Local school districts take divergent views on the controversial zero period

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Judge: Walgreens substantially contributed to the opioid epidemic in San Franciscohoustonstringer_comSan Francisco, CA
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
Related
Paradise Post
California high schoolers perkier with later school start?
On the first day of class after summer break at Santa Clara’s Adrian Wilcox High School, senior Anika Bose had a little spring in her step heading for her 8:45 a.m. first class with a fresh cup of Starbucks in hand. She wouldn’t have had time to grab that cup her freshman year when classes started at 7:30.
Back to school start dates: Bay Area students return to class
SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- Here's a list of the Bay Area school districts and campuses that have or will be welcoming students back to school this month.Brentwood Union School District (All Schools)First Day: 7/28• Brentwood Elementary• Adams Middle SchoolAntioch Unified School DistrictFirst Day: 8/4Oakland Unified School District (All Schools)First Day: 8/8 (Oakland)• Montclair Elementary, Peralta Elementary• Roosevelt Middle School• Fremont High, Oakland TechSan Mateo Union High School DistrictFirst Day: 8/8Acalanes Union High School DistrictFirst Day: 8/8New Haven Unified School District (Union City)First Day: 8/10• Pioneer Elementary• Itliong-Vera Cruz Middle School• James Logan HighSan Mateo Foster City School District (K-8)First Day: 8/11Alameda Unified School District (All Schools)First...
berkeleyside.org
Meet the 4 new principals chosen to lead Berkeley schools this year
Four new principals have been appointed to lead three Berkeley elementary schools and one middle school this year. They will be joined by new superintendent Enikia Ford Morthel, who began her new role as Berkeley Unified superintendent July 1. Salita Mitchell: Longfellow Middle School. After two years as vice principal...
East Bay community colleges offer financial incentives to boost enrollment
OAKLAND (KPIX) -- Since the pandemic, many community colleges have seen a decline in enrollment. Four city colleges in Oakland, Alameda and Berkeley are trying to incentivize students to return by offering free tuition."I've already registered and it's going to be free for me," said Omolola Atolagbe, the Laney College student body president.Atolagbe is studying film production and hopes to earn enough credits to transfer next year."UCLA is actually my first choice," Atolagbe said. "Right from childhood, I've always wanted to be in front of the camera but this time around, I'm trying to go behind the camera...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
milpitasbeat.com
Historic groundbreaking of MUSD’s Innovation Campus happens in Milpitas
Something historic happened in Milpitas last week. The Milpitas Unified School District (MUSD) broke ground on its new Innovation Campus on Wednesday, August 3. The campus, which will be located at the former Ayer High School and MUSD District office site (at 1331 East Calaveras Blvd), is a legitimate embodiment of next-level education.
10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County
Lookin to start a new job? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board. Dental Hygiene - Adjunct Instructor at Cabrillo College. Clinic Physician - HSA at The County of Santa Cruz. Telemarketer for Insurance Sales at Farmers Insurance - Pedro Gonzalez Insurance Agency, Inc.
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco parents fume over encampment blocking sidewalk near school
SAN FRANCISCO - Parents at a Mission District-based public elementary school are expressing growing frustration over a homeless encampment, blocking the sidewalk nearby. "It’s not safe for children to have to walk around cars and oncoming traffic," said parent Danielle Swaney. Classes are scheduled to begin at Marshall Elementary...
SFUSD votes to officially recognize Eid district wide
SAN FRANCISCO - The San Francisco Board of Education voted this week to acknowledge two Muslim holidays, Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha, as official school holidays.The resolution was introduced by Commissioner Matt Alexander, and on Tuesday, the Board overwhelmingly voted in favor of it. Commissioners Kevine Boggess, Jenny Lam, Matt Alexander and Lisa Weissman-Ward voted in favor, and Commissioner Ann Hsu was the only no vote for the resolution.This process began in 2021 when Sara Ouchene, a 17-year-old student from Raoul Wallenberg High School, and her peers started a petition to have Eid recognized as school holidays in the San...
IN THIS ARTICLE
With four candidates for Menlo Park City Council, only one incumbent faces a contested election
Four candidates are running for a seat on the Menlo Park City Council on the Nov. 8 ballot, but thanks to district elections, only one incumbent is facing a challenger. Here's a roundup of who is campaigning. Council member Cecilia Taylor is running unopposed for reelection in District 1. Taylor...
