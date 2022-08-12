Read full article on original website
ComicBook
I Am Groot Producer Teases Future Animated Series Set in The Multiverse Saga
The Marvel Cinematic Universe spent its first 11 years building the Infinity Saga, with all roads leading to a showdown with Thanos over the Infinity Stones. Now, the MCU is going down a much different path with the Multiverse Saga. The introduction of the multiverse allows for all sorts of different possibilities, including animated projects that take place within the MCU. What If...? and I Am Groot are likely just the beinning.
ComicBook
Rick and Morty Teases Rick's New Upgrades for Season 6
Rick and Morty is getting ready to return to Adult Swim with the highly anticipated sixth season of the animated series, and the trailer for the new episodes is teasing that Rick Sanchez will be getting some much needed new upgrades for the coming season. The end of the fifth season explained that the alluded Central Finite Curve was actually a special sanbox of the multiverse that Rick had created to make sure that he and the other Ricks were always the smartest being in their region. But with the finale teasing that this version of the multiverse was now over, it's also teasing that Rick will be facing some new challenges.
NME
‘MultiVersus’ Rick and Morty DLC fighter release date
MultiVersus already has 17 fighters to choose from now that it is available to all players. There are even more on the way however, pulled from various Warner Bros. franchises. In its current state, MultiVersus‘ roster boasts characters from Batman, Scooby Doo, Steven Universe and Adventure Time, with each fighter possessing their own unique move set and fighting style.
Popculture
'Godzilla vs. Kong 2' Release Date: What to Know
The sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong is now scheduled to premiere on March 15, 2024, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The movie is not yet titled and only a few details are available, but it seems like it will continue Warner Bros. and Legendary's attempts to build a lasting franchise out of their megalithic monster intellectual properties. The movie's premiere date came with the rearranging of a few other films on the slate.
Sanaa Lathan, Algee Smith, Sierra Capri and Mike Epps to Star in ‘Young. Wild. Free.’ from Macro Film Studios, Confluential Films
Click here to read the full article. MACRO Film Studios and Confluential Films has announced the start of production on the new film “Young. Wild. Free.” Directed by Thembi Banks (“Insecure,” “The Sex Lives of College Girls”), the movie stars Sanaa Lathan, Algee Smith, Sierra Capri and Mike Epps. According to the official logline for the project, Smith plays a hot-tempered high school senior who finds his claustrophobic life suddenly thrust into an enticing, dangerous direction after he is robbed at gunpoint by the girl of his dreams. Production on the project is underway in Los Angeles. The film’s script is written...
ComicBook
Star Wars: Ewan McGregor Confirms Obi-Wan Series Was Originally About Luke Skywalker and Ben
At one point, Obi-Wan was being developed at Lucasfilm as a film trilogy, following the eponymous Jedi protecting a young Luke Skywalker from Tusken Raiders on Tatooine. After Solo bombed with fans and critics alike, the Kathleen Kennedy-led studio shelved future movies in hopes of a better solution. Along came...
ComicBook
Gotham Knights Explains How the Court of Owls Influenced the Game's City
When it comes to Gotham Knights, plenty is still shrouded in secrecy about how Batman died and what exactly is going on now, but it's been known pretty much from the start that the nefarious organization the Court of Owls will serve as one of the primary antagonists. As part of a new lengthy deep dive about the creation of Gotham Knights' Gotham, the developer has explained exactly how the organization has influenced how the team built the city itself.
Star Wars: Andor release date revealed
This post contains affiliate links. If you use these links to buy something we may earn a commission. Disney+ has confirmed the new release date for the upcoming Star Wars series, Andor. It was announced at the Star Wars Celebration confab last May that the series would premiere on August...
ComicBook
New God of War Ragnarok Video Revealed by PlayStation
A new video associated with God of War Ragnarok has today been released by PlayStation. In recent months, new information associated with the next game in the God of War series has remained fairly silent. Outside of getting the long-awaited release date for the title last month, PlayStation has opted to continue to show off very little of what Ragnarok will have in store. And while a new video tied to the game has now been unveiled, it still doesn't offer up many new details about the forthcoming release.
Popculture
HBO Max Just Axed 6 Streaming-Exclusive Movies
Warner Bros. Discovery dropped at least six Warner Bros. movies released exclusively to HBO Max in an odd move noticed just hours after the company's decision to scrap the nearly-completed Batgirl and Scoob!: Holiday Haunt. The Anne Hathaway-starring 2020 remake of The Witches and Seth Rogen's An American Pickle are among those missing from the streamer. Streaming platforms regularly cycle through licensed content, but it's unusual for a streaming platform to remove its exclusive content.
ComicBook
When and Where to Watch The Walking Dead Universe Preview 2022
The new series Tales of the Walking Dead is among the Walking Dead spinoff shows AMC will highlight during The Walking Dead Universe Preview 2022. A live episode of the after-show Talking Dead hosted by Chris Hardwick, the hour-long special will preview the upcoming first season of Tales of TWD, the episodic anthology series premiering August 14 on AMC. Walking Dead Universe Chief Content Officer Scott Gimple will tease the future of TWDU, revealing exclusive intel on Norman Reedus' still-untitled series focused on Daryl Dixon; Isle of the Dead, the Maggie and Negan spinoff starring Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan; and the as-yet-untitled spinoff series reuniting Danai Gurira's Michonne and Andrew Lincoln's Rick Grimes.
PC Magazine
Discovery+ Should Empower HBO Max, Not Destroy It
These days, the average person needs to know way too much about massive corporate dealings just to follow entertainment news. Why did Fantastic Four and X-Men characters only now appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Doctor Strange 2Doctor Strange 2? It’s because Disney bought Fox, which previously had the cinematic rights to those franchises. If you’ve been following Warner Bros. corporate shenanigans, though, you’ve seen headlines much more alarming than just “Finally, Scarlet Witch meets Professor X.”
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Artist Teases "Shocking Developments"
Dragon Ball Super's next manga chapter is almost here, and artist Toyotaro is teasing that it will include some "shocking developments." Dragon Ball Super Chapter 87 arrives on Friday, August 19th. The new chapter will serve as an epilogue to the long-running "Granolah the Survivor" story arc, which has been nothing less than a major game-changer for the entire Dragon Ball series. However, as promo interviews and preview pages are now teasing, the Granolah Arc may not be as finished as we thought!
Every new Marvel movie and show we know about
The lowdown on all the new Marvel movies and shows coming your way over the next few years
ComicBook
Assassin's Creed Infinity Report Details First Major Reveal
A new report related to Assassin's Creed Infinity has shared some first details about a potential reveal related to the game in the coming month. Last summer, Ubisoft formally announced that it was working on a new live service game in the Assassin's Creed series that it was calling Infinity. And while nothing substantial from the project has been shown off just yet, it sounds like we could be learning about the first locale tied to the game in just a few short weeks.
ComicBook
Jessica Jones Star Says It'd Be Difficult to Return to MCU
Characters from Marvel TV's "DefendersVerse" have slowly been returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the likes of Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) both returning to reprise their roles in the franchise. There has been recent speculation Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) will soon join the mix, leading some to believe Marvel Studios could involve Kilgrave (David Tennant) in some shape, way, or form.
With DC Fans Fretting Over Green Lantern's Streaming TV Show, HBO Max Has Addressed The Issue
In the aftermath of Batgirl being cancelled, there’s been concern about if Green Lantern could be next, and HBO Max has now addressed the issue.
ComicBook
New Lord of the Rings Game Announced
A new video game tied to Middle-earth and The Lord of the Rings has today been announced to be in development. Although details on the project are still incredibly sparse, this game itself is being published by Private Division, which is the label behind projects like The Outer Worlds and Hades. And as for the game's developer, it happens to be coming from a studio that has direct ties to The Lord of the Rings film franchise.
ComicBook
She-Hulk: Watch Tatiana Maslany and Mark Ruffalo Attempt To Explain the Show in 15 Seconds
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is hitting Disney+ on Thursday and will feature the Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk and the return of Mark Ruffalo as her cousin, Bruce Banner/Hulk. Marvel and Disney+ have been having some fun promoting the new show and even put a She-Hulk dating profile up on Tinder. Yesterday, the official Marvel Studios Instagram account shared a cute video of Maslany and Ruffalo trying to explain the show in 15 seconds.
