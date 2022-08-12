Rick and Morty is getting ready to return to Adult Swim with the highly anticipated sixth season of the animated series, and the trailer for the new episodes is teasing that Rick Sanchez will be getting some much needed new upgrades for the coming season. The end of the fifth season explained that the alluded Central Finite Curve was actually a special sanbox of the multiverse that Rick had created to make sure that he and the other Ricks were always the smartest being in their region. But with the finale teasing that this version of the multiverse was now over, it's also teasing that Rick will be facing some new challenges.

TV SERIES ・ 7 HOURS AGO