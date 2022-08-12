The Early Police Department posted the following information on its Facebook page Monday afternoon:. In the early morning hours of Friday, Aug. 6, shortly after midnight, a vehicle was stopped in 100 block of Early Blvd. for traffic violation. While officers talked to the driver an odor of alcohol was coming from the vehicle causing officers to check further during the stop. Officers located where an open container had spilled into the floorboard. The 2 occupants were removed from the car, The driver, Cesar A. Zamora Palomo, was provided a field sobriety test which he failed and was taken into custody for DWI with open container. Both occupants admitted to marijuana in the vehicle which officers found along with cocaine. The passenger, Jesus Luis Gaspar was arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of controlled substance (Cocaine).

EARLY, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO