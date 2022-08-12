ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best hotels in Cyprus 2022: Where to stay for boutique charm and resort-style luxury

From five-star resorts to traditionally styled boutique hotels, Cyprus has many different accommodation offerings. To make the most of this island nation, renting a car is definitely recommended – you can drive from the westernmost point to the easternmost point of the in about 3.5 hours. That being said, every corner of Cyprus is worth visiting and, no matter where you go, you won’t be far from pristine beaches, beautiful landscapes and Mediterranean food and culture.The best hotels in Cyprus for 2022 are:Best for wine lovers: Gillham Vineyard Hotel, Booking.comBest for a budget-friendly family resort holiday: Acapulco Resort Convention SPA...
An Essential Guide to Nice, Europe’s Original Resort Town

Nice’s standing as the ultimate getaway became official last summer, when it earned UNESCO World Heritage status as the “winter resort town of the Riviera.” Citing the “exceptional universal value of the architectural, landscape, and urban heritage of Nice,” the designation memorializes the city’s international flair and air of opulence.
$10 tourists go home: Travel is booming, but neither airlines nor hotspots want their budget travelers back

Travel is back, but not all travelers are as welcome anymore. After a two-year pandemic-induced lull, the travel industry came roaring back in full force this summer. With pandemic-era restrictions easing and years’ worth of pent-up demand for travel, international tourism saw a 182% increase in the first three months of 2022 over the same period last year, according to the UN World Tourism Organization.
These are the world’s most popular destinations, according to TikTok

TikTok might have a bit of a rep for its slick dance moves and mind-boggling trick shot compilations, but did you know it’s also a source of serious travel inspo? TikTok’s travel influencers – or ‘TravelTokers’, as they’re called – boast tips for everything from niche natural wonders to packing suitcases. Trust us, TravelTok is a rabbit hole you can get lost down for hours.
Norway Kills Freya, a 1,300-Pound Walrus Who Delighted Onlookers

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Norwegian authorities killed a 1,300-pound walrus named Freya on Sunday who had spent the past weeks off the coast of Oslo climbing onto boats and lounging on piers, saying that moving her was “too high risk.”. “In the...
This Bonkers $30 Million Beach Villa in Turks & Caicos Will Make Your Favorite 5-Star Resort Jealous

One of Turks & Caicos’ most lavish beachfront homes is up for sale. Triton Luxury Villa sits on the Caribbean islands’ Long Bay Beach and has served as a recent luxury vacation rental for stars of Bravo TV’s Real Housewives franchise, among others. The massive property houses seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms and spans a whopping 12,000 square-feet of living space.
Inside the luxury hotel metres away from Australia's biggest shopping centre where you never have to leave to shop, eat, relax and drink

Australia's biggest shopping centre has long been regarded as a fashion, retail, food and entertainment destination not for just Melburnians but for visitors from all over the world. Chadstone attracts millions of shoppers each year as the second biggest shopping centre in the southern hemisphere - home to more than...
Barceló Bávaro Palace All-Inclusive Resort in Punta Cana

Note: We were given a complimentary stay at this resort. Set at the heart of stunning Punta Cana, on the popular Playa Bavaro, Barcelo is a sprawling five star all inclusive resort ideal for the family traveller. Boasting a plethora of room categories, two waterparks, a variety of refreshing swimming pools, and prime beachfront location you’ll find all you need and more for a trip to remember.
The best hotels in St Ives 2022: Where to stay for seaside charm

St Ives is a quintessential Cornish fishing town with its white-washed cottages, postcard-perfect harbour and pristine white sand beaches. Whilst the sound of fishermans’ boots stomping along its cobbled streets has been replaced with chattering tourists, it has retained its original charm – albeit updated with a fresh lick of paint. Chic boutique hotels that wouldn’t look out of place in Nantucket sit alongside centuries-old pubs, while just outside the town in Carbis Bay, a five-star resort with a showstopping infinity pool awaits. Here’s our pick of the best places to stay.The best hotels in St Ives are:Best for barefoot...
The Airplane Hotel in Costa Rica :A Luxury Option for Travellers

When you’re planning a trip, the last thing you want to worry about is where to stay. But with the ever-growing popularity of airplane hotels, that worry is slowly starting to fade away. What is an airplane hotel, and how do they work? Simply put, an airplane hotel is a hotel that’s built inside an airplane. This means that you have all the benefits of a regular hotel  except that you’re 600 feet in the air! Not only does this make for an incredible view, but it also provides a luxury option for travelers who want the best of the best. With prices starting at just $119 per night, an airplane hotel is worth considering for your next travel destination!
Airfare to drop 40% in the fall: Hopper

Travelers facing surging summer prices can expect good news as domestic airfare is expected to drop by nearly 40% in the coming fall months, according to data from the travel booking platform Hopper. According to Hopper data, round-trip domestic airfare is expected to drop about 38% from its peak summer...
