Durham, NC

indyweeknc

Backtalk: Don’t we go to bars to get away from children

Last week for the web, we wrote about Raleigh’s affordable housing crisis as compared to other, admittedly much larger, U.S. cities and a recent report that found that Raleigh’s affordable housing crisis isn’t as bad as those cities’ … yet. Readers were appalled. “Because the...
RALEIGH, NC
indyweeknc

New Program Aims to Reduce Start-Up Cost for Solar Energy

The Triangle will take one step closer to achieving its climate goals with Wednesday's launch of "Solarize the Triangle," a program developed by the Triangle Sustainability Partnership that aims to make solar energy more accessible for residents and businesses in eleven local jurisdictions. The initiative—which covers the cities of Raleigh...
RALEIGH, NC
Durham, NC
Government
City
Durham, NC
Durham, NC
Society
indyweeknc

Durham Pop-Rock Band Secret Monkey Weekend Is a Joyful Family Affair

“Fascist Blood Baby” neatly toes the line between good-natured silliness and bitter satire. The song arrives about halfway through All the Time in the World, the debut full-length from Durham pop-rock band Secret Monkey Weekend. It is sung with sweet sibling harmonies by drummer Lila Brown Hart and bassist Ella Brown Hart, who lean into the swaying girl-group lilt they say was imparted by guest keyboardist Will Rigby, drummer for eighties indie rock institution The dB’s.
DURHAM, NC
indyweeknc

At Pure Vegan Café, Veena Birajadar Hopes to Help Aspiring Vegans Wean off Animal Products

The breakfast burger at Pure Vegan Café contains so many oxymorons that even a jumbo shrimp might do a double take after seeing it on the menu. Topped with vegan bacon, vegan “cheeze,” a vegan egg, and vegan chipotle mayo, the breakfast burger—offered with either a soy protein or potato-pea patty—embodies the incog-meat-o ideology of Pure Vegan Café, a Triangle-based chain with locations in Raleigh and Cary that opened its third spot last week in a Durham shopping center near Duke Hospital.
DURHAM, NC
indyweeknc

The 'Parental Rights' Movement Wants Control of Wake County Schools

Becky Lew-Hobbs, a mother of three and candidate for the Wake County school board, joined Moms for Liberty about a year ago. It was during the coronavirus pandemic, when schools were closed, that Lew-Hobbs started watching and participating in virtual school board meetings. Like many parents, she was worried about her children’s education. But Lew-Hobbs also objected to the schools’ moratorium on in-person volunteering and was concerned the school board was overstepping its authority with some COVID-related policies, she says.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
indyweeknc

Quickbait: The Money Game

With three months to go until Election Day, the candidates for Raleigh mayor and city council are launching their campaigns in earnest, preparing for a long and expensive race. So who's ahead of the game when it comes to money in the bank? And who's spent the most on ads, mailers, and yard signs?
RALEIGH, NC
indyweeknc

Backtalk: WTF are you wasting time when this world is literally burning hotter every month

Last week, we republished a story by Ana Young from The 9th Street Journal that delves into Durham’s new program for trapping, neutering, vaccinating, and returning “community cats,” effectively outlawing euthanasia of stray or feral felines. As the story noted, bird lovers were none too pleased about this new policy development. Neither was reader Joe English, whose colorful letter on the topic we’re excerpting below.
DURHAM, NC
indyweeknc

Hopscotch's September Lineup Is Out

August is only days away; this summer has gone by in a blur. As we squeeze in our last beach trips and reflect on the best parts of summer, though, there’s still one summer closeout event for Triangle residents to look forward to before fall settles in. Hopscotch Music...
RALEIGH, NC
indyweeknc

Hayti Business Leaders Worry About Impacts from Out-of-State Developers

When the Heritage Square shopping center was built along the southern crest of downtown Durham in 1985 by the nonprofit Hayti Development Corporation (HDC), with assistance from the City of Durham, the initiative represented an opportunity for city leaders to make good on the broken promises of urban renewal by developing one of the remaining land tracts from the urban renewal period more than a half century earlier.
DURHAM, NC
indyweeknc

"Abortion Stories USA" at Lump Gallery Is a Powerful Affirmation of Reproductive Rights

At the corner of East Cabarrus Street and South Blount Street in Raleigh, past the neighborhood barbershop and Baptist church, you’ll find Lump Gallery’s modest gray storefront. Enter the gallery this month (ducking in, perhaps, to escape the heat) and you’ll also encounter more than a dozen pieces of multimedia art curated by the New York artist, activist, and curator Rebecca Goyette. Their theme: abortion stories.
RALEIGH, NC
indyweeknc

indyweeknc

