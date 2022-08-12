Read full article on original website
Related
brownwoodnews.com
Brown County Sheriff’s Report: Aug. 15
On Monday, Aug. 8, Deputy John Geis was called to the sheriff’s office to take a report on a criminal trespass. Deputy Geis spoke with a victim who owned the property after the passing of her father. The victim stated her father’s ex had been trespassing on that property and possibly stealing items of the property. The victim wanted a Criminal Trespass Warning served, and a report was made.
koxe.com
Brown County Sheriff’s Office Log
On Monday, Aug. 8, Deputy John Geis was called to the sheriff’s office to take a report on a criminal trespass. Deputy Geis spoke with a victim who owned the property after the passing of her father. The victim stated her father’s ex had been trespassing on that property and possibly stealing items of the property. The victim wanted a Criminal Trespass Warning served, and a report was made.
brownwoodnews.com
Burn ban remains intact in Brown County
The Brown County Commissioners met Monday morning at the Brown County Courthouse, where the decision was made to keep the burn ban within the county intact. Among the other highlights of the meeting, County Commissioners approved entering a consulting contract with Goldsmith Solutions regarding an IT opening. With no IT person currently on staff in the courthouse, Goldsmith Solutions will be brought in to help conduct interviews in an effort to fill that role.
WANTED: Eric Kehl wanted for Aggravated Assault and more out of Comanche County
COMANCHE COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Comanche Police Department sent out an alert Wednesday, searching for a local criminal. Robert “Eric” Kehl is wanted out of Comanche County on numerous warrants for Felony Evading Arrest, Aggravated Assault and a warrant out of Pardon and Parole. If you see Kehl or know where he could be […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
brownwoodnews.com
Lake Brownwood water update: Aug. 15
The following update on Lake Brownwood water conditions was proved Monday by Brown County Water Improvement District General Manager John Allen:. As of 9:30 am Monday August 15th, 2022 Lake Brownwood is at 6 feet and 3 tenths below spillway. We are still in Voluntary water restrictions, Stage 1 of...
brownwoodnews.com
Alice ‘Fay’ James
Alice “Fay” James, age 79, of Brownwood went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones. Fay brought love and joy to everyone she came in contact with. A Memorial Service for Alice will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August...
brownwoodnews.com
Maximum 20-year sentence handed down for attempted kidnapping of 4-year-old
District Attorney Micheal Murray reported that on Wednesday, Aug. 10, Ronnie Jackson was sentenced to a maximum prison sentence by Judge Sam Moss for the offense of Attempted Aggravated Kidnapping. Jackson was on trial for an attempted kidnapping of a 4-year-old girl from Hobby Lobby in 2020. First Assistant District...
brownwoodnews.com
Pecan Valley Republican Women hosting Michael Quinn Sullivan Aug. 18
Are you upset about what is happening with the U.S. Government and or the State of Texas? Do you want to get involved and take action? The Pecan Valley Republican Women’s Club cordially extends an invitation to members of the community to attend their upcoming monthly meeting, featuring Michael Quinn Sullivan as guest speaker on Thursday August 18, 6:00 PM. at the Brownwood Country Club.
RELATED PEOPLE
brownwoodnews.com
First TEA school ratings released in three years
The Texas Education Agency on Monday released its first public school ratings in three years and despite pandemic interruptions. There are a total of 1,207 school districts in Texas, and 1,195 were evaluated. Out of the districts evaluated, 33.1% got an A, 54% got a B, 9.4% got a C and 3.5% got a “Not Rated” label.
koxe.com
Arrests Made After Two High Speed Chases in Coleman County
Coleman County law enforcement agencies were involved in two separate chases on Sunday evening, August 7th, both originating in neighboring counties. According to Coleman County Sheriff Les Cogdill:. On Sunday August 7, 202, at around 9:53 PM, Coleman County was advised that the Winters Police Department (Runnels County) was attempting...
