The U.S. market for cannabis is staggering, according to Tilray (TLRY) CEO Irwin Simon — even as it awaits a green light from Congress. "The U.S. is a $100 billion opportunity in cannabis," Simon told Yahoo Finance Live (video above). "If you look at cannabis today in the U.S., 93% of Americans want medical cannabis legalized and about 63%, 65% want adult use. Today, it's legal in about 33 states, plus D.C. So it's out there that... a majority of people want cannabis legally."

INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO