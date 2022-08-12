ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, VA

macaronikid.com

12 Lynchburg and Virginia Fall Festivals You Don't Want to Miss

Fall festival season in Central Virginia starts in early September and continues in October. Some local fall festivals are primarily for adults, but many also offer fun kids' activities. Check out the information booths, let the kids enjoy the rides, pick up some yummy festival food and make memories as you spend a day outdoors together.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

7@four: Pirate Nights at Crab Du Jour

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pirate Nights are bringing the seas to Crab De Jour Roanoke. Join the crew as they dress in pirate gear and welcome the whole family to enjoy the atmosphere, with kids eating for 50% off. There will also be $5 pirate drinks. More information can be...
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

Northwest Ace Hardware and Salem Fair donate $7,725 to 127 Place

SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — Northwest Ace Hardware teamed up with the Salem Fair to donate $7,725 to 127 Place, a Christian-based non-profit for orphans in southwest Virginia. The Salem Fair returned to Salem this past June, allowing Northwest Ace Hardware stores to sell hundreds of “Megapass” unlimited ride wristband tickets for the fair in advance. […]
SALEM, VA
WSLS

Head coach of South Forest Community Christian football program resigns

ROANOKE, Va. – Less than two weeks after the 10 News Investigation into the South Forest Community Christian football program, its athletic director and head football coach, Pope Mitchell, has resigned. Mitchell’s resignation leaves the players who did stay on the team scrambling for their next opportunity. It...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Hokies flocking to Virginia Tech as fall move-in week kicks off

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Get ready for some extra traffic around Blacksburg because Virginia Tech’s move-in week is officially underway for the fall semester, starting with new and transfer students. From Monday, Aug. 15 through Wednesday, Aug. 17, new and transfer students will be welcomed to the Virginia...
BLACKSBURG, VA
wfirnews.com

Woman hospitalized after Northwest Roanoke shooting

From Roanoke City Police: On August 14, 2022 at approximately 7:32 P.M., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 3300 block of Fernciff Avenue NW. Responding officers located an adult female in a parking lot with what appeared to be a non-life threatening injury. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the woman to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

Lynchburg organizations offer free haircuts, back-to-school fun for students

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — On Sunday, Ted & Ted’s Barber Shoppe joined forces with the 434 Saintz football team to put on a back-to-school bash that offered free haircuts and braiding — not to mention plenty of fun activities — for kids in the Lynchburg community. The co-founder of Ted & Ted’s Barber Shoppe, Ted […]
FireRescue1

Entire Va. volunteer squad suspended, may face embezzlement charges

ROANOKE, Va. — A entire volunteer squad has been suspended while its members are being investigated and may face charges of embezzlement and obtaining money by false pretense, WSLS reported Friday. The Roanoke County Police Department and the county’s internal auditor are investigating the Hollins Fire and Rescue Volunteer...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Trial underway for man charged in deadly explosion, in Buena Vista

LEXINGTON, Va. (WFXR) — After months of pauses due to the pandemic, the trial of a Roanoke man charged in connection to a deadly explosion at a gas station is underway. In May of 2019, an explosion at South River Market in Buena Vista killed four people. Phillip Westmoreland, the driver of the fuel delivery truck was charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter.
BUENA VISTA, VA
FOX8 News

20th memorial motorcycle ride for Jennifer Short

RIDGEWAY, Va. (WGHP) — The 20th Jennifer Short Memorial scholarship ride took place on Saturday. Ray Reynolds has been the long-time organizer of the event and he is stepping down after 20 years. The riders met at the CrossPoint Church in Ridgeway, Virginia. A lunch was held at noon for the riders sponsored by both […]
wfxrtv.com

Blacksburg seeking input on Hand-in-Hand wooden playground redesign

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Hand-in-Hand wooden playground in the Blacksburg Municipal Park is being remodeled and town officials want your ideas and input. The Turner Street playground was built 30 years ago in 1992 by community volunteers. The Blacksburg Parks and Recreation Department says the playground needs to be updated to meet current national safety standards and updated from the years of wear and tear.
BLACKSBURG, VA
WSET

Portion of Wards Road: temporary lane closure

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — There will be one-lane traffic outside the northbound lane along the 2000 block of Wards Road from Tuesday until Friday. This will occur between 8:30 a.m.- 3:30 p.m. The public works department said that the reduced one lane is to accommodate the installation of a...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Pulaski Co. school bus breaks down, delays student pickup times

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Some Pulaski County students may have to wait a while for their school bus to arrive Monday morning due to an issue with Bus 59. According to Pulaski County Public Schools, Bus 59 — which serves the Snowville area and is also covering for Bus 46 — has broken down.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
NRVNews

Dowdy, Joshua Michael

Joshua Michael Dowdy, age 33, of Christiansburg died Sunday, August 14, 2022, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital. He was born in Radford, Virginia on March 13, 1989. He is preceded in death by his sister Ashley Dowdy, Uncle Gary Dowdy, and Grandfather Bobby Dowdy. He is survived by his mother, Sheri...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Current State of Cybersecurity: Roanoke Expert Weighs in

The silent and secret attack on our data and sensitive information continues to plague the world. Current State of Cybersecurity: Roanoke Expert Weighs …. Back to school: How rising costs are affecting college …. Trial of man charged in connection to 2019 gas station …. Hokies flocking to Virginia Tech...
ROANOKE, VA
wfirnews.com

Roanoke Star on Mill Mountain “named” for Brenda Hale

Dr. Brenda Hale, long time president of the Roanoke NAACP chapter and community activist, was honored by the Kiwanis Club of Roanoke yesterday with an honorary naming of the Roanoke Star atop Mill Mountain, a fundraising program the Kiwanis Club initiated several years ago. A sign near the Mill Mountain Star viewing platform will recognize that naming for the next year.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Ava could be a purrfect fit in your home

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – This momma kitty is probably feeling a bit lonely. Shelter staff told 10 News that Ava came to their shelter over 414 days ago with her kittens, and has been waiting on a family to give her a chance very patiently. Now is your chance...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Woman found shot in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman was found shot near 3300 Ferncliff Avenue NW Sunday evening, according to Roanoke Police. Someone called police about 7:30 p.m. reporting a person had been shot. The woman’s injuries appear to be non-critical, according to police. No one has been arrested.
ROANOKE, VA
touropia.com

12 Best Cities in Virginia to Live and Visit

The first state to be settled in 1607, Virginia has a rich history, culture and heritage to delve into lots of spellbinding scenery. This makes it a fabulous place to live, visit and vacation with all its small towns and cities offering up something new, old and interesting to enjoy.
VIRGINIA STATE

