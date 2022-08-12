ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Park, CO

Police: Man stabs motorcyclist in road rage incident

By Blayke Roznowski
 3 days ago
WINTER PARK, Colo. — A Castle Rock man has been hospitalized after a Winter Park man stabbed him during a road rage incident, according to the Fraser Winter Park Police Department.

A Grand County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrived on scene almost immediately after emergency responders were dispatched to the area of Main Street and Telemark Drive in Winter Park for a report of an accident and a disturbance on Thursday at 5:06 p.m. The deputy reported someone had been stabbed during the incident, police said.

Further investigation revealed that the incident began with a group of motorcyclists parked alongside the roadway trying to re-enter the highway. While two of the motorcyclists were stopped to allow the rest of their group to re-enter, 38-year-old Anthony Franco, of Winter Park, pulled up to the group in a panel truck, according to police.

Franco stopped the truck and got into a verbal fight with one of the motorcyclists. He got out of the truck, and then it rolled into the back of one of the motorcycles, knocking it over. Officials said Franco then pulled a butterfly knife from his clothing and stabbed one of the motorcyclists, a 52-year-old Castle Rock man, in the chest. He also attempted to stab two other motorcyclists unsuccessfully.

Grand County EMS took the victim to the East Grand Community Clinic where he was then airlifted to a hospital in the Denver metro area. The severity of his injuries and his current condition is not known at this time.

Franco was taken into custody and booked at the Grand County Jail on charges of first-degree assault, two counts of attempted first-degree assault, four counts of menacing, and careless driving.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact the Fraser Winter Park Police Department at 970-722-7779.

