BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Hand-in-Hand wooden playground in the Blacksburg Municipal Park is being remodeled and town officials want your ideas and input. The Turner Street playground was built 30 years ago in 1992 by community volunteers. The Blacksburg Parks and Recreation Department says the playground needs to be updated to meet current national safety standards and updated from the years of wear and tear.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO