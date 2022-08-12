Read full article on original website
First Regular Meeting Of Newly Elected City Council On Tuesday
The first regular meeting of the newly elected Greensboro City Council will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 16 in the Katie Dorsett Council Chamber beginning at 4:30 p.m. The newly elected City Council is almost identical to the old City Council, so the first meeting of the new City Council shouldn’t be much different from the last meeting of the former City Council.
Battle Lines Being Drawn On Attempting To Solve Downtown Homeless Issue
Battle lines are being drawn on the issue of what to do about the growing homeless population in downtown Greensboro. President of Downtown Greensboro Inc. (DGI) and District 3 City Councilmember Zack Matheny is attempting to take some positive action toward ameliorating the problem. City Manager Tai Jaijeoba has been...
Schools Have $2 Billion To Spend And New Committee Will Help Spend It
Guilford County Schools has two pools of money from school bonds – $300 million from the 2020 election and $1.7 billion from the May 2022 election for a grand total of $2 billion. Now, nearly two years after the 2020 bonds passed, a Joint Capital/Facilities Committee has been formed...
Letters To The Editor: August 15, 2022
It is amazing. Just a short time ago, the Guilford County Board of Commissioners had a majority of conservative commissioners. When property revaluation occurred, the tax rate was lowered an equivalent amount so everyone paid the same amount of taxes. The current majority, liberal (Democrat) commissioners didn’t do that this year. Taxes soared. Amazingly, the majority of people in Guilford County are no better off, no better serviced, not safer and certainly less wealthy with the liberal majority commission.
County Online Planning And Inspections Tools Will Be Down Aug. 17-21
Guilford County’s planning, permitting and inspection system will be unavailable for five days later this month as the county transitions to a new system that’s supposed to be more intuitive and feature-rich. Starting on Monday, Aug. 22, Guilford County will transition to a new online planning, permitting and...
Defamation suit filed by Graham city manager may be transferred to Forsyth County
A Rural Hall town councilwoman who is being sued by Graham city manager Megan Garner has responded to Graham city manager Megan Garner’s lawsuit claiming that she was forced to quit her job and leave Rural Hall last year because of alleged libel and slander by Gordon. Rural Hall...
Greensboro walk to address homelessness
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Several officials with various departments throughout Guilford County and Greensboro joined local business owners in a walk downtown to get a sense of the homeless situation in downtown Greensboro. “There’s a difference in making decisions in an office versus looking people in the eyes that need the help and understanding what […]
North Carolina, Guilford County’s COVID-19 emergency declaration ended
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County has ended the emergency declaration for COVID-19. On Monday, Skip Alston announced that Guilford County is terminating the local emergency declaration regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. The ending of this local order coincides with the end of North Carolina’s state-wide emergency declaration, which was declared 29 months ago. Governor […]
President Biden appoints Reynolda House Executive Director to serve National Museum and Library Services Board
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — President Biden appointed the Executive Director of Reynolda House Museum of American Art in Winston-Salem to serve as a National Museum and Library Services Board member. Allison Perkins has held the title of executive director of the Reynolda House Museum of American Art for 16 years.
Rev. Spearman’s NAACP Lawsuit Will Continue After His Death Says Attorney
By North Carolina law, the defamation portion of the late Rev. Dr. T. Anthony Spearman’s lawsuit against National NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson and other NAACP members died with him recently, when his lifeless body was discovered near a huge pool of blood in his Guilford County home, according to his attorney.
City of Winston-Salem state of emergency to remain in place
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — City of Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines plans to keep in place the state of emergency declared in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Joines said he intends to keep the state of emergency in place even if Gov. Roy Cooper lifts his state of emergency declaration for North Carolina next week.
It’s been 20 years. Are we any closer to answers in the Jennifer Short case?
Monday, Aug. 15, marks 20 years since someone shot and killed Michael and Mary Short in what investigators called an execution-style murder in Oak Level, Virginia. The remains of their daughter, 9-year-old Jennifer Short, was found six weeks later in a Rockingham County creek.
Ziegler Arranges Acquisition Financing for 203-Unit Village at Brookwood CCRC in Burlington, North Carolina
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Ziegler has arranged three separate loans to fund the acquisition of The Village at Brookwood (TVAB), a continuing care retirement community (CCRC) in Burlington. Opened in 2003, TVAB features 155 independent living units, 12 assisted living units, 12 memory care units and 24 skilled nursing units...
Folks in southeast Chatham will lose their homes, their farms, and their businesses
Moncure, NC – The largest economic development project in NC history is coming to Chatham County. While this project will bring much-needed jobs to this area, many in our community are going to be negatively impacted. In all of the talks leading up to this development, there were no plans presented that showed current residents being forced from their homes to make way for “infrastructure improvements” to accommodate these new businesses. And now, one week before the community meeting, the maps are finally revealed that show who and what will be impacted. According to the website, the project is scheduled to start in September of 2022. That doesn’t seem like an adequate turnaround time to take into account community concerns and make adjustments.
We asked which closed Chapel Hill restaurants should return. Here are your votes.
The top 5 vote-getters were all from the recent past. We also got some passionate feedback about our decision to leave Allen & Sons off the list.
About 100 NC A&T State freshmen moving into hotel to start school year
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Excitement was in the air as college freshmen started to move in at North Carolina A&T State University. Thousands of students and their families hauled in carloads of items to set up their rooms in residence halls Saturday. For hours, the area was busy with traffic as new students and their […]
UNC Chapel Hill to memorialize Black man killed on campus in 1970 in an act of racial violence
The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has announced it will create a permanent memorial to James Cates Jr. The 22-year-old Black man was killed on campus in 1970 in an act of racial violence. Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz delivered the news of the Cates tribute to the campus community...
“Dopesick” author launching new book
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services stats available for 2021 shows Surry County reported 31 overdose deaths that year, compared to the highest value shown in Robeson County of 121 deaths. For the same year Surry County had 137 visits to the emergency room for overdose compared to Robeson County’s 650.
Surry County fair beats the heat
Fair-goers prepare for thrills aboard a contraption called the Fire Storm. Two young ladies fly around a curve on the Go Gator ride. A Ferris wheel framed against the afternoon sky looms over the midway at Veterans Memorial Park. Although Mother Nature didn’t always play “fair” with it, the Surry...
When will brutal heat waves over 100 degrees hit North Carolina? Search your ZIP code for the hottest info
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – OK, it’s mid-August. We expect the temperatures to be high. We know our highs and lows are higher than they used to be. And now we can see – for each of our ZIP codes – exactly how bad the picture could get in the next, oh, three decades. First Street […]
