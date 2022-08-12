Read full article on original website
Naples man accused of stealing pool cleaning service’s truck
Collier County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man they say stole a truck from a pool cleaning service. Deputies say they arrested Xavier Gray, 23, of Naples. They say he is a known gang member and has been arrested three times for grand theft auto. According to deputies, they...
Man accused of smashing company car into pedestrian and North Fort Myers garages
A man is accused of driving a company car through a Lee County neighborhood crashing into garages and hitting a resident on Friday. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Riquelmis Cazadilla, 50, is accused of crashing a company car into four garages in North Fort Myers. Deputies went...
Garbage truck overturns, spills fuel along Del Prado Blvd.
Viewer photos show slick roads which may have contributed to the crash. There has been no word on any injuries associated with the crash, which remains under investigation.
WATCH: Lightning strike sparks small fire on Florida road
A detective's dashcam video captured a lightning strike sparking a small fire along a Florida road.
Construction worker hospitalized after suffering electrical shock in Fort Myers
A construction worker suffered serious injuries after being shocked at a construction site in Fort Myers Monday afternoon.
Coast Guard ends their active search for missing Naples doctor
The Coast Guard is ending their active search for missing Naples doctor, Chaundre Cross. Cross was last seen at the Naples Bay Marina on Aug. 10. His boat was located on Aug. 11 but Cross was not on board. The boat was brought back to shore on Aug. 13 after being anchored in the Gulf of Mexico between Naples and Sanibel.
Downtown Fort Myers possible changes after Sunday shooting
People around downtown Fort Myers want to see a change after someone was shot early Sunday morning but they’re expected to be okay. We could learn more about potential changes by Monday evening’s Fort Myers city council meeting. Johnny Streets, Fort Myers city councilman, does not like how...
Fatal crash in Lehigh Acres Monday evening
A fatal crash occurred in Lehigh Acres at East Second Street and Edward Avenue Monday evening. According to FHP, the crash involved a pickup truck and a motorcycle at East Second St. and Edward Ave. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at Lehigh Regional Medical Center. The crash remains under investigation.
Tips still needed in a 2013 Lehigh Acres homicide investigation
Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is still seeking information about the 2013 murder of 25-year-old Kyle Byrtus. Byrtus was found in a field along a Lehigh Acres road on August 15, 2013. Since then, law enforcement has searched for the person responsible for his death. In 2018, with the help of...
Water to be shut off in parts on Cape Coral Monday for scheduled maintenance
The City of Cape Coral plans to shut off water to several areas on Monday while they conduct scheduled maintenance. The city says work will begin at 9 a.m. when they shut down the water at the intersection of Santa Barbara Boulevard and Nicholas Parkway NW. The city says the...
One person shot in downtown Fort Myers parking lot
Police are investigating a shooting that happened in a downtown Fort Myers parking lot. It happened at 1:55 a.m. on Sunday morning in the parking lot at 2201 Second Street.
Fatal crash shuts down South Lockwood Ridge Road
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - South Lockwood Ridge Road was closed for several hours Sunday after a fatal crash, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said. The incident around 7 p.m. in the area of South Lockwood Ridge Road and Maiden Lane. The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
Naples man arrested on out-of-county warrant for armed trespassing, illegal hunting
A Naples man was arrested on an out-of-county warrant after he was found on private property on Sunday. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy on patrol spotted unusual activity in the area of Immokalee Road and County Line Road around 8:45 a.m. They say the deputy...
Planning begins for Bonita Springs banyan tree square
A makeover is planned for the entire square around the historic banyan tree landmark across from Riverside Park on Old 41 Road in Bonita Springs. Plans are being presented to City Council for beautification of the tree, estimated to be more than 100 years old and is the second oldest banyan tree in Southwest Florida after one at Edison & Ford Winter Estates in Fort Myers.
CROW clinic rescues burrowing owl stuck in glue trap
The Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife rescued a burrowing owl that was stuck in a glue trap in Cape Coral. The glue trap had been removed but the glue remained on all the primary and secondary feathers of the left wing. The owl was missing half of its rectrices, the larger tail feathers used for steering in flight.
Boat of missing Naples doctor brought back to shore
The boat that belongs to the missing doctor, Chaundre Cross, has been towed back to dry land. Thursday evening, the boat, a 34-foot Sea Ray named Vitamin Sea, was found in the Gulf of Mexico between Naples and Sanibel. WINK News spoke with the U.S Coast Guard, and they said...
'I want to know why': Cape mom still looking for son's killer nine years later
Nine years ago today, a Cape Coral mother got one of the worst calls any parent can get — her son, Kyle Byrtus, was left for dead in Lehigh Acres. To this day -- the killer is still out there.
Trio arrested in attempted theft from south Fort Myers Home Depot
Three people were arrested after deputies say they attempted to steal from a Home Depot. Luis Lemon, 23, and Jose Rosario, 33, face charges of grand theft. Lemus was also booked on a warrant from Monroe County. Cecilia Castro, 25, was in the van and also arrested on a warrant from Osceola County.
