Ohio’s luxury motor coach resorts offer unique RV experience: ‘Rocking the RV Life’ podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Jeff and Patti Kinzbach have been to about 150 campsites since they started living out of their RV full-time, and their recent stay at Hearthside Grove Lake Erie stood out from the mix. The luxury motor coach resort, located at Geneva-on-the-Lake, offered more than gravel driveways and...
Kids Can Explore Dozens of Heavy Work Vehicles at Cleveland Metroparks Event
Sun 8/21 @ 10AM-3PM Has your family managed to miss the other Touch-a-Truck events that have happened so far this month? Never fear! Cleveland Metroparks is back this weekend with its 11th annual Touch-a-Truck event at Brookside Reservation. There’ll be an eye-popping 50 or so heavy work vehicles that kids...
Red-tailed hawk survives harrowing rescue
A red-tailed hawk that was trapped in a dead tree for several days in a Medina neighborhood has been rescued.
Brooklyn’s annual Picnic in the Park returns Aug. 20
BROOKLYN, Ohio -- After taking the last two years off due to the pandemic, the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce’s Picnic in the Park returns Saturday (Aug. 20) to Veterans Memorial Park’s Grand Pavilion. “We’re thrilled to finally be hosting again this year,” Chamber of Commerce President Jessica M....
Non-toxic vegetable oil accidentally released into Grand River in Painesville
A white substance was seen floating on the top of the Grand River in Painesville on Saturday, which has been determined to be a non-toxic vegetable oil product, Fairport Harbor Fire Department said.
Fire destroys Smuggler’s Cove apartment, 6-bay garage in Avon Lake
AVON LAKE, Ohio -- The Avon Lake Fire Department responded to a fire in an attached garage at the Smuggler’s Cove apartments Saturday (Aug. 13). A six-bay garage, including at least three vehicles and a motorcycle, were a total loss. Three other cars were damaged from heat exposure. Of...
Craft lovers converge on Medina for Affair on the Square
MEDINA, Ohio -- The Affair on the Square crafted a successful and very popular shopping event in Medina’s Uptown Park Sunday (Aug. 14). More than 150 exhibitors showcased their arts, crafts and foodstuffs to throngs of visitors. The event began at 11 a.m., and by noon the parking garages behind the Medina County Courthouse and City Hall were totally filled. Latecomers slowly circled the garage hoping for an empty spot.
Summit County Probate Court, Vantage Aging seek volunteers to visit nursing home residents
AKRON, Ohio – The Summit County Probate Court and the AmeriCorps Seniors Volunteer Program of Vantage Aging are hosting an informational meeting for community members interested in visiting with older adults who live in area nursing homes. The need for volunteers is pressing as many older adults who live...
Big Avon Lake condo fire leaves residents picking up the pieces
Firefighters from nine west side fire departments responded to a fast moving fire on Saturday morning at a condominium complex in Avon Lake.
Rozi’s Wine House schedules 2 wine, beer fundraisers
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Rozi’s Wine House has a pair of wine and beer fundraisers coming up. A wine and cheese fundraiser for Barton Senior Center is 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27. The event was on hold the past two years because of the coronavirus pandemic. It...
Vegetable-oil powder accidentally released into river in Lake County
PAINESVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A reportedly non-toxic vegetable oil product was accidentally released Saturday into the Grand River, but officials say Sunday there doesn’t appear to be any adverse effects on fish and wildlife. A white substance was spotted on the river at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday, according...
Cleveland Brew Shop to mark 10 years with Oktoberfest party
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Brew Shop - Cleveland’s only local homebrew shop – is marking 10 years in business with an Oktoberfest party and homebrew competition. The event is 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17. The 10th anniversary party is scheduled to be held outside...
This Ohio Farm has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the Country
It's finally sunflower season here in Ohio. Every summer, between late August and September, sunflower fields light up in bright yellow hues as buds begin to bloom and there's no better way to take in all the beauty than visiting a sunflower farm.
Keep migratory birds safe this fall: Morgan Paskert
Guest columnist Morgan Paskert is on staff at the Lake Erie Nature & Science Center. Every spring and fall, millions of birds migrate through Ohio on their way between their breeding and overwintering grounds. During migration, birds can travel hundreds of miles in one night -- even hummingbirds weighing an average of 3.5 grams.
Nearby family a big benefit seniors in care facilities
Socialization for seniors living in care facilities can be vital to their overall well-being. It may help if they have loved ones who live close by, because that could make it more convenient for them to visit more frequently. Beth Septer, vice president of sales and marketing at Menorah Park...
Saying goodbye to the family minivan
CLEVELAND, Ohio – For a decade, I was a minivan mom. We bought our Honda Odyssey near the beginning of our parenting odyssey, when we had 90-pound dog, a 2-year-old son and a baby daughter on the way. We filled the trunk with a massive double BOB running stroller, and I made mix CDs of kid hits, like PBS’s “Dinosaur Train,” to keep us entertained.
Bummin’ Beaver Brewery set to open this week in Chagrin Falls
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio – Bummin’ Beaver Brewery is set to open its doors this week. Opening day is Wednesday, Aug. 17. Grand opening is slated for Friday, Aug. 19, with live music and food trucks. The brewery has been in the works more than two years. Final approval...
Firefighters rescue kitten stuck in Summit County car wash
GREEN, Ohio (WOIO) - An itty, bitty kitten has a bright future ahead thanks to a fire department in Summit County. The “formerly white” feline was rescued by firefighters from the Green Fire Department, according to a Facebook post. Firefighters said the kitten had been stuck in mechanical...
Clap, cheer and whistle, as this news is all good: Sun Messages
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- There is very real suffering and trouble in this world and in every community that I know of. At the same time, it is important to note the moments when the sun breaks through the clouds and people meet -- and exceed -- our expectations. Some do so instinctively and others with great effort.
Feast of the Assumption procession walks through Little Italy
A solemn procession through the streets took place Monday at Holy Rosary Church. It continued the church's morning mass prayer celebrating the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary.
