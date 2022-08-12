ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WINKNEWS.com

Naples man accused of stealing pool cleaning service’s truck

Collier County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man they say stole a truck from a pool cleaning service. Deputies say they arrested Xavier Gray, 23, of Naples. They say he is a known gang member and has been arrested three times for grand theft auto. According to deputies, they...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Coast Guard ends their active search for missing Naples doctor

The Coast Guard is ending their active search for missing Naples doctor, Chaundre Cross. Cross was last seen at the Naples Bay Marina on Aug. 10. His boat was located on Aug. 11 but Cross was not on board. The boat was brought back to shore on Aug. 13 after being anchored in the Gulf of Mexico between Naples and Sanibel.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Downtown Fort Myers possible changes after Sunday shooting

People around downtown Fort Myers want to see a change after someone was shot early Sunday morning but they’re expected to be okay. We could learn more about potential changes by Monday evening’s Fort Myers city council meeting. Johnny Streets, Fort Myers city councilman, does not like how...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fatal crash in Lehigh Acres Monday evening

A fatal crash occurred in Lehigh Acres at East Second Street and Edward Avenue Monday evening. According to FHP, the crash involved a pickup truck and a motorcycle at East Second St. and Edward Ave. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at Lehigh Regional Medical Center. The crash remains under investigation.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Tips still needed in a 2013 Lehigh Acres homicide investigation

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is still seeking information about the 2013 murder of 25-year-old Kyle Byrtus. Byrtus was found in a field along a Lehigh Acres road on August 15, 2013. Since then, law enforcement has searched for the person responsible for his death. In 2018, with the help of...
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Fatal crash shuts down South Lockwood Ridge Road

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - South Lockwood Ridge Road was closed for several hours Sunday after a fatal crash, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said. The incident around 7 p.m. in the area of South Lockwood Ridge Road and Maiden Lane. The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
gulfshorebusiness.com

Planning begins for Bonita Springs banyan tree square

A makeover is planned for the entire square around the historic banyan tree landmark across from Riverside Park on Old 41 Road in Bonita Springs. Plans are being presented to City Council for beautification of the tree, estimated to be more than 100 years old and is the second oldest banyan tree in Southwest Florida after one at Edison & Ford Winter Estates in Fort Myers.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

CROW clinic rescues burrowing owl stuck in glue trap

The Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife rescued a burrowing owl that was stuck in a glue trap in Cape Coral. The glue trap had been removed but the glue remained on all the primary and secondary feathers of the left wing. The owl was missing half of its rectrices, the larger tail feathers used for steering in flight.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Boat of missing Naples doctor brought back to shore

The boat that belongs to the missing doctor, Chaundre Cross, has been towed back to dry land. Thursday evening, the boat, a 34-foot Sea Ray named Vitamin Sea, was found in the Gulf of Mexico between Naples and Sanibel. WINK News spoke with the U.S Coast Guard, and they said...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Trio arrested in attempted theft from south Fort Myers Home Depot

Three people were arrested after deputies say they attempted to steal from a Home Depot. Luis Lemon, 23, and Jose Rosario, 33, face charges of grand theft. Lemus was also booked on a warrant from Monroe County. Cecilia Castro, 25, was in the van and also arrested on a warrant from Osceola County.
FORT MYERS, FL

