Ramazani in the sixth minute.
CBS Sports
Real Madrid vs. Almeria prediction, odds, line: Soccer expert reveals 2022 La Liga picks, bets for August 14
Real Madrid's quest for a record 36th Spanish La Liga title begins Sunday with a match against newly-promoted Almeria. Los Blancos won the league title by 13 points over rival Barcelona last season, and they also defeated Liverpool in the Champions League final. They added another trophy this week with a 2-0 victory against Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Almeria is back in the top division of La Liga for the first time since 2014-15, and just the seventh time in 34 seasons.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
La Liga: Alaba scores with first touch as Real come from behind to win
Real Madrid start their title defence with a win, but they were really made to work for it against a stubborn Almeria side who took an early lead through Largie Ramazani. Almeria keeper Fernando Martinez made a series of saves to keep his side ahead, but he was finally beaten when Lucas Vazquez levelled on 61 minutes.
Erik Ten Hag Now Open To Selling Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag has now reportedly had a major change of stance and is now happy to allow Cristiano Ronaldo to be sold before the closure of the summer transfer window.
Barcelona set price for Chelsea transfer target Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
What the papers sayBarcelona have reportedly set a substantial price tag for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, despite the 33-year-old only coming to the club on a free transfer in February. Metro, citing Spanish journalist Gerard Romero, says the arrival of Robert Lewandowski has pushed the former Arsenal forward down the pecking order, with club bosses believed to be willing to accept offers in the range of £23million.Manchester United have joined the queue for Brighton defensive midfielder Moises Caicedo, according to the Daily Mirror. Arsenal, West Ham, Juventus, Atletico Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen are also said to be keeping tabs on the 20-year-old.Metro,...
Di María shines as Juventus tops Sassuolo; Napoli wins 5-2
MILAN (AP) — In the absence of the injured Paul Pogba, it was another new signing who starred for Juventus as the Bianconeri kicked off its season with a 3-0 win over Sassuolo on Monday. Ángel Di María scored the opener and set up the team’s third for Dušan...
Man Utd Supporters Trust release statement after Brentford defeat
The Man Utd Supporters Trust have spoken after the 4-0 defeat to Brentford.
BBC
Almeria 1-2 Real Madrid: Substitute David Alaba scores with first touch to give champions comeback win
Real Madrid opened their La Liga title defence with a hard-fought victory as they came from a goal down to beat Almeria. Former Manchester United striker Largie Ramazani fired Almeria into a shock lead after just six minutes. Home goalkeeper Fernando Martinez made a series of saves to frustrate Real...
Comments / 0