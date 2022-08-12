Senior Citizens Activities, Inc, hosts used book sale benefit, lunch special Tuesday, September 13

Read full article on original website
REAL ESTATE | New restaurant prepping to open August 24 in Washington County, WI
West Bend, WI – The last update was in May 2022 when owners Tracy and Rebecca Serwatt were standing in the middle of their lower-level building with the entire place gutted to the studs. Now the opening of the new Copper River Bar and Grill, LLC, 111 N. Main Street, West Bend, WI is a little more than a week away.
75th Annual Allenton Picnic plans in full swing | By Ron Naab
Allenton, WI – The 75th annual Allenton Picnic at Veteran’s Park in Allenton, WI, is gearing up for three days of fun from August 19 – 21, 2022. The festival kicks off Friday night, August 19, 2022, with a local fish fry served by veterans from the Allenton American Legion Post. Serving options include a dine-in or drive-thru event.
Get your fall fix: Festivities galore at The Little Farmer in Fond du Lac Co.
MALONE, Wis. (WFRV) – Fall is right around the corner, and with fall comes so many traditions that we all know and love. One family farm just north of Fond du Lac, which is part of so many Wisconsinite’s traditions, opens soon. The Little Farmer, LLC opens for...
Dodge County Fair offers new schedule, variety of entertainment
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Make way for fun times at the Dodge County Fair!. The Dodge County Fair kicks off Aug 17 and runs all the way through Aug. 21. It promises to offer all great fair fun, including Ferris wheels, food, live music, carnival games and more. Wristbands...
Spaulding Clinical looking for healthy postmenopausal female volunteers 40-65
West Bend, WI – Spaulding Clinical in West Bend has a new study available for women; successful applicants could earn up to $10,555. Spaulding Clinical is currently looking for healthy female postmenopausal volunteers between the ages of 40 and 65, who have a Body Mass Index (BMI) below 32 to participate in a research study consisting of 1 in-house stay, lasting 17 days/16 nights and 1 follow up phone call. Those who qualify and complete the study may be eligible to receive payment of up to $10,555 for study-related time and travel.
VIDEO | 100-year dream comes true at Neu’s Hardware
August 15, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Margaret Krebs will turn 100 years old on August 26, 2022 and by the skin of her teeth she just completed one of the final goals on her bucket list: working at a hardware store. Mike at Neu’s Hardware, N95W16915...
Brookfield 'Fill the Boat' Food Drive for those 'that need it most'
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Helping those in need stay afloat was the goal of a "Fill the Boat" Food Drive in Brookfield Friday through Sunday, Aug. 12-14. The fundraiser took place at St. John Vianney Parish, hosted by the Knights of Columbus Holy Spirit Council. The drive featured the council's iconic...
Multi-Cultural Fair in Waukesha; ethnic food, arts showcased
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha's first ever Multi-Cultural Fair was held Saturday, Aug. 13 at Cutler Park. Featuring ethnic food trucks, art, dancing and music, the fair was held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. "When we come together as a community, it actually gives people the opportunity to see other...
Family hosts charity softball game for a deeply personal cause
An annual charity softball game, inspired by a tragedy that is deeply personal, has raised more than $500,000 towards researching a cure for Infantile Neuroaxonal Dystrophy (INAD).
Sanger House Gardens brings in visitors from across Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE — When you step into Steve Bielk’s backyard in Milwaukee’s Historic Brewer’s Hill, you’re greeted by hundreds of plants and flowers. “We’ve got about 500 varieties of plants out here,” said Bielk. “Trees, shrubs, grasses, perennials and so on.”. Bielk and...
Racine & Me: New burger restaurant & upscale men's shop join Waterford
WATERFORD, Wis (CBS 58) -- There are a few new businesses to check out as you explore the town of Waterford. Tanya Maney, the Executive Director of Explore Waterford joined Racine & Me virtually to discuss an array of new places for folks to check out. First, there's Noble Brother's...
Jobs, jobs, jobs at Triton Trailer in Hartford, WI
Hartford, WI – Triton Trailers in Hartford, WI is hosting a Hiring Event on Tuesday, August 16 from noon – 7 p.m. and Wednesday, August 17 from noon to 7 p.m. There will be on-the-spot interviews and immediate offers. Multiple shifts available and 13% cost-of-living wage increase for all positions.
Sheboygan Food Scene Praised in Milwaukee Magazine
The food scene in the Lakeshore area has been on the rise over the past several years. In Manitowoc, restaurants like Holla and the Courthouse Pub have given the Clipper City some higher-end options, while Brix and Ryan’s on York have elevated the traditional bar food to new levels.
Jobs, jobs, jobs at Bob’s Main Street Auto & Towing in West Bend, WI
West Bend, WI – Bob’s Main Street Auto & Towing is are looking for full-time tow truck operators. Requirements include a good driving record, excellent customer service, the ability to work outdoors year-round, a valid driver’s license, and at least 21 years old for insurance purposes. Responsibilities...
Lake Superior Splendor -- Bayside, WI
BAYSIDE, WI (WTAP) - This is Kirk Greenfield’s personal blog of his impressions and memories of the Holiday Vacation tour “Lake Superior Splendor”. As a result, it is only his opinion and does not reflect the opinions of the TV station nor Holiday Vacations. We got up...
Milwaukee County Mental Health Complex to close, transition services
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - The Milwaukee County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and Behavioral Health Services (BHS) announced on Monday, Aug. 15 the Milwaukee County Mental Health Complex and Psychiatric Crisis Services (PCS), located for more than 40 years at 9455 W. Watertown Plank Road in Wauwatosa, will permanently close its doors Sept. 9, transitioning services to the new Mental Health Emergency Center, Granite Hills Hospital and other community-based services.
Last day of 2022 Wisconsin State Fair: 'This is about memories'
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Sunday, Aug. 14 was the final day of the Wisconsin State Fair, the 11 best days of summer. What started as a cool and cloudy August day didn't keep the crowds away. Before the vendors, rides and farmers packed it up for next year, FOX6 found...
Wisconsin Restaurant Dubbed One of America’s Best Hole-in-the-Wall Pizza Joints
The term "hole-in-the-wall" can be viewed as somewhat negative. However, when I hear that word thrown around to describe a restaurant I immediately get interested. Not sure if it's because I'm always looking for a great diner that is a bit off the beaten path or if it's just the way I grew up in the inner city of Chicago, but I love a great hole-in-the-wall restaurant.
Obituary | Thomas Edward Buschke Sr., 81, of Hartford, WI
Beloved husband to the late Charlotte for 56 years; loving father of Thomas (Anne) Buschke, James (Carrie) Buschke, and Ronald (Susan) Buschke; proud grandfather of Jessica, Miranda (Steven) Kaufman, Justin (Amber), Andrea, Zackary, Alexander, Jonathan, and Andrew; proud great-grandfather to Phoenix, Cora, Oakley, and Baby Buschke. Further survived by his two brothers, Ed (Lynda) and Greg (Patti) Buschke in addition to numerous relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte, parents, Edward and Audrey, and his sister, Judith.
The Discovery of Sputnik IV, A Piece of Manitowoc History
The following article was researched and written by Jeff Seidl. While on squad car patrol September 5, 1962, at 5:45 A.M. Officers Marvin Bauch and Ronald Rusboldt spotted what they thought was crumpled cardboard in the road of the 600 block of N. 8th Street. While passing the area again at 6:45 A.M. the object was still there, and they could see it was metal and stopped to move it. It was too hot to handle, so they used their feet to shove it to the curb. At the time, they thought it was slag from one of the local foundries which had fallen off the truck on the way to disposal. Passing the area again at 8:00 A.M., they stopped again and looked at the metal and it was still warm1.