brownwoodnews.com
Early police make recent arrests for cocaine, marijuana possession
The Early Police Department posted the following information on its Facebook page Monday afternoon:. In the early morning hours of Friday, Aug. 6, shortly after midnight, a vehicle was stopped in 100 block of Early Blvd. for traffic violation. While officers talked to the driver an odor of alcohol was coming from the vehicle causing officers to check further during the stop. Officers located where an open container had spilled into the floorboard. The 2 occupants were removed from the car, The driver, Cesar A. Zamora Palomo, was provided a field sobriety test which he failed and was taken into custody for DWI with open container. Both occupants admitted to marijuana in the vehicle which officers found along with cocaine. The passenger, Jesus Luis Gaspar was arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of controlled substance (Cocaine).
ktxs.com
Multiple individuals arrested in Clyde after police discover narcotics, contraband in home
CLYDE, Texas — Clyde police are investigating after a traffic stop resulted in multiple arrests and the seizure of narcotics and contraband. According to a social media post from the Clyde Police Department, a traffic stop that was conducted on August 4th led to police obtaining a search warrant for a house in Clyde. The warrant was executed in the afternoon and police seized narcotics, weapons, and other contraband from the home.
IN THIS ARTICLE
koxe.com
Vehicle vs. building accident reported on 4th Street
Shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday, the Brownwood Fire Department and Brownwood Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of 4th Street and Indian Creek for a vehicle vs. building collision. Upon arrival, it was discovered a white Ram pick-up had struck the front of the building near a display of...
brownwoodnews.com
Brownwood Chamber Business Expo slated for Sept. 1
The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce will host the 28th Annual Business Expo on Thursday, September 1st at the Brownwood Coliseum, presented by KANAR RV Sales. Over 70 businesses participated in last year’s expo and this year’s theme is Movies of the 90s!. Registrations are accepting registration for...
Hidden Gems: 2 sisters-in-law restore old Comanche train depot one brick at a time
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – It’s rare that a train drives by the century-old train depot anymore. Even though the tracks are not often used now, if you look at the depot; you can see that the walls are still holding up strong, the original door still slides with ease, and pieces of history are displayed […]
CRASH REPORT: Investigation closes on Coleman County crash that killed 18-year-old athlete
COLEMAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Texas Highway Patrol (THP) put out its crash report on the early Sunday morning wreck which took the life of 18-year-old Cross Plains High student, Ryan Hopkins. According to the report, Hopkins and a 16-year-old were traveling south on U.S. 84, just about 12 miles northwest of Coleman when they […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
I-20 overpass in Eastland County to be removed, TxDOT encourages patience & alternate routes
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced the removal of an I-20 overpass in Eastland County in about two weeks. According to a press release from TxDOT – Brownwood District, it’s the I-20 overpass at CR 235 (Desdemona Boulevard) that will be removed on Tuesday, August 23. While the over […]
brownwoodnews.com
BISD reminder regarding Gordon Wood Stadium football tickets, student ticket-holder guidelines
As part of ongoing efforts to provide a safe and enjoyable experience for our fans at Gordon Wood Stadium, Brownwood ISD has released the following guidelines for students entering the stadium for home varsity football games:. All student ticket-holders eighth grade or younger wishing to attend home varsity football games...
brownwoodnews.com
Kicks for Kids kicks off a new school year
Kicks for Kids is a program that takes donations from the Brown County community before the school year starts. The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce asks the schools what shoe sizes they need, and then the Chamber delivers those shoes to the school counselors to disperse to students. A good turnout came for Kicks for Kids, with La Botana providing free meals for all who donate.
WacoTrib.com
North Bosque River: Drought of 2022, from Lake Waco northward
The North Bosque River watershed, which spans five counties from Lake Waco to Stephenville, is almost entirely in "exceptional" drought, the U.S. Drought Monitor's most severe designation. The volume of the North Bosque is at the mercy of how much rain falls in the watershed. The flow can fluctuate wildly given the notoriously fickle weather of North Central Texas. It's not forever. This isn't the first time the river's waters have dwindled this far, and the history of flooding along the river in the last five years alone demonstrate the power it gains when rainy weather does return. But climate change experts predict hotter summers and bigger rainstorms to come, and city officials are looking for ways to reuse wastewater instead of return it to nature. Read more: https://go.wacotrib.com/river.
Comments / 0