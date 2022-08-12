Read full article on original website
Durham Sheriff shares eviction resources with communityThe Triangle TribuneDurham County, NC
Discovery of the first known depiction of the Israelite judge Deborah mentioned in the BibleAnita DurairajChapel Hill, NC
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
DPS kindergarten kickoff helps parents adjustThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Major discount supermarket chain set to open another location in North Carolina this monthKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
With His Eleventh New Restaurant, Giorgios Bakatsias Is Seeking “#FarEastFunk.” Along the Way, He’s Found Critique.
The two tops that border Krill’s front window are situated so close together that a chat with your neighboring diners is all but guaranteed as a complimentary menu item, like the ramekins of nam pla and Thai basil dipping sauces that sit on the restaurant’s tables. At dinner...
Her Take: On the Kinetic ‘Vibes R Eternal, Vol. 2,’ Rapper Phocuz and Producer J-mac Team Up for the Second Time
What happens when an equally accomplished producer and rapper from rural North Carolina join forces? In the case of Phocuz and J-Mac, it’s making a record that impresses legendary West Coast rapper The Game. In early May, in preparation for their second collaborative studio project, titled Vibes R Eternal,...
Backtalk: Don’t we go to bars to get away from children
Last week for the web, we wrote about Raleigh’s affordable housing crisis as compared to other, admittedly much larger, U.S. cities and a recent report that found that Raleigh’s affordable housing crisis isn’t as bad as those cities’ … yet. Readers were appalled. “Because the...
New Program Aims to Reduce Start-Up Cost for Solar Energy
The Triangle will take one step closer to achieving its climate goals with Wednesday's launch of "Solarize the Triangle," a program developed by the Triangle Sustainability Partnership that aims to make solar energy more accessible for residents and businesses in eleven local jurisdictions. The initiative—which covers the cities of Raleigh...
Durham Pop-Rock Band Secret Monkey Weekend Is a Joyful Family Affair
“Fascist Blood Baby” neatly toes the line between good-natured silliness and bitter satire. The song arrives about halfway through All the Time in the World, the debut full-length from Durham pop-rock band Secret Monkey Weekend. It is sung with sweet sibling harmonies by drummer Lila Brown Hart and bassist Ella Brown Hart, who lean into the swaying girl-group lilt they say was imparted by guest keyboardist Will Rigby, drummer for eighties indie rock institution The dB’s.
The Poetry Fox Speaks: Chris Vitiello on Costumes, Street Poetry, and Shared Humanity
Chris Vitiello, aka the Poetry Fox, spins poems on demand at the Durham Farmers’ Market | Photo by Ana Young. Since before he knew what a typewriter was, Chris Vitiello had a way with words. As a child, the poet and communications strategist dictated poems to his parents aloud....
At Pure Vegan Café, Veena Birajadar Hopes to Help Aspiring Vegans Wean off Animal Products
The breakfast burger at Pure Vegan Café contains so many oxymorons that even a jumbo shrimp might do a double take after seeing it on the menu. Topped with vegan bacon, vegan “cheeze,” a vegan egg, and vegan chipotle mayo, the breakfast burger—offered with either a soy protein or potato-pea patty—embodies the incog-meat-o ideology of Pure Vegan Café, a Triangle-based chain with locations in Raleigh and Cary that opened its third spot last week in a Durham shopping center near Duke Hospital.
Remembering Rodney Lee Marsh, Raleigh Musician and Marsh Woodwinds Owner
The coolest of the cool is gone. That was the tough news that spread Monday, July 25—the word that the brilliant musician, horn-fixer-preserver, and all-around hip touchstone Rodney Lee Marsh had died at 75, after a long illness and decline, according to long-time friends. Arrangements were incomplete as of last Tuesday.
A Community Ravaged by Opioids Looks to Heal With Settlement Funds
This story originally published online at NC Policy Watch. On Tuesday morning, Wake County held its first community meeting on how it will spend its share of the historic $26 billion National Opioid Settlement—more than $35 million over the next 18 years. But before the crowd of nearly 200...
The 'Parental Rights' Movement Wants Control of Wake County Schools
Becky Lew-Hobbs, a mother of three and candidate for the Wake County school board, joined Moms for Liberty about a year ago. It was during the coronavirus pandemic, when schools were closed, that Lew-Hobbs started watching and participating in virtual school board meetings. Like many parents, she was worried about her children’s education. But Lew-Hobbs also objected to the schools’ moratorium on in-person volunteering and was concerned the school board was overstepping its authority with some COVID-related policies, she says.
Quickbait: The Money Game
With three months to go until Election Day, the candidates for Raleigh mayor and city council are launching their campaigns in earnest, preparing for a long and expensive race. So who's ahead of the game when it comes to money in the bank? And who's spent the most on ads, mailers, and yard signs?
Backtalk: WTF are you wasting time when this world is literally burning hotter every month
Last week, we republished a story by Ana Young from The 9th Street Journal that delves into Durham’s new program for trapping, neutering, vaccinating, and returning “community cats,” effectively outlawing euthanasia of stray or feral felines. As the story noted, bird lovers were none too pleased about this new policy development. Neither was reader Joe English, whose colorful letter on the topic we’re excerpting below.
With "Go Everywhere" Strategy, Beasley Breaks With Dem Playbook for Statewide Races
This story originally published online at NC Policy Watch. In her attempt to break the Democratic Party’s streak of loses in U.S. Senate races, Cheri Beasley has billed herself as a different kind of Democrat. Over the past year, perhaps the most convincing case for that has been the...
Hopscotch's September Lineup Is Out
August is only days away; this summer has gone by in a blur. As we squeeze in our last beach trips and reflect on the best parts of summer, though, there’s still one summer closeout event for Triangle residents to look forward to before fall settles in. Hopscotch Music...
Set It Off? Durham Police Search for Woman Robbing Local Banks
Police this week announced that an unarmed woman has robbed four banks in the Bull City since late last year. The most recent heists happened last month. No one has been injured during the four robberies, police reported. Investigators say in each instance, a short Black woman with a thin...
Hayti Business Leaders Worry About Impacts from Out-of-State Developers
When the Heritage Square shopping center was built along the southern crest of downtown Durham in 1985 by the nonprofit Hayti Development Corporation (HDC), with assistance from the City of Durham, the initiative represented an opportunity for city leaders to make good on the broken promises of urban renewal by developing one of the remaining land tracts from the urban renewal period more than a half century earlier.
Durham Entrepreneur Helps Teens Learn Skills for Financial Self-Sufficiency
In a small retail space at an East Durham strip mall, 25 teens are pretending to celebrate their 100th birthdays. “I never expected to live this long,” says My’dia, a 13-year-old with glasses and long crimson braids. She’s standing at the front of the room, delivering her birthday speech to her fellow pseudo-centenarians.
"Abortion Stories USA" at Lump Gallery Is a Powerful Affirmation of Reproductive Rights
At the corner of East Cabarrus Street and South Blount Street in Raleigh, past the neighborhood barbershop and Baptist church, you’ll find Lump Gallery’s modest gray storefront. Enter the gallery this month (ducking in, perhaps, to escape the heat) and you’ll also encounter more than a dozen pieces of multimedia art curated by the New York artist, activist, and curator Rebecca Goyette. Their theme: abortion stories.
No Longer Barred From Bars: NC House Bill Removes Membership Fee Requirement
Whether you’re in a local garage band or a neighborhood knitting group, it’s nice to be a member of a club. But early last month, a new bill signed away the membership requirement for bars, making it so everyone can enjoy the fun—whether you’re in the club or not.
Raleigh (Surprisingly) Has One Of The Smallest Affordable Housing Shortages Nationwide
Ask anyone in Raleigh—house hunting right now is a nightmare. But according to a new report by United Way of the National Capital Area, finding an affordable home here is still easier than finding one in Miami, Atlanta, or Virginia Beach. In the nonprofit's evaluation of the supply of...
