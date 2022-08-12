Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island Public Schools, Grand Island Education Association reach settlement
GRAND ISLAND, NE — Some Grand Island Public Schools staff members will be getting a pay increase after the school district and the union representing its teachers agreed to a settlement that ends pending litigation. GIPS and the Grand Island Education Association announced the agreement in a joint news...
Kearney Hub
Kearney preschool families receive surprise gifts at Back to School Night
KEARNEY — At Kearney Public Schools Bright Futures, families are receiving a grand surprise to welcome them back to school. Healthy Blue (Blue Cross Blue Shield insurance) has donated funds to provide families with all kinds of goodies: cereal, laundry soap, paper towels, diapers, shampoo, toilet paper and much more.
KSNB Local4
Stuhr Museum takes kids back to school in 1892
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Back to school is around the corner for many students, but in some places, class is already in this session. Classes were held this weekend at Stuhr Museum’s Railroad Town. The event is meant to teach kids and adults what it was like going to school in 1892.
KSNB Local4
Stuhr takes guests back to school in the 1890s
Vietnam Veterans Reunion helps those continue to heal. The event ran from August 11-14 in Kearney. The event is Tuesday from 1-4 p.m. at CASA in Hastings.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSNB Local4
‘Andrew Carnegie’ program a part of Grand Island’s 150
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island will continue its 150th anniversary celebration with a special presentation by Humanities Nebraska. Doane University history professor Dr. Thomas King will present, “Andrew Carnegie,” on Sunday, August 21, at 2 p.m. at the Grand Island Public Library. After his selling of...
KSNB Local4
Hastings College celebrates 140 years as new semester begins Wednesday
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - One hundred and forty years ago on September 13, 1882, the formal opening of Hastings College took place at a chapel service in the First Presbyterian Church of Hastings. The college convened its first classes that day in the Chilcote Building, which stood on the corner...
KSNB Local4
Praise on the Plaza in Grand Island
The event ran from August 11-14 in Kearney. The event is Tuesday from 1-4 p.m. at CASA in Hastings.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Public Schools Foundation announces Charles and Bessie Frith Scholarship Fund
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (Press Release) - She always said she wanted to invest in students who had the “fire in their belly” for success. Bessie Frith of Grand Island, made good on that promise with a $2.4 million estate gift to the Grand Island Public Schools Foundation to endow the Charles & Bessie Frith Scholarship Fund.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSNB Local4
CASA open house event in Hastings
One more warm day before the big plunge in temperatures. Kids in Kearney had a chance to get up close and personal with some pretty cool vehicles on Saturday morning. Fall and football go hand in hand. Husker tailgate at Grand Generation Center. Updated: Aug. 12, 2022 at 11:44 AM...
KSNB Local4
'Roadway Heroes' raises money for Kearney Area Children's Museum
Vietnam Veterans Reunion helps those continue to heal. The event ran from August 11-14 in Kearney. The event is Tuesday from 1-4 p.m. at CASA in Hastings.
KSNB Local4
Women are less likely than men to receive CPR
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The American Heart Association released a new video which trains people on how to perform CPR to a woman. The video was based on a 2018 study showing that only 39% of women who experience cardiac arrest received help from a bystander. Men receive CPR 45% of the time and have a 23 percent higher odds of survival.
KSNB Local4
Vietnam Veterans Reunion helps those continue to heal
One more warm day before the big plunge in temperatures. ‘Roadway Heroes’ raising money for the Kearney Area Children’s Museum. Kids in Kearney had a chance to get up close and personal with some pretty cool vehicles on Saturday morning. Keeping kids safe during the fall sports season.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSNB Local4
Trinity United Methodist Church holds annual Railside service
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - People were able to catch some sun while also giving praise Sunday. Trinity United Methodist Church held its annual ‘Praise on the Plaza event in Railside. Members of the church and others in the community packed the venue to enjoy a cool morning of worship, praise, and prayer. It also featured a favorite — a drumming session.
KSNB Local4
Single-engine airplane lands on county roadway near Kearney after mechanical issues
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) -A single-engine airplane experiencing mechanical issues landed on a county roadway near Kearney on Friday. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office received a call of an airplane on a county roadway south of E. 92nd Street and N. Avenue, northwest of Kearney at around 3:57 p.m. According...
NebraskaTV
Power restored in Kearney following Saturday outage
KEARNEY, Neb. — Power has been restored following an outage that impacted 4,143 power customers in Kearney Saturday afternoon. According to Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD), the outage began around 3:26 p.m. with customers impacted mainly south of Highway 30 in Kearney. NPPD said the outage was caused by...
Kearney Hub
Pilot safely lanes small airplane northwest of Kearney Friday
KEARNEY — No injuries were reported after a small airplane landed on a rural Buffalo County road Friday afternoon. At 3:57 p.m. the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an airplane on a county roadway south of East 92nd St. and Avenue N, northwest of Kearney.
Kearney Hub
With help from UNK history professor, actor Bradley Whitford uncovers Nebraska connection
KEARNEY — Actor Bradley Whitford’s journey to trace his ancestry started in sunny California and ended at a snow-covered Nebraska cemetery. Along the way, he met several experts who helped him uncover his family history, including a University of Nebraska at Kearney faculty member. UNK assistant history professor...
News Channel Nebraska
Mechanical issue listed as cause of Saturday power outage in Kearney
KEARNEY, NE — Officials say a mechanical issue is to blame for an outage that knocked out power to more than 4,000 customers on Saturday. Nebraska Public Power District says the issue happened with a piece of equipment at a substation on the south side of Kearney around 3:30 p.m. The problem caused 4,143 customers to lose power, mostly south of Highway 30.
KSNB Local4
Vehicle fire leads to I-80 lane closure
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraska 511 is reporting that as vehicle fire led to the closure of the right lane of the westbound lanes along I-80. The fire is near mile marker 275 just outside of Kearney, and authorities on scene are reporting low visibility and advising drivers to reduce their speed and keep left near the area.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Police track stolen property back to teens
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Two teenagers were arrested in Grand Island in connection to a string of thefts and a burglary. According to Grand Island Police, 18-year-old Rodolfo Penaflor Jr. along with a 15-year-old boy were arrested Saturday morning after police found stolen items in their apartment. The items...
Comments / 0