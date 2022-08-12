ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kearney Hub

Kearney preschool families receive surprise gifts at Back to School Night

KEARNEY — At Kearney Public Schools Bright Futures, families are receiving a grand surprise to welcome them back to school. Healthy Blue (Blue Cross Blue Shield insurance) has donated funds to provide families with all kinds of goodies: cereal, laundry soap, paper towels, diapers, shampoo, toilet paper and much more.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Stuhr Museum takes kids back to school in 1892

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Back to school is around the corner for many students, but in some places, class is already in this session. Classes were held this weekend at Stuhr Museum’s Railroad Town. The event is meant to teach kids and adults what it was like going to school in 1892.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Island, NE
Government
City
Grand Island, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
Grand Island, NE
Education
Local
Nebraska Education
KSNB Local4

‘Andrew Carnegie’ program a part of Grand Island’s 150

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island will continue its 150th anniversary celebration with a special presentation by Humanities Nebraska. Doane University history professor Dr. Thomas King will present, “Andrew Carnegie,” on Sunday, August 21, at 2 p.m. at the Grand Island Public Library. After his selling of...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Hastings College celebrates 140 years as new semester begins Wednesday

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - One hundred and forty years ago on September 13, 1882, the formal opening of Hastings College took place at a chapel service in the First Presbyterian Church of Hastings. The college convened its first classes that day in the Chilcote Building, which stood on the corner...
HASTINGS, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teachers Union#Public Schools#Board Of Education#Gi#Grand Island Public#The School Board#Dist
KSNB Local4

CASA open house event in Hastings

One more warm day before the big plunge in temperatures. Kids in Kearney had a chance to get up close and personal with some pretty cool vehicles on Saturday morning. Fall and football go hand in hand. Husker tailgate at Grand Generation Center. Updated: Aug. 12, 2022 at 11:44 AM...
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Women are less likely than men to receive CPR

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The American Heart Association released a new video which trains people on how to perform CPR to a woman. The video was based on a 2018 study showing that only 39% of women who experience cardiac arrest received help from a bystander. Men receive CPR 45% of the time and have a 23 percent higher odds of survival.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Vietnam Veterans Reunion helps those continue to heal

One more warm day before the big plunge in temperatures. ‘Roadway Heroes’ raising money for the Kearney Area Children’s Museum. Kids in Kearney had a chance to get up close and personal with some pretty cool vehicles on Saturday morning. Keeping kids safe during the fall sports season.
KEARNEY, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KSNB Local4

Trinity United Methodist Church holds annual Railside service

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - People were able to catch some sun while also giving praise Sunday. Trinity United Methodist Church held its annual ‘Praise on the Plaza event in Railside. Members of the church and others in the community packed the venue to enjoy a cool morning of worship, praise, and prayer. It also featured a favorite — a drumming session.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Power restored in Kearney following Saturday outage

KEARNEY, Neb. — Power has been restored following an outage that impacted 4,143 power customers in Kearney Saturday afternoon. According to Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD), the outage began around 3:26 p.m. with customers impacted mainly south of Highway 30 in Kearney. NPPD said the outage was caused by...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Pilot safely lanes small airplane northwest of Kearney Friday

KEARNEY — No injuries were reported after a small airplane landed on a rural Buffalo County road Friday afternoon. At 3:57 p.m. the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an airplane on a county roadway south of East 92nd St. and Avenue N, northwest of Kearney.
KEARNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Mechanical issue listed as cause of Saturday power outage in Kearney

KEARNEY, NE — Officials say a mechanical issue is to blame for an outage that knocked out power to more than 4,000 customers on Saturday. Nebraska Public Power District says the issue happened with a piece of equipment at a substation on the south side of Kearney around 3:30 p.m. The problem caused 4,143 customers to lose power, mostly south of Highway 30.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Vehicle fire leads to I-80 lane closure

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraska 511 is reporting that as vehicle fire led to the closure of the right lane of the westbound lanes along I-80. The fire is near mile marker 275 just outside of Kearney, and authorities on scene are reporting low visibility and advising drivers to reduce their speed and keep left near the area.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island Police track stolen property back to teens

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Two teenagers were arrested in Grand Island in connection to a string of thefts and a burglary. According to Grand Island Police, 18-year-old Rodolfo Penaflor Jr. along with a 15-year-old boy were arrested Saturday morning after police found stolen items in their apartment. The items...
GRAND ISLAND, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy