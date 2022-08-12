Teen sleep deprivation is a big problem, so schools are starting later

What a gift to discover 150 years of history in J.’s newly digital archives. As the paper’s editor, and others, have encouraged, we here at the San Francisco Campus for Jewish Living searched for our own name in the archives. We found dozens of news stories about SFCJL, and the Jewish Home, and the Hebrew Home for Aged Disabled, and the Pacific Hebrew Orphan Asylum and Home Society — all names we have gone by in our organization’s 150-year history.