Rent Prices: The 10 Most Unaffordable Cities in America
The cost of living in the average American city is $5,111.17 per month. That comes out to $61,334 per year. For many, that would stretch their budgets to the absolute limit, but to renters in...
Community briefs: Atherton horse show returns, $10,000 scholarship awarded and more
Teen wins $10,000 Woodside-area Equestrian Merit Scholarship. The Woodside-area Horse Owners Association (WHOA!) and the Mounted Patrol Foundation (MPF), awarded a $10,000 Woodside-area Equestrian Merit Scholarship Award to Iliana Close, a recent graduate of Carlmont High School and San Carlos resident, according to a Monday, Aug. 8, press release. Close,...
KCRA.com
Thousands of Kaiser Permanente employees on strike Monday
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Thousands of mental health employees at Kaiser Permanente across Northern California are on strike on Monday. About 2,000 health workers with the National Union of Healthcare Workers have agreed to an open-ended strike after negotiations on improving patient care fell through. according to the union. "Kaiser...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Returning students greeted by heat wave; Temperatures to top 100 in many communities
WALNUT CREEK -- As students return to classrooms across the San Francisco Bay Area on Monday, they will be greeted by sweltering temperatures as a heat wave begins blanketing the region.It won't last long, forecasters said, temperatures should return to their normal spread by Wednesday evening.The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for Tuesday for communities bordering the Central Valley, including eastern portions of Contra Costa, Alameda and Santa Clara counties. An additional heat advisory was also issued Monday afternoon. The advisory will go into effect late Tuesday morning and expire at 8 p.m. Tuesday night."Record or near...
When Humanity Fails: The Stanford Experiments
Today, marks 51 years since the Stanford Prison experiments began on the same day in 1971. It is widely considered one of the most sadistic experiments ever performed in a modern psychological study. This experiment aimed to examine the effects of "situational variables" on human reactions and behaviors. More simply, they wanted to see what would happen when people were separated into two groups with opposite positions of power. The study was conducted by a team led by Stanford University psychology professor Philip Zimbardo. While largely deemed a failure and embarrassing footnote in the history of psychology, it is a look into the human psyche we should never forget.
svvoice.com
Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara Nurse Interns Get First-Hand Experience
Anmal Sandher, a nursing student at San Jose State University, is spending her summer vacation working and learning alongside registered nurses in the Intensive Care Unit at Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara. “I’m caring for patients and getting clinical experience at the same time,” Sandher said. Her San Jose...
Palo Alto Teen Completes Solo Voyage Across the Atlantic Ocean
16 year old Cal Currier of Palo Alto High School joins KRON 4 Anchor Stephanie Lin to talk about his record-setting solo voyage across the Atlantic Ocean.
theplanetD
25 Things to do in San Jose, California in 2022
Few places are as beautiful as California. The state has some of the best beaches, cities, and hikes in the entire United States. Located in Northern California just one hour south of San Francisco, San Jose is one of the best cities on the west coast. San Jose is a...
indybay.org
Minimum income requirements continue to exclude the poor from affordable housing projects
Minimum income requirements continue to exclude the poor from affordable housing projects. Oakland - The recent July 28, 2022, annual Out of Reach report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) reveals that Americans who are working a full-time job at the applicable federal, state, or local minimum wage throughout the United States cannot afford the estimated rent for two-bedroom modest housing at fair market value (FMR) anywhere throughout the country during 2022.
‘Surviving. That’s all I’m doing’: Santa Cruz’s high rents are decimating its working class
With a deficiency of housing and living wage jobs, Santa Cruz residents are steadily slipping into being unhoused.
oc-breeze.com
California housing advocates oppose out-of-state corporate online sports betting measure
The Non-Profit Housing Association of Northern California (NPH), the collective voice of affordable housing in the Bay Area, announced their opposition to Prop. 27, the out-of-state corporate online sports betting ballot measure. “NPH is always working towards solutions that will ensure a future where everyone has a safe, stable, and...
TheAlmanac
Menlo Park, CA
690
Followers
1K+
Post
147K+
Views
ABOUT
News and information for Menlo Park, CAhttps://www.AlmanacNews.com
Comments / 0