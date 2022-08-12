Onalaska Walmart donates to VFW Warfight Advance Committee

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) — Walmart in Onalaska brought awareness to veterans Friday.

Walmart presented a donation to the VFW Warfight Advance Committee.

The store donated a total of $8,000 with $2,000 going towards the VFW.

One of the main missions of the VFW is to help veterans transition back to civilian life.

Warfighter Advance is a non-medical approach to post traumatic stress disorder.

Veterans can attend a week long class to learn how to cope with PTSD and are provided help as needed.

“Its great to give back to organizations that do a lot for the local community,” said store manager Scott Hinkel.

Staff at the Onalaska Walmart hope to continue donating to the veterans as they’re an important part of the community.

