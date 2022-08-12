Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
This Passive-Income Giant Has High-Powered Growth Ahead
Brookfield Renewable delivered double-digit growth in the second quarter. The renewable-energy company secured several more growth drivers in the period. That has it on track to grow toward the high end of its range in the coming years.
Motley Fool
Why Shares of Taseko Mines Are Soaring Today
The EPA issued a draft permit for a copper mining project in Arizona. Taseko estimates construction of the copper project will begin in 2023.
CNBC
The other reason why food prices are rising
The United Nations' worst-case scenario calculation is that global food prices will rise by an additional 8.5% by 2027. More expensive fertilizers are contributed to those higher costs, with some fertilizers spiking 300% since September 2020, according to the American Farm Bureau. "Last year [fertilizer] was around $270 per ton...
Motley Fool
Social Security: 1 Drastic Change Coming in 2023
Social Security can make for a more financially
Motley Fool
3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Turn $350,000 Into $1 Million by 2030
Dividend stocks offer a rich history of outperformance, which makes them a smart buy in a turbulent market. These three exceptionally high-yield income stocks are perfectly positioned to thrive within their respective industries.
Motley Fool
2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy That Are Helping Drive the Market Rebound
Apple and Amazon rank as two of the top three stocks that most impact the S&P's performance. Both stocks have soared in recent weeks, helping fuel the S&P 500's rebound. Apple and Amazon are great picks to buy now because of their improving near-term prospects and excellent long-term opportunities.
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks to Double Up On Right Now
The stock market has been under a lot
Motley Fool
3 Companies That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2032
If you want a sure bet, start with Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway. If you want higher returns, this chipmaker and software-as-a-service leader have lots of growth opportunities.
Motley Fool
Missed Out on the FAANG Stocks? Buy the CASH Stocks Instead.
Cloudflare is competing with giants, and it's growing rapidly thanks to multiple points of differentiation. Advanced Micro Devices is set to become the global leader in high-performance computing. Shopify continues to expand its service offerings to cement its place as a top dog in e-commerce.
3 warning signs about the economy coming out of America's top companies
Companies are bracing for potential trouble ahead by lowering their advertising budgets, cutting costs and adapting to their customers' changing spending habits.
Motley Fool
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Shopify recently added new B2B commerce tools to its platform, dramatically expanding its addressable market. Airbnb is evolving into an inspiration engine for travelers, and it's generating tremendous amounts of cash in the process.
Motley Fool
2 Top Tech Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul
Stocks are the best investment vehicle for generating long-term wealth. Tech stocks were the driving force behind the latest bull market. Their pullback is a buying opportunity to buy those with long-term growth potential.
Soaring commodity prices lift BHP to best profit in 11 years, growing arsenal for MA
(Reuters) -BHP Group Ltd reported bumper profits on surging commodity prices on Tuesday, sending shares sharply higher, as the global miner failed to rule out a second approach in its spurned $6 billion bid for OZ Minerals.
Motley Fool
3 Passive Income Generators Down Between 11% and 34% to Buy Hand Over Fist
Verizon's 5.7% dividend yield is the highest it has been in the last decade. Pool Corp.'s price-to-earnings ratio is the lowest it has been in ten years. Tractor Supply looks to continue lowering its share count while raising its dividend annually.
AOL Corp
Cannabis: ‘The U.S. is a $100 billion opportunity,’ Tilray CEO says
The U.S. market for cannabis is staggering, according to Tilray (TLRY) CEO Irwin Simon — even as it awaits a green light from Congress. "The U.S. is a $100 billion opportunity in cannabis," Simon told Yahoo Finance Live (video above). "If you look at cannabis today in the U.S., 93% of Americans want medical cannabis legalized and about 63%, 65% want adult use. Today, it's legal in about 33 states, plus D.C. So it's out there that... a majority of people want cannabis legally."
Motley Fool
Big Buying Activity Boosting Bitcoin, Cardano, and Polkadot Today
Bitcoin's surge to more than $25,000 per token has investors rethinking this token's upside potential. Cardano's key Vasil hard fork, which will bring the network a series of upgrades, appears to be on track. Polkadot continues to rally impressively, despite headwinds that could have taken this token lower in a...
Motley Fool
GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP -5.87%) Q1 2022
Motley Fool
3 Reasons Not to Sign a Mortgage This Summer
You may not want to lock in a home loan just yet. Today's housing market conditions aren't ideal for buyers. Between the market, higher borrowing costs, and economic uncertainty, it could pay to put your home-buying plans on hold. Buying a home has its benefits, and if you've been renting
Motley Fool
Should You Keep Investing in Your 401(k) Right Now, or Is That a Bad Idea?
The stock market spends more timing rising than falling. Continuing to invest in a down market is efficient, because shares cost less. Since you don't know when the market will recover, it's smart to invest money you won't need over the next five years.
Motley Fool
3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Dirt Cheap: Are They Buys?
Buffett has owned GM for years and could finally achieve an attractive return with its focus on electric vehicles. The legendary investor really likes Occidental Petroleum these days -- and the stock has been a big winner. Buffett also views HP as attractively valued, but the tech stock hasn't performed
