vermontbiz.com
Vermont gasoline prices keep falling, but could rebound
Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont are down 9 cents in the last week to $4.31 per gallon. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 10 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.91/g today. Prices in Vermont have fallen at a slower pace than the national average over the last month. Gas Buddy analysis suggests that prices here and nationally could be on the way back up.
WCAX
Vermont Tap House temporarily closes amid staffing shortages
The Colchester Historical Society is celebrating this month. August marks 15 years since the old Log Schoolhouse in Colchester opened to the public as a museum and visitor center. UVM men's basketball finishes perfect in preseason trip up North. Updated: 5 hours ago. New York state leaders say the Empire...
WCAX
Why Vermont is offering incentives to people who buy e-bikes
Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy signed the Inflation Reduction Act on Monday. Residents along a Lake Champlain bay ask boaters to anchor elsewhere. A battle between residents and boaters in one Lake Champlain bay is making waves. Vermont GOP will not support Liam Madden for US House. Updated: 5 hours ago.
WCAX
Williston restaurant temporarily closes amid staffing shortages
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont businesses are still struggling to hire. That shortage is causing one area restaurant to temporarily close. Team members of the Vermont Tap House in Williston posted on social media that staffing shortages in the restaurant industry have made things extremely difficult. They say they’ve tried...
WCAX
State troopers patrol Burlington streets
A Williston restaurant is temporarily closing its doors amid an ongoing staffing shortage. New York state leaders say the Empire State is now infested with the spotted lanternfly and immediate action is needed. Vermont Olympian to end season early and train at home. Updated: 5 hours ago. Elle Purrier St....
WCAX
COVID outbreak closes Vermont summer camp early
NORTH HERO, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont summer camp is bidding farewell to campers a little earlier than planned. Camp Abnaki in North Hero was scheduled to go full throttle this year despite COVID. All kids enrolled in the program were required to be fully vaccinated along with camp counselors.
vermontbiz.com
Department of Public Safety updates SurviVermont sessions
Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Department of Public Safety will host a SurviVermont session this evening in Derby and is adding another one this week in Chittenden County. The 90-minute session in Colchester is scheduled to begin at 6 pm. Thursday, August 18, at Colchester High School, 131 Laker Lane....
hwy.co
Where Is the Tallest Mountain in Vermont?
If you’ve done any traveling along the East Coast, you know the mountain ranges don’t compare in size to the mountain ranges of the West. But they’re still worth visiting and exploring. The hiking trails range from easy to strenuous, and the views will take your breath away. When you visit Vermont, you want to make sure you visit Mount Mansfield. The tallest mountain in Vermont, this peak offers stunning views over 4,000 feet above sea level.
mynbc5.com
This is Our Home: Georgia, VT
GEORGIA, Vt. — This week, NBC5 anchor Sarahbeth Ackerman went to Georgia, Vermont, a small community in Northern Vermont near St. Albans. Coming up next week, we're taking you to Underhill to showcase what that community has to offer.
WCAX
Vermont woman killed in head-on crash in Sheldon
SHELDON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont woman was killed in a head-on crash in Sheldon Monday morning. It happened at about 9:20 a.m. on Route 105 near Route 236. Witnesses told Vermont State Police that Winona Jette, 61, of Richford, was headed east when she crossed the center line and hit an oncoming car head-on.
WCAX
Vermont Olympian to end season early and train at home
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Elle Purrier St. Pierre is ending her running season early to “hit the reset button” at home in Vermont. That’s what the Olympian posted on Facebook. St. Pierre ran in the Olympics in 2021, placing 10th in the 1500 meter. Her post says...
northcountrynow.com
Spotlight on Grasse River Hemp in Canton
St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce will host a Business Spotlight on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at Grasse River Hemp, 6900 County Route 27, Canton, from 5 to 7 p.m. There is a $5 admission at the door, with door prizes, food and networking. For more info: (315) 386-4000. Here, Joe and Madison, of Grasse River Hemp, show off their hemp plants and tractor at Northern Limits Farm in Canton. STLC photo.
WCAX
Residents along a Lake Champlain bay ask boaters to anchor elsewhere
WILLSBORO, N.Y. (WCAX) - A battle between residents and boaters in one Lake Champlain bay is making waves. Residents hand-delivered a note asking boaters to spend their time elsewhere. The letter reads pretty clearly that residents of Willsboro Bay want boaters to stay quiet or get out. But the town...
WCAX
65th annual Vermont Antique and Classic Car Show
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - “They come here to see the cars, they come here, as I mentioned earlier about the nostalgia,” said Christopher G. Barbieri of the Car Show. Whether it’s food, or old car parts, there’s something for everyone at the Vermont Antique and Classic Car Show.
WCAX
Suspicious fire at Colchester camp
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - An early Saturday morning fire destroyed a camp next to Lake Champlain. Colchester Police say the blaze was discovered just after 1 a.m. at 1267 Lake Shore Drive. The camp building was unoccupied at the time. The flames even destroyed the camp boat. The Colchester Fire...
Colchester Sun
City council approves four items to be added to November Ballot, tax increases not as jarring as they seem
ESSEX JUNCTION — Four items were approved to be added to the November 2022 General Election ballot by the Essex Junction City Council on Aug. 10. These items include joining Green Mountain Transit, joining the Winooski Valley Park District, joining the Chittenden County Communications Union District and selling alcohol in Essex Junction. At the general election, city residents will vote to decide what the city should join and if it should sell alcohol.
mynbc5.com
Man drowns in northern New York
ALTONA, N.Y. — A Northern New York man drowned on Friday morning after swimming in Miner Lake in Altona. New York State Police said Donald Perry, 60, was found near his kayak. There were no signs of foul play. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of...
nhtalkradio.com
New Hampshire Bulletin: Berlin, Mt. Washington, Bedford
Reporter Amanda Gokee of the New Hampshire Bulletin joins A. J. Kierstead of WKXL in the Morning to preview her article on the Gunstock debacle, Berlin utilizing Burgess BioPower, Mt. Washington hearings, and Bedford elections. More from them at newhampshirebulletin.com. https://newhampshirebulletin.com/2022/08/10/gunstock-a-reopening-and-a-reckoning/. https://newhampshirebulletin.com/briefs/berlin-to-use-waste-heat-from-burgess-biopower-to-clear-snow-from-streets-sidewalks/. https://newhampshirebulletin.com/briefs/mount-washington-commission-to-hold-public-sessions-on-master-plan/. https://newhampshirebulletin.com/briefs/election-monitor-to-oversee-bedford-primaries-following-ags-review-of-uncounted-ballots/
WCAX
Victim in Shelburne Road shooting familiar to police
Stuck in Vt: Talking with Ben, Debbie & Ethan Kilham of Kilham Bear Center in Lyme, New Hampshire. For almost 30 years, Ben Kilham has been rehabilitating orphaned, injured and abandoned black bear cubs and releasing them back into the wild — over 400 bears and counting. Updated: 4...
newportdispatch.com
The Northern Star ready for its first international Canadian cruise August 22
NEWPORT — The Northern Star Cruise is gearing up for its first international cruise into Canada. The cruise will take place Monday, August 22. Passengers are in for an extremely special, one-of-a-kind excursion that can only be found on international Lake Memphremagog. During the 4-hour cruise, the boat will...
