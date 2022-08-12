Read full article on original website
'Power Book III' Season 2 Stars On 'Fractured' Raq and Kanan Relationship
"Power Book III: Raising Kanan" is back for Season 2 and Patina Miller and Mekai Curtis, who play Raq and Kanan Thomas, have teased what's in store to Newsweek.
John Wick Prequel Series The Continental to Debut on Peacock
The John Wick prequel is switching up its rollout plan. Initially destined for Starz, the series will now debut on Peacock. Peacock and Lionsgate today announced a multi-year deal for The Continental, the highly anticipated three-part special event based on the blockbuster action franchise, John Wick. Premiering exclusively on...
"Raising Kanan" Star Patina Miller Says We're Going to See Raq Sweat in Season 2: "Strap In For the Ride"
If there's one thing we learned from the first installment of "Power Book III: Raising Kanan," it's to not mess with Raquel "Raq" Thomas, played by Patina Miller. As a drug queen-pin and Kanan Stark's (Mekai Curtis) mom, Raq will do whatever it takes to expand her empire and keep her family together, even though their bond has started to break down.
The Truth About Matthew Lawrence's Hawaiian Outing With TLC's Chilli
Matthew Lawrence may have found himself on the TLC tip. The Boy Meets World alum was spotted enjoying time with singer Chilli on a Waikiki beach in Hawaii. As seen in photos obtained by TMZ, Matthew and Chilli took a dip in the water together and later chatting while lounging on beach chairs.
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
Keanu Reeves lands his first major television role
Keanu Reeves has linked up with two other Hollywood superstars to take part in his first major television role in Devil in the City. Reeves will star in the series - produced by Martin Scorsese – which is based on Erik Larson's non-fiction novel which tells the stories of Daniel Burnham, who was the architect of the 1893 World’s Fair and the serial killer H.H. Holmes.
Happy Birthday to The Voice: 15 Photos Of Whitney Houston’s Beauty
When it comes to icons in music, very few could hold a candle to the late great Whitney Houston!. Hailing from Newark, New Jersey, Houston began singing as a child in church. She eventually became a background vocalist in high school. After becoming a teen model in 1981, she became one of the youngest Black women ever to grace the cover of Seventeen. Houston signed to Arista Records at the age of 19 and her career immediately took off.
Keanu Reeves Takes On First Big TV Role With Leonardo DiCaprio-Produced 'Devil in the White City'
Keanu Reeves is stepping away from the big screen to take on something new — a lead TV role. Alongside Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio, Reeves will executive produce the new Hulu series Devil in the White City, written by Castle Rock producer Sam Shaw and directed by Little Children helmer Todd Field, Hulu announced Thursday.
Teddy Ray, Beloved Comedian, Dead at 32
Comedy has lost one of its brightest and most prominent stars. According to multiple reports, Teddy Ray has died. He was 32. His cause of death has not yet been made public. He was beloved for his wit and high-pitched voice, with the ability to joke about himself. Ray recently celebrated his birthday on July 30. His final Instagram post was a tribute to himself, captioning a picture of a woman in a car: "Pulling up on 32 like…..Lord I thank you for another lap around this hot a** sun." He became famous with appearances on Russell Simmons' digital comedy stream All Def Digital. Additionally, he was a cast member on MTV's Wild 'N Out helmed by Nick Cannon. He also hosted a podcast called The Cali Kickback with Lewis Ray.
Keanu Reeves To Star In ‘Devil In The White City;’ Hulu Gives Limited Series Order To Adaptation Of Erik Larson Bestseller
Click here to read the full article. It’s official: Keanu Reeves will star in the long-gestating adaptation of Erik Larson’s Devil in the White City for Hulu. The streamer today announced a limited series order for the drama, which tells the story of Daniel H. Burnham, a demanding but visionary architect who races to make his mark on history with the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair, and Dr. H. H. Holmes, America’s first modern serial killer and the man behind the notorious “Murder Castle” built in the Fair’s shadow. This marks Reeves’ first major U.S. TV role. He will also serve as an executive...
Lizzo appears to respond to Kathy Hilton mistaking her for ‘Precious’ on ‘Watch What Happens Live’
Kathy Hilton went and stepped right in it during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday night by not being able to identify our queen and goddess Lizzo and, in doing so, committed a racial and fatphobic microaggression. And it appears as though the “About Damn Time” singer may have subtly clapped back.
The Game's Eminem Diss Track Roasted By Fans On Twitter
The Game is a legendary artist in his own right, although. over the years, he has gotten himself into some trouble with his bars. He is an artist who has no issues with offending people, but sometimes, he goes so far over the top that fans don't really know how to support it. This has led to lots of online criticism over the last few years, and when he announced a 10-minute Eminem diss track, you can be sure that fans were chomping at the bit to let their feelings be heard.
The baby is here! AFLW star Sabrina Frederick and her wife Lili welcome their newborn daughter Florence Elton to the world
Sabrina Frederick and her wife Lili were absolutely over the moon as they introduced their 'tiny dancer' to the world on Friday. The AFLW star, 25, gathered photos of their blessed day as she gently cradled her newborn daughter swaddled in a striped blanket. She uploaded the black and white...
Netflix's 'Love, Death + Robots' Renewed for Volume 4
Following the success of Season 3, Netflix‘s fan-favorite series Love, Death + Robots has officially been renewed for Volume 4. The news comes as the Oscar-winning director Alberto Mielgo was awarded an Emmy for Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation for his Vol. 3 short, Jibaro, last week. Two more Primetime Emmy Awards are currently pending for the show.
"Black-ish" Creator Kenya Barris Is Creating a Modern Reboot of "The Wizard of Oz"
Kenya Barris is working on a new, modern version of "The Wizard of Oz" for Warner Bros. According to an Aug. 15 Deadline report, Barris isn't sharing anything else about the film, except that it's an updated version of the musical. Warner Bros. didn't immediately respond to POPSUGAR's request for comment.
Where to Watch and Stream Ooops! Noah Is Gone... Free Online
Where is the best place to watch and stream Ooops! Noah Is Gone... right now? Read on to find out!. Cast: Callum Maloney Dermot Magennis Ava Connolly Tara Flynn Paul Tylak. It's the end of the world. A flood is coming. Luckily for Dave and his son Finny, a couple of clumsy Nestrians, an Ark has been built to save all animals. But as it turns out, Nestrians aren't allowed. Sneaking on board with the involuntary help of Hazel and her daughter Leah, two Grymps, they think they're safe. Until the curious kids fall off the Ark. Now Finny and Leah struggle to survive the flood and hungry predators and attempt to reach the top of a mountain, while Dave and Hazel must put aside their differences, turn the Ark around and save their kids. It's definitely not going to be smooth sailing.
Where to Watch Every Episode of "Criminal Minds" Ahead of the Revival
For 15 years, "Criminal Minds" captured the hearts of audiences around the world and garnered a huge following that's influenced several spinoffs, an international adaptation, and even a video game. The CBS crime series, which spanned 15 seasons and over 300 episodes, was Netflix's most-watched TV show in the US in 2021, beating out other record-breaking originals like "Squid Game" and "Bridgerton," according to The Hollywood Reporter. To the shock of the show's millions of fans, Netflix removed "Criminal Minds" from its platform in June 2022, leaving many wondering where to watch the binge-worthy series.
John Wick Prequel Series The Continental Is Now Heading To Streaming As Its Premiere Window Is Finally Revealed
Along with the John Wick spinoff The Continental heading to streaming, we also finally have a premiere window for the prequel series.
Watch Kristin Cavallari Deadlift 185 Pounds Like It’s Nothing
Kristin Cavallari is living proof that hard work pays off. The "Laguna Beach" star posted a new fitness record on her Instagram, deadlifting 185 pounds — for three reps, no less — without so much as breaking a sweat. "185lbs 💪🏻 new record for me," she wrote in her caption, tagging her personal trainer, Kevin Klug. This accomplishment comes after Cavallari shared an Instagram story back in July doing the same trap-bar deadlift with only 155 pounds. Now, with dedication, consistency, and a steadfast loyalty to strength training, she's already able to lift 30 pounds heavier — and she has the video to prove it.
