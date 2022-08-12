ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

rhinotimes.com

First Regular Meeting Of Newly Elected City Council On Tuesday

The first regular meeting of the newly elected Greensboro City Council will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 16 in the Katie Dorsett Council Chamber beginning at 4:30 p.m. The newly elected City Council is almost identical to the old City Council, so the first meeting of the new City Council shouldn’t be much different from the last meeting of the former City Council.
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

Battle Lines Being Drawn On Attempting To Solve Downtown Homeless Issue

Battle lines are being drawn on the issue of what to do about the growing homeless population in downtown Greensboro. President of Downtown Greensboro Inc. (DGI) and District 3 City Councilmember Zack Matheny is attempting to take some positive action toward ameliorating the problem. City Manager Tai Jaijeoba has been...
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

Letters To The Editor: August 15, 2022

It is amazing. Just a short time ago, the Guilford County Board of Commissioners had a majority of conservative commissioners. When property revaluation occurred, the tax rate was lowered an equivalent amount so everyone paid the same amount of taxes. The current majority, liberal (Democrat) commissioners didn’t do that this year. Taxes soared. Amazingly, the majority of people in Guilford County are no better off, no better serviced, not safer and certainly less wealthy with the liberal majority commission.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
City
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
Government
rhinotimes.com

County Online Planning And Inspections Tools Will Be Down Aug. 17-21

Guilford County’s planning, permitting and inspection system will be unavailable for five days later this month as the county transitions to a new system that’s supposed to be more intuitive and feature-rich. Starting on Monday, Aug. 22, Guilford County will transition to a new online planning, permitting and...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro walk to address homelessness

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Several officials with various departments throughout Guilford County and Greensboro joined local business owners in a walk downtown to get a sense of the homeless situation in downtown Greensboro. “There’s a difference in making decisions in an office versus looking people in the eyes that need the help and understanding what […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina, Guilford County’s COVID-19 emergency declaration ended

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County has ended the emergency declaration for COVID-19. On Monday, Skip Alston announced that Guilford County is terminating the local emergency declaration regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. The ending of this local order coincides with the end of North Carolina’s state-wide emergency declaration, which was declared 29 months ago. Governor […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
Person
Nancy Vaughan
#Election Day#Legislature#Long Strange Trip#Politics Local#Election Local#The City Council
chathamjournal.com

Folks in southeast Chatham will lose their homes, their farms, and their businesses

Moncure, NC – The largest economic development project in NC history is coming to Chatham County. While this project will bring much-needed jobs to this area, many in our community are going to be negatively impacted. In all of the talks leading up to this development, there were no plans presented that showed current residents being forced from their homes to make way for “infrastructure improvements” to accommodate these new businesses. And now, one week before the community meeting, the maps are finally revealed that show who and what will be impacted. According to the website, the project is scheduled to start in September of 2022. That doesn’t seem like an adequate turnaround time to take into account community concerns and make adjustments.
News Break
Politics
Mount Airy News

“Dopesick” author launching new book

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services stats available for 2021 shows Surry County reported 31 overdose deaths that year, compared to the highest value shown in Robeson County of 121 deaths. For the same year Surry County had 137 visits to the emergency room for overdose compared to Robeson County’s 650.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

Surry County fair beats the heat

Fair-goers prepare for thrills aboard a contraption called the Fire Storm. Two young ladies fly around a curve on the Go Gator ride. A Ferris wheel framed against the afternoon sky looms over the midway at Veterans Memorial Park. Although Mother Nature didn’t always play “fair” with it, the Surry...
SURRY COUNTY, NC

