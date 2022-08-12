ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Related
coolcleveland.com

Kids Can Explore Dozens of Heavy Work Vehicles at Cleveland Metroparks Event

Sun 8/21 @ 10AM-3PM Has your family managed to miss the other Touch-a-Truck events that have happened so far this month? Never fear! Cleveland Metroparks is back this weekend with its 11th annual Touch-a-Truck event at Brookside Reservation. There’ll be an eye-popping 50 or so heavy work vehicles that kids...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Brooklyn’s annual Picnic in the Park returns Aug. 20

BROOKLYN, Ohio -- After taking the last two years off due to the pandemic, the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce’s Picnic in the Park returns Saturday (Aug. 20) to Veterans Memorial Park’s Grand Pavilion. “We’re thrilled to finally be hosting again this year,” Chamber of Commerce President Jessica M....
BROOKLYN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tap Water#Labor Day Weekend#Plumbing#Water Heater#Shrubs#Olmsted Falls#Northeast Ohioans
Cleveland.com

Craft lovers converge on Medina for Affair on the Square

MEDINA, Ohio -- The Affair on the Square crafted a successful and very popular shopping event in Medina’s Uptown Park Sunday (Aug. 14). More than 150 exhibitors showcased their arts, crafts and foodstuffs to throngs of visitors. The event began at 11 a.m., and by noon the parking garages behind the Medina County Courthouse and City Hall were totally filled. Latecomers slowly circled the garage hoping for an empty spot.
MEDINA, OH
Cleveland.com

Keep migratory birds safe this fall: Morgan Paskert

Guest columnist Morgan Paskert is on staff at the Lake Erie Nature & Science Center. Every spring and fall, millions of birds migrate through Ohio on their way between their breeding and overwintering grounds. During migration, birds can travel hundreds of miles in one night -- even hummingbirds weighing an average of 3.5 grams.
BAY VILLAGE, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Nearby family a big benefit seniors in care facilities

Socialization for seniors living in care facilities can be vital to their overall well-being. It may help if they have loved ones who live close by, because that could make it more convenient for them to visit more frequently. Beth Septer, vice president of sales and marketing at Menorah Park...
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland.com

Saying goodbye to the family minivan

CLEVELAND, Ohio – For a decade, I was a minivan mom. We bought our Honda Odyssey near the beginning of our parenting odyssey, when we had 90-pound dog, a 2-year-old son and a baby daughter on the way. We filled the trunk with a massive double BOB running stroller, and I made mix CDs of kid hits, like PBS’s “Dinosaur Train,” to keep us entertained.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Firefighters rescue kitten stuck in Summit County car wash

GREEN, Ohio (WOIO) - An itty, bitty kitten has a bright future ahead thanks to a fire department in Summit County. The “formerly white” feline was rescued by firefighters from the Green Fire Department, according to a Facebook post. Firefighters said the kitten had been stuck in mechanical...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
80K+
Followers
77K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy