The world's most breathtaking clifftop hotels
There can be little doubt that some of the most breathtaking hotel properties in existence happen to be perched dramatically on top of cliffs.
The 6 Best Resorts in Curaçao, From City Escapes to Luxury Beachfront Properties
You could hop on a direct flight to big-name and well-known Caribbean vacation destinations like the Bahamas or the Dominican Republic, but those looking to check into an undiscovered gem should look no further than Curaçao. And as it turns out, the island’s burgeoning luxury resort scene is just one of its well-kept secrets.
Best hotels in Cyprus 2022: Where to stay for boutique charm and resort-style luxury
From five-star resorts to traditionally styled boutique hotels, Cyprus has many different accommodation offerings. To make the most of this island nation, renting a car is definitely recommended – you can drive from the westernmost point to the easternmost point of the in about 3.5 hours. That being said, every corner of Cyprus is worth visiting and, no matter where you go, you won’t be far from pristine beaches, beautiful landscapes and Mediterranean food and culture.The best hotels in Cyprus for 2022 are:Best for wine lovers: Gillham Vineyard Hotel, Booking.comBest for a budget-friendly family resort holiday: Acapulco Resort Convention SPA...
7 Private Island Resorts To Escape To Before Summer Is Over
The property enjoys its very own marine reserve, where guests can swim with the marine life
An Essential Guide to Nice, Europe’s Original Resort Town
Nice’s standing as the ultimate getaway became official last summer, when it earned UNESCO World Heritage status as the “winter resort town of the Riviera.” Citing the “exceptional universal value of the architectural, landscape, and urban heritage of Nice,” the designation memorializes the city’s international flair and air of opulence.
$10 tourists go home: Travel is booming, but neither airlines nor hotspots want their budget travelers back
Travel is back, but not all travelers are as welcome anymore. After a two-year pandemic-induced lull, the travel industry came roaring back in full force this summer. With pandemic-era restrictions easing and years’ worth of pent-up demand for travel, international tourism saw a 182% increase in the first three months of 2022 over the same period last year, according to the UN World Tourism Organization.
I spent $475 for 2 nights in a tiny house on a New Zealand island. I had to use a porta-potty, but it was still better than most hotels I've experienced.
Insider's author spent two nights on Waiheke Island, known as the Hamptons of New Zealand, in a 140-square-foot oceanfront tiny home listed on Airbnb.
Sicily will pay for half your flight and cover some of your hotel costs after lockdown
Sicily aims to attract tourists back to the island once it's safe to do so by paying half the price of their plane tickets and covering some of their accommodation and cultural activities costs. The regional government has said it will pay half the price of travellers' plane tickets, and...
These are the world’s most popular destinations, according to TikTok
TikTok might have a bit of a rep for its slick dance moves and mind-boggling trick shot compilations, but did you know it’s also a source of serious travel inspo? TikTok’s travel influencers – or ‘TravelTokers’, as they’re called – boast tips for everything from niche natural wonders to packing suitcases. Trust us, TravelTok is a rabbit hole you can get lost down for hours.
Norway Kills Freya, a 1,300-Pound Walrus Who Delighted Onlookers
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Norwegian authorities killed a 1,300-pound walrus named Freya on Sunday who had spent the past weeks off the coast of Oslo climbing onto boats and lounging on piers, saying that moving her was “too high risk.”. “In the...
"Surprisingly, It's Still Fairly Undiscovered By Americans": Frequent Fliers Are Sharing Underrated Destinations To Consider In Place Of Popular Vacation Spots
"I never hear Americans talking about it, but it's honestly one of the most beautiful places I've ever been."
This Bonkers $30 Million Beach Villa in Turks & Caicos Will Make Your Favorite 5-Star Resort Jealous
One of Turks & Caicos’ most lavish beachfront homes is up for sale. Triton Luxury Villa sits on the Caribbean islands’ Long Bay Beach and has served as a recent luxury vacation rental for stars of Bravo TV’s Real Housewives franchise, among others. The massive property houses seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms and spans a whopping 12,000 square-feet of living space.
Inside the luxury hotel metres away from Australia's biggest shopping centre where you never have to leave to shop, eat, relax and drink
Australia's biggest shopping centre has long been regarded as a fashion, retail, food and entertainment destination not for just Melburnians but for visitors from all over the world. Chadstone attracts millions of shoppers each year as the second biggest shopping centre in the southern hemisphere - home to more than...
A TikToker booked an Airbnb in Bali for a romantic getaway. When she arrived, she found an overgrown ghost town.
Bree Robertson expected a luxurious property with an infinity pool. Instead, she found a vacant property with algae-filled water.
One of the world's largest shipping companies started a new luxury cruise line. See inside its 'homes at sea' starting at $470 per person.
MSC Group's upcoming luxury cruise brand, Explora Journeys, will begin passenger sailings in May 2023. The cruise line unveiled renderings of the suites aboard its first vessel, the Explora 1. See inside the designer suites, which start at an average of $470 per night. Explora Journeys, a new cruise line...
Barceló Bávaro Palace All-Inclusive Resort in Punta Cana
Note: We were given a complimentary stay at this resort. Set at the heart of stunning Punta Cana, on the popular Playa Bavaro, Barcelo is a sprawling five star all inclusive resort ideal for the family traveller. Boasting a plethora of room categories, two waterparks, a variety of refreshing swimming pools, and prime beachfront location you’ll find all you need and more for a trip to remember.
The best hotels in St Ives 2022: Where to stay for seaside charm
St Ives is a quintessential Cornish fishing town with its white-washed cottages, postcard-perfect harbour and pristine white sand beaches. Whilst the sound of fishermans’ boots stomping along its cobbled streets has been replaced with chattering tourists, it has retained its original charm – albeit updated with a fresh lick of paint. Chic boutique hotels that wouldn’t look out of place in Nantucket sit alongside centuries-old pubs, while just outside the town in Carbis Bay, a five-star resort with a showstopping infinity pool awaits. Here’s our pick of the best places to stay.The best hotels in St Ives are:Best for barefoot...
The Airplane Hotel in Costa Rica :A Luxury Option for Travellers
When you’re planning a trip, the last thing you want to worry about is where to stay. But with the ever-growing popularity of airplane hotels, that worry is slowly starting to fade away. What is an airplane hotel, and how do they work? Simply put, an airplane hotel is a hotel that’s built inside an airplane. This means that you have all the benefits of a regular hotel except that you’re 600 feet in the air! Not only does this make for an incredible view, but it also provides a luxury option for travelers who want the best of the best. With prices starting at just $119 per night, an airplane hotel is worth considering for your next travel destination!
Disney sees 'blockbuster' profits, 'unfavorable attendance mix' with Magic Key passholders
No new passes are currently available on the Disneyland website.
Airfare to drop 40% in the fall: Hopper
Travelers facing surging summer prices can expect good news as domestic airfare is expected to drop by nearly 40% in the coming fall months, according to data from the travel booking platform Hopper. According to Hopper data, round-trip domestic airfare is expected to drop about 38% from its peak summer...
