Effective: 2022-08-15 12:34:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-15 13:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cochise; Santa Cruz The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona Southeastern Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona * Until 115 PM MST. * At 1233 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Parker Canyon Lake, or 14 miles west of Sierra Vista, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Elgin, Parker Canyon Lake, Fort Huachuca and Canelo. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

COCHISE COUNTY, AZ ・ 9 HOURS AGO